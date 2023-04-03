Support Local Journalism


Discovery Channel's hit docuseries "Growing Belushi" is back for season 3 this week. The series gives us an entertaining peek at the life pivot of actor Jim Belushi, who found a new purpose in the idyllic Rogue Valley and southern Oregon farm he purchased after spending time there and falling in love with the area.

Growing Belushi

Jim Belushi says a chance encounter with an Iraq war veteran was a pivotal point in his life. 

But the controversial crop he tends and the mission his farm seeks is far from a salacious stoner saga. Belushi spoke to the Idaho Press exclusively this week and shared why he does this. A chance meeting with a veteran, a medic suffering from crippling PTSD who served in the Iraq war, changed his whole perspective. The veteran recognized him at during a dispensary visit, hugged him, and thanked him for creating a safe product that allowed him to communicate with his family again. This encounter changed Belushi's mindset about why he was treading water financially in the challenging endeavor of farming for even the savviest and experienced people who call it their profession. Belushi said: "I do a lot of dispensary visits, and I talked to everybody, including the budtenders. Every one of them had a moving story about why they moved into cannabis, and this one veteran was a medic in Iraq. This encounter was a pivotal point in my life. He said he had complex PTSD because he saw things that happened to the human body that should never have been witnessed. As a result, he couldn't talk to his wife or kids and could not sleep. The V.A. gave him the script for 600 Oxycontin. And he threw them away, and he went to cannabis. He said, 'The cannabis is the only thing that allows me to talk to my wife, my kids.' He sleeps the night now. This older man teared up, and he hugged me. I said, 'I didn't make this [brand].' He said, 'No, but you're a steward.' And that was the paradigm shift for me; moving my mindset from 'this is just a business' to 'this farm is much more important. This is a mission from God.'"

