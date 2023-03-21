Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Did you catch the trio Sheer Element's gorgeous rendition of Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open" for their Blind Audition on the NBC competition "The Voice"? The group harmonizes seamlessly, and sole female singer Izzy Kaye has a deep Idaho connection.

Sheer Element singer Jej Vinson came to love coach Kelly Clarkson when he competed as a solo artist in "The Voice" season 16, where he met and worked with Clarkson. The trio includes Sandpoint, Idaho native Kaye and Tabon Ward, who became friends at USC in Southern California.

Sheer Element 2

Singer Izzy Kaye, left, of Sandpoint, Idaho, is part of a trio called Sheer Element with Tabon Ward and Jej Vinson.

Recommended for you

Load comments