An elephant calf and her mother seen walking together, forming a close bond, in "Secrets of the Elephants."

The elephants are spilling their secrets ahead of Earth Day 2023.

National Geographic’s latest chapter in the award-winning James Cameron-produced “Secrets” series features “Secrets of the Elephants,” the ground-breaking four-part series premiering for Earth Day on Friday, April 21, 2023, on National Geographic and the next day on Disney+ in the U.S. with international releases to follow. The “Secrets” series began in 2021 with “Secrets of the Whales.”

Cinematographer Bob Poole, who calls Sun Valley home, captured footage of elephants existing in their herds for “Secrets of the Elephants.”
Young elephants play together by a watering hole in Kabini, India in “Secrets of the Elephants.”

