"Kindred Spirits" is returning to Travel Channel with its seventh season starting Jan. 20. The series features paranormal investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry and psychic medium Chip Coffey. The 10-episode season chronicles various haunted locations, including a cultural center in Pennsylvania that was formerly a "poor farm" run by a cruel overseer.
These seasoned investigators take a unique approach to their work as they help people contacted by restless spirits by researching and calming the paranormal activity, capturing evidence for closure to each location they visit. Equipped with technology that can register the energetic trails of the unseen dead, Bruni, Berry, and Coffey reveal some shameful and shocking stories by visiting haunted homes and historic American sites.
In the season premiere, the investigators travel to Greene County Historical Society and Museum, a former poor farm or poorhouse in Pennsylvania. For nearly 100 years, the impoverished and disenfranchised were placed inhumanely in the estate's walls. Then, in the 1890s, a sadistic overseer named William B. Cage took over the institution. Records revealed that he beat the residents and chained individuals in the basement rooms, where he allowed them to starve as punishment. As the truth of what was happening was revealed, Cage was eventually removed. Finally, in 1968, the facility was rehabbed, remodeled, and became a cultural center.
Today, employees and people touring the site report unexplained footsteps, and many have witnessed full-bodied apparitions.
The Idaho Press sat down with Bruni, Berry, and Coffey to discuss their philosophy on running their investigations.
The premiere is relevant that is to what's going on in society in the United States with the rising homelessness. Did that cross your mind at the Greene County Poor Farm?
Amy Bruni: Yes.
Adam Berry: Yes. If they were to open it, breaking it up to provide housing for people who need it, let's just not chain them to a wall.
Amy Bruni: It is interesting how they dealt with that problem, that [poverty and indigent housing] issue with something like a poor house.
And then we've investigated some poor homes that were open until the eighties and nineties with tenants who relied on those spaces and loved their lives there for years. Some ended up in nursing homes instead of these poor farms when they eventually closed. So there's something to be said about that.
The series "Kindred Spirits" places much of your work in an empathetic light versus "Ghost Hunters." Chip, your role as the medium in this trio is interesting. Can you talk about this particular season? Which encounter troubled you or instantly affected you the most?
Chip Coffey: I can. There's an upcoming episode in New York State, and there's a spot in this place that you will see [in the episode] that I had to retreat from as it was overwhelming with emotions about a past situation that I sensed happened there. And it was a very intense and disturbing situation. And I had to make a hasty retreat and shake it off because it was bad.
How old were you when you realized that you could absorb the energy around you and interpret it?
Chip Coffey: I have to answer that in two parts. Okay. I've always been psychic. I think psychic ability—and everyone has some level of psychic ability. Some have very little or don't acknowledge it, some get things periodically, and some have heightened sensory abilities.
So I've always had a heightened sense of psychic ability. But I didn't start the two-way dialogues with the dead until I was in my 40s. And it happened kind of organically.
One coworker, when I was working in the travel industry at the time, and her brother started talking to me inside my head, and I thought I'd lost my mind. And it turned out that the things he told me were the truth, and she verified them. And that flung open the door to thousands and thousands during the years in between of dead people talking to me.
I have to add one other thing. I'm fortunate in so far as I can pop into a situation or an investigation that Amy and Adam are doing. So I pop in, give my input, and do the readings that I need to do. So it's intense for me. But those two do the heavy lifting. They handle everything and have to do what I consider hard work. So I have every ounce of admiration and respect for Amy and Adam. They are my heroes.
Amy Bruni: Adam just flexed his muscles.
Amy, do you hope that your series, "Kindred Spirits," informs the public of these past historical events, especially events dealing with people of little to no means?
Amy Bruni: Absolutely, and it is tough sometimes to read these accounts. As a researcher and obviously as a mother, you start thinking automatically of your child and anyone thinking of anyone they love being treated that way.
Yes, and that's been a byproduct of many paranormal investigations, not just what we do. So many people are starting to venture into some of these historical locations and dig up these accounts like younger generations are paying attention and learning about this. So it's all because they have this initial interest and the idea of ghosts and haunting.
We're —in a way— bringing these people back to life. And, yes, it's one of those things that can take a very emotional toll, but I also know the importance of what we do. Whether or not you believe in ghosts, this history exists and deserves to be discussed and addressed. And so we're in this unique position to be able to do that.
"Kindred Spirits" holds a mirror up to us as a society. And it asks us to be better people with each other while we're here alive in this dimension.
Amy Bruni: Absolutely. I completely approached my investigations differently since I became a mom. But there's another case further down the line this season that taught us valuable lessons about how we live.
And I can't tell you how often I think of this case. And it was in State College, Pennsylvania, and we talked to this woman who had passed away. She did not have any living family when she passed.
And she wasn't ready. I don't want to give too many spoiler alerts, but she wouldn't believe the importance of how she lived her life. And she didn't live it badly. She lived a great life but wasn't quite ready to go because it was a simple thing she missed. She missed watching her birds at her bird feeders and having her friends over. And those were the things that, even in death, she wasn't quite ready to go yet because she wasn't ready to let go of those simple things.
And that seriously affected how I have lived my life ever since then. So, like, I got her message, and I cried. And it's moments like that that resonates with us. But hopefully, it resonates with viewers because those are sometimes hard lessons, especially this time in our lives when we're just staring at screens. So it's the little things, the stories, and the experiences people think of in death.
Adam, you've talked extensively about living in New England and the area you all focus on for cases in the East, but will the show ever come West?
Adam Berry: Well, this season, we were trying to get two more cases out West. But it was challenging due to scheduling and getting logistics in general. And so those cases did not happen.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
But we always have cases a bit further out West or from our reach. We could do a whole season in California. But we love the West and Midwest. I think there are times like we've been in that area where we could investigate the craziest thing in the world, but we're like, 'oh, this town's cute; we could be here.'
Let's put it to the network, let's get another season, and then we will make sure that we hit up Idaho next time. Let's do that. And I love your potatoes!
You help people look at their haunted spaces differently than some of your other TV paranormal peers who perform showier rituals.
Amy Bruni: We all have different ways of doing things, but to touch on the saging and all that showier stuff, sometimes people turn to that, and it sends the wrong message to whoever's in their house.
If you have a spirit trying to be heard, and the only time you address them is to get them to leave, it can make things act up even more.
We always tell people to try to talk and interact before pushing an entity out. It can make them feel like you're not hearing them, that they're misunderstood, or that their story will never be told.
If you're acknowledging them, usually if they're to that point, they're desperate for something and to get some message across. And that's why we don't take that sort of approach immediately.
Adam Berry: We have humanized our spirits for the way we work. We think of them as people; we speak to them on the same level. We try our best to be compassionate, kind, and caring because that gets more activity and answers.
And it's not about just going in and ushering them out or trying to intimidate them for answers. We use a human approach. And we have discovered that that gets more results. Other people have adopted that same attitude in their investigations, and people who do it as a hobby see us, and they see the outcome. They can see it for themselves.
And, as Amy said, we all have different ways of doing things. We find that what we do seems to work for us.
Chip Coffey: Some shows go and scout locations that reportedly have very negative entity activity, which is different from what we do. In the cases that we are given, there can be some things that are disturbing or distressing that is going on in those locations. Still, we're not specifically looking for those places or visiting locations that have that demon tag attached to them.
And there's space for everybody, but as Amy and Adam said, our approach is kinder. Who we encounter, they're not negative entities. They may be troublesome. But none of us, even the production company and the people that look for the locations, they're not looking for those specific locations.
Our spot in this whole process is very nice because we're doing it differently than some other shows.
Amy Bruni: We do get plenty of cases where people think demons are attacking them, and it's probably because of some of the things they see on other shows and not to judge those shows at all.
We have many friends on other shows that we love and adore. But we always try to stress that you can't see this person. If they were standing in front of you, doing what they're doing, it would be much less scary.
And so it's that, like Adam and I have said many times, we try to humanize the activity. So we walk them away from that almost every time, which is pretty crazy to think about. We go into places with these wild hauntings and terrifying activities. And many times, we can figure out exactly who it is, why they're doing it, and that they're not a demon.
What in the paranormal realm scares you?
Adam Berry: People. Living people [laughs]. No, I don't know. Realistically, 'scared' is a loaded word. When we get scared, it's excitement. So if we are nervous about something, Amy will laugh about it because it's so uncomfortable, but 'scared' is a loaded word.
We can get concerned, and we get cautious, and our little radar goes up when things seem very out of place or when we do an experiment that we have no idea if it's going to work and it works. I don't know if that's the right word because if we were scared, we probably would've stopped long ago.
Chip Coffey: Good answer. And I agree with Adam 100%, and I don't know that I get scared. We can get rattled or startled; some things surprise us when they happen in any specific location.
But to me, 'scared' means you're going to run and not come back. And I don't think there's ever been a time that I've done that, and I can't imagine there's been a time that Amy or Adam has done it.
So that's the difference for me — it's between labeling myself as scared of something rather than cautious or being receptive to what's going on in the environment and being upset or unnerved.
Amy Bruni: What scares me is that we keep encountering people who are staying behind or are haunting a place for things that were very solvable in life.
And so I find myself always nervous that I'm going to leave something unsaid or I'm going to have some issue that I still need to get resolved.
It scares me to be in that position. I don't want to be in the position where I'm staying behind because I made a mistake.
We keep seeing it. Every season of "Kindred Spirits" has a theme, which is the theme this season for us. So it just happened organically. And so that's what frightens me.
I want to live a life free of regrets because I don't want to find myself trying to desperately reach some poor homeowner wondering what the heck is wrong in their house. That fear [of regret] is probably from being [a paranormal] investigator.
"Kindred Spirits" premiere, "Broken Spirits," airs Friday, Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+.
April Neale is a film and television critic and a member of the Critics’ Choice Awards – Film, Documentaries, and Television, Hollywood Critics Association, Television Critics Association, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and GALECA and has covered entertainment since 2003. Talkback on Twitter @AprilMac.