The elephants are spilling their secrets ahead of Earth Day 2023.
National Geographic’s latest chapter in the award-winning James Cameron-produced “Secrets” series features “Secrets of the Elephants,” the ground-breaking four-part series premiering for Earth Day on Friday, April 21, 2023, on National Geographic and the next day on Disney+ in the U.S. with international releases to follow. The “Secrets” series began in 2021 with “Secrets of the Whales.”
From birth to death, in joy and under stress and sorrow, these profoundly inquisitive and clever animals are revealed in ways never seen before. “Secrets of the Elephant” will take viewers from arid deserts in Africa to lush green habitats and urban areas in Asia. It shows their tenacity and adaptability and chronicles the complex emotions, connections, sophisticated lives and language they speak.
Cameron enlisted cinematographer Bob Poole to capture hard-to-come-by footage of elephants existing in their herds. Poole’s career began as a teenager while working on a film about elephants for National Geographic. He earned a degree in earth science, became a cinematographer, and started his work filming natural history programs. Today, he calls Sun Valley, Idaho home. But he grew up in Kenya in the 1960s and 1970s, where his family lived in the shadows of these tremendous migrating elephants and other African wildlife. Now Poole is an Emmy award-winning filmmaker and a Fellow with the prestigious Explorers Club. His credits and work can be found on Nat Geo, PBS, BBC and other networks.
Poole’s passion for wildlife conservation comes through in his life’s work and has taken him to some of the world’s most remote locations. His rarified upbringing instilled a desire to work with the animals, and through his lens, he captures their daily lives and unique survival challenges. His appreciation and curiosity of the natural world are now an incredible gift to viewers who cannot be on the Serengeti or other habitats where the great and small creatures roam. Through his POV, we will witness the births and, sadly, even the deaths of the mighty African and Indian elephants. These magnificent creatures have a fierce cognitive ability, acute emotional reactions and deep family bonds that rival humankind.
Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman will narrate the series, which also features renowned National Geographic Explorer and elephant expert Dr. Paula Kahumbu. “Secrets” reveals the subtle and not-so-subtle differences in African and Indian elephants and how they can survive in ultra-dry climes, rainy and forested areas, and even coexist alongside humanity.
Poole spoke exclusively to the Idaho Press before the premiere and shared that “Secrets of the Elephants” will change everything you thought you knew about elephants forever.
How did you manage the intimate shots of the herd in Africa and Asia?
Bob Poole: So it is a team. There are a lot of people working on this. I was [shooting film] in the desert elephants and the savannah elephants. I’ve done a lot of work in Asia in the rainforest and Africa with elephants, so I know [logistically] how that works.
Elephants are amazing, and it depends on where you go in the world, but most elephants tolerate humans well; once they realize that we’re not a threat to them, they go about their business, and that’s what you want.
Do you wait for moments or keep rolling tape until something happens?
Bob Poole: You want to be able to film them during their natural behavior.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
And, for example, with the desert elephants, they’re just having such a hard time getting by that they don’t always have the energy to worry about you if there’s no concern.
So sometimes they can come a lot closer than you want them to. As a filmmaker, we are working with big lenses, and you want to get at a certain distance because you’re less likely to affect any of their behavior and get the moment. And just working with a long lens, too, you don’t want to be right next to them.
But they end up coming too close sometimes. They are not too close to be considered a threat, but too tight, as they’re almost too close to film appropriately.
In the first episode, the desert elephants, there was a birth. It was a very emotional scene. The baby and the mother were left behind, but they caught up. How hard is it not to insert yourself in some way to give them water or food or help them as a human?
Bob Poole: Well, that was an amazingly stressful situation for me. I filmed baby elephants dying in the hot sun before, and this baby elephant was the first one to have survived in my eight years out there.
It’s a tiny population of elephants living in the desert. And these babies are precious, but the reality is that they’ve had a severe drought for years.
And before I begin, filming that [particular] moment is so extraordinary. You can imagine that, as you can’t predict when an elephant will be born. But you can say [by visuals] that an elephant is pregnant and will give birth sometime in the next few months. They have a 22-month gestation period. So it takes a lot of work to predict.
For months I’ve followed elephants that were supposed to give birth before it happened. So you don’t go outside or on assignment to film elephants expecting to get birth footage. I’ve filmed and seen it before, and I knew [it was happening] when I heard the sound. I knew what that was. And luckily, it was early in the shoot and set up, and I was ready. My camera was idling, level, balanced, and prepared to go. And I was working on another camera system at the time. But when I heard the sound, I just whipped around and started rolling that camera.
And as the legs of the herd of surrounding elephants spread apart, you could see that baby elephant lying on the ground covered in blood. And at that point, its chest hadn’t even moved. But it was just so incredible. And at that moment, you’re thinking, is the camera rolling? You think, is the battery going to last? Have I got enough media? What’s going to happen next? I held this shot long enough. Now I wonder, can I get a wide shot? So it’s all these thoughts and things that go racing through your head. And, at that time, and in those moments, it’s a great thing to have been there before, the experience and ability to understand what’s about to happen and what happens next. But you can’t make a mistake because you can’t repeat these things.
But the baby was quite extraordinary because [as we speak] I’m looking at a photograph of it now. So the baby lived with the mother, allomother, and the herd for less than 24 hours. And then, what happens is, you track these elephants, and you find them, and then you stay with them until it’s dark. Then, you can’t film anymore. And then you go rest, and then you go back and track them, and then you find them again.
So in the morning, we came back, we found the mother, the baby, and the allomother, which is like an auntie [in the herd]. And she’s a teenage mother with a teenage allomother. They had no experience but were alone, and we could see the tracks. It was pretty shocking because we followed them, and it got super hot, yet they went 45 kilometers—if you can imagine. Now, this baby is less than 48 hours old. It’s barely had any nourishment whatsoever. It’s baking hot in the sun. And I was just sure that he wasn’t going to make it.
I filmed another baby elephant in a similar situation in the desert in Mali, Northern Africa. And that baby died, and it was horrible to watch and film.
So I was stressed out about filming the birth. But, as they approached the end of the day, that giant windstorm kicked up, and we had a few vehicles. So I sent one vehicle out to go and find the herd and see how far away they were. And when I realized the mothers and the new baby were within a few kilometers, I realized it [their reunion] was going to happen, and I got in front of [the herd]. I got footage of them grieving, but when the baby, mother elephant, and allomother caught up—that moment was extraordinary.
But it gives me goosebumps to think about how stressful the whole day was and how amazingly incredible it turned out. It was that [despite the elements] they had caught up. And the baby survived, and then it rained for the first time in eight years. And, all the vegetation grew out quickly, the mother got plenty of milk, and that baby survived. So it’s an incredible story.
At the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, Cameron also revealed the coming “Secrets of the Bees,” a deep dive into the world of insects using new macro technology, and “Secrets of the Penguins,” a successor to “March of the Penguins” that took three years to film.