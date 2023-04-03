Discovery Channel's hit docuseries "Growing Belushi" is back for season 3 this week. The series gives us an entertaining peek at the life pivot of actor Jim Belushi, who found a new purpose in the idyllic Rogue Valley and southern Oregon farm he purchased after spending time there and falling in love with the area.
But the controversial crop he tends and the mission his farm seeks is far from a salacious stoner saga. Belushi spoke to the Idaho Press exclusively this week and shared why he does this. A chance meeting with a veteran, a medic suffering from crippling PTSD who served in the Iraq war, changed his whole perspective. The veteran recognized him at during a dispensary visit, hugged him, and thanked him for creating a safe product that allowed him to communicate with his family again. This encounter changed Belushi's mindset about why he was treading water financially in the challenging endeavor of farming for even the savviest and experienced people who call it their profession. Belushi said: "I do a lot of dispensary visits, and I talked to everybody, including the budtenders. Every one of them had a moving story about why they moved into cannabis, and this one veteran was a medic in Iraq. This encounter was a pivotal point in my life. He said he had complex PTSD because he saw things that happened to the human body that should never have been witnessed. As a result, he couldn't talk to his wife or kids and could not sleep. The V.A. gave him the script for 600 Oxycontin. And he threw them away, and he went to cannabis. He said, 'The cannabis is the only thing that allows me to talk to my wife, my kids.' He sleeps the night now. This older man teared up, and he hugged me. I said, 'I didn't make this [brand].' He said, 'No, but you're a steward.' And that was the paradigm shift for me; moving my mindset from 'this is just a business' to 'this farm is much more important. This is a mission from God.'"
The numbers don't lie about what's killing Americans. Opiates, alcohol and deaths of despair from depression and addiction drive the carnage. But if you say, wait a minute, Belushi's brother John died from addiction, why is Jim even in this game? He has an answer for all the critics and said: "To the people just finding out I became a cannabis farmer, I have this to say - if my brother John were a pothead, he'd still be with us today. I got into cannabis because I believe in this medicine, and I believe it can help me heal my traumas. That's the 'mission from God.'"
The heaviness and reality of this crisis aside, people suffer in different ways, but "Growing Belushi" is not sad. Far from it, as Belushi is proud of the tested and safe product he retails. He said: "It's not just conservative people. It's very liberal people, too, who just are afraid of cannabis. But when they're touched by it personally, by someone in their family or friends suffering, they've opened their minds to the medicine and the healing of cannabis. And one purpose of "Growing Belushi" is to bring confidence in cannabis because we show everybody how it's grown and tested and the care that goes into this plant. So they may have a little more confidence in experimenting with it. I've run into the most conservative people, and everybody we know is either struggling or knows somebody who's deeply struggling. Maybe their parents have cancer or another chronic disease, or they're suffering from anxiety or the effects of chemotherapy. By the way, if you want to know somebody, don't ask them how they are. Ask them how they sleep. I believe 80% of Americans have trouble sleeping, and all have stories about it. But I don't take Xanax, Ambien, or Excedrin PM—I don't do any of that stuff. For my sleep issues, I take a little bit of chocolate with 2.5 milligrams of THC for a peaceful sleep."
As you watch the show, there are perfectly edited humorous moments that revolve around his family and his farm operations team, especially his cousin Chris Karakosta who serves as a nuts and bolts business guy to Jim's star wattage vital energy that belies his chronological age. Of that yin and yang pull between him and Chris, who manages the farm, Belushi said: "That's not manufactured. That is real. Interestingly, he's attracted to work with me because I am a freewheeling, risk-taking guy, and I love living in that zone—that's where the adrenaline is. Even in the show, the drama is juicy. Because those on-camera interactions are real and present. And Chris is a guy in his head; he's good with numbers, with business. He's good with controlling things, mitigating problems, and preparing for risk. I need that in my life so I don't fail in business. But he needs to loosen up, buddy! And you see in the show that he criticizes me in, but there's a look in his eyes like, 'Goddanggit, how do I get free?'"
Belushi, a mid-Westerner by birth, does not regret leaving the lure of Los Angeles and Hollywood life. In fact, according to Jim, his whole career has set him up for this late-in-life role he relishes. He said: "I have been shot. I have been killed. I have been in terrific car accidents. I have been able to catch serial killers, and I have gotten laughs. I've done physical gags. I've done important dramatic movies with great directors, from Oliver Stone to Roman Polanski. I did a musical on Broadway. I've done off-Broadway. I've toured. I have an improv group right now that I tour with. I did the Blues Brothers on Tour in 5,000-people stadiums. Right? I've had the honor of doing everything. I find "Growing Belushi" interesting because of all the skills I've learned in 40 years brought to this little show. I'm doing comedy and drama, I'm writing, I'm producing, I'm directing, and I'm learning about a new thing, cannabis. And I attacked cannabis like I attacked acting, detail, detail, detail, really study the character, study how these things are grown. I love that. This show isn't giving up on acting. In season 3, there's a scene where I'm arguing with my agent. He goes, 'You gotta get back to work,' I go, 'I am working!' He goes, 'No, no, no. That's farming stuff.' You gotta get back to work. I need you working.' I told him, 'you've been sending me scripts, and the last three scripts are all grandfather roles. I don't want to play a grandfather! [laughs] Give me a Liam Neeson role where he's protecting his daughter with some action! You sent me an animated film playing a grandpa turtle. A turtle!'"
The family angle is the bookbinding and spine for "Growing Belushi" here, from Jim's visibly emotional reactions to his older children coming and going to even his ex-wife, for whom he has no unkind words. This larger-than-life circus tent holds a lot of big personalities, including "honorary" brothers like actor Dan Aykroyd, a business partner and lifelong friend, to Guy Fieri, who stops by when he's in the neighborhood. Jim cultivates these bonds the way he tends the soil to the right temperature for max nutrient absorption. He's committed to making it all work and making it all right. He said: "I'm so happy to hear you interpret this series as I want it to come across. 'Growing Belushi' is about family. We can't lose the aspect of the family. It's the family at the farm. It's my family that fell apart. It's Chris's family. And it's the medicine that helps somebody to alleviate the stress of their family. So it's genuinely a family show."
And not just people benefit from Jim's new passion, but a star player in "Growing Belushi" is Taro, a beautiful dog attached to Jim's side most of the time. Like many German shepherds, the breed is prone to hip dysplasia and typical arthritis that afflicts many active dogs as they age. Jim created a particular medicine just for him that proved so effective he now sells it directly on his farm. K-9ine Tincture has a growing fan base of happy pet lovers. He said: "It is a personal line. I have not found distributors; I sell the pet line on my website. I created this oil for Taro's issues. I have a friend who's an excellent extractor, and we came up with this beautiful oil. So I thought, why don't we label it and sell it on the website? So that's what we did. We have extremely loyal customers who come back every month, and we get great letters. But the thing about CBD and animals is you can't test placebos on them because they have no idea. You can't fool them. The medicine either works or it doesn't. Right? And Taro runs his butt off on a 93-acre ranch, gets a little achy and stiff, and has sleep issues. But this CBD oil has just changed his demeanor. It takes about two or three days. Before he took it, he couldn't even get up the stairs. And in three days, he was back to himself racing, trying to beat me up the stairs."
Belushi's work has opened his eyes to the inequities in the legal system regarding the patchwork of mandatory minimums and sentencing across the country that is a bit schizophrenic regarding the legal (or not) status of cannabis. The bottom line is that poor people caught in the wrong place and time with minimal amounts of weed can be serving draconian sentences, which bothers Jim. He met Steve D'Angelo and Mary Bailey of The Last Prisoner Project and got involved in their cause. He said: "They were throwing his first benefit in Los Angeles, and he lost their venue the day before. He called me, and I offered my house. And as I watched people speak, I approached him and asked, 'how I get in on this?' They made me an advisory member. Every story you hear is just moving. Again, let's go back to the theme of family. When somebody is incarcerated, it breaks up that family, which is trauma. And now the family hurts financially, and then the person arrested they have a record for the rest of their life. Prison time for the simple use of cannabis. It's a tragedy that families are continuing to break up over this. But cannabis can be about mending families, not breaking them up. It is just like this show. I couldn't say that about alcohol. And you can't say that about opiates. But you can say that about this plant medicine. These incarcerated men and women, it's just a horror to think about."