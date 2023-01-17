Support Local Journalism


"Kindred Spirits" is returning to Travel Channel with its seventh season starting Jan. 20. The series features paranormal investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry and psychic medium Chip Coffey. The 10-episode season chronicles various haunted locations, including a cultural center in Pennsylvania that was formerly a "poor farm" run by a cruel overseer.

These seasoned investigators take a unique approach to their work as they help people contacted by restless spirits by researching and calming the paranormal activity, capturing evidence for closure to each location they visit. Equipped with technology that can register the energetic trails of the unseen dead, Bruni, Berry, and Coffey reveal some shameful and shocking stories by visiting haunted homes and historic American sites.

