Discovery's competition series, 'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' has a brief tagline: It promises a "Brutal Fight to the Finish" as 12 titans of bare survival are in it to win, not make friends. The show drops people off in strange wildernesses without any clothing save for a modesty bag to collect (and protect) the viewer from The Full Monty effect.

Pocatello native Jeff Zausch is a seven-time contestant on various versions of the "Naked and Afraid" survivalist challenges.

One man from Idaho is a tough-in-the-buff legend, Jeff Zausch, a seven-time "Naked" player. "There's no trust. I went into this challenge fully committed to winning this thing for myself, to win this thing for my fellow Idahoans, and to prove that I am the greatest survivalist ever to take on 'Naked and Afraid,'" said Jeff Zausch in an exclusive interview with The Idaho Press.

"Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" pits past champions against each other in South Africa's Oribi Gorge. 
Matt, Gwen, Cheeny, Jeff, Dan and Stacey look at their map in "Naked and Afraid: The Last One Standing."
Jeff and Stacey make a trap in "Naked and Afraid: The Last One Standing."

