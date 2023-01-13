Discovery's Gold Rush is in season 13. One fan-favorite cast member who was there from the beginning, Dave Turin, took time out to speak exclusively with the Idaho Press with his wife, Shelly, to discuss his appearance Friday (Jan. 13) on the show. The reason? He's got a claim he'd like to sell.
Turin has been with Gold Rush from the get-go and earned his spin-off series, Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine, where he revitalized defunct old mining operations around the country. He collects fascinating stories and helps people get their gold.
On Friday, Jan. 13, Episode 15 is "The Last Frontier," where Parker "battles for his first Alaska gold and a triple clean out." Dave Turin appears in the episode and has a shocking proposition for Jason and Nate regarding Glacier Creek. Tony moves mountains to drain the Pup Cut. Fred tries to get another good man to help him, but can he make that stick?
Next week, episode 16, airing Jan. 20, is titled "Gremlins" and sees bad luck befall Parker's crew. And the beleaguered Fred try to beat a washplant belt malfunction while Dave Turin's team digs into the new ground on Glacier Creek to see what it may hold.
The Idaho Press spoke to Dave Turin and Shelly Turin about these significant changes and what might be in the future for these Idaho residents with a substantial personal stake in the Gem state.
Are you done with mining, or are you just scaling back?
Dave Turin: Scaling back is an excellent way to put it. My body is going through some tough times. And actual mining is very grueling. It's physical and mental stress when you put people with heavy equipment in very tense situations.
And in the last two years with COVID, I was the guy taking the brunt of everything. I was working and producing a TV show, and we had a hard time keeping camera crews— many came from Great Britain, and we were having a hard time getting them into America. So that created a high turn turnover of producers. So I was the one that had consistency through the whole thing. I was ordering parts and directing and managing the other guys, and I was the guy looking for the gold—it was all very high stress.
It took its toll on me. I had back surgery about two years ago, giving me temporary relief. So it feels like it's back, and it's worse. You only have so many days on this planet. So I am scaling back. That doesn't mean I'm out of mining. I still get so many emails because I'm the guy that's chased the lost mines.
So many people have a story of a lost mine, whether it was their great-grandfather or friends. What fascinates me is their untold story, the history of that family. And people are ready to hear those stories. And I want to keep telling those stories.
My passion is to keep looking for those lost mines and see if I can help people. See if I can get them on the gold. And I love prospecting. I don't want to be that mine boss that's there every single day. It's a grind.
The Beetle that you created, the fun prospecting toy, still keeping that?
Dave Turin: Yes! That's right. I like that one, and it's not for sale. I've got an engineering background and an engineering degree. So an engineer typically designs something. Then they send that off to the manufacturer, and the guy running it is the end user. I got together with Freddy Dodge, and together we designed many plants. Most of it was on the back of a napkin. I would take that to a drafter and then to an engineer that would put it on a CAD. Then I built them. But then the cool part is I get to run them. So you can't blame [any defect] on anybody else. Then you get to see what works and what doesn't work.
Any advice for Fred Lewis?
Dave Turin: Talk to people. I've tried to help him with some things. An example, when he went up there, he asked my opinion on permafrost, and I said, 'get the biggest dozer you can and start early now.' He didn't do that. And it bit him.
So here's how I look at it, and I've learned this from experience: if you go to an older person and ask humbly, 'would you share with me your information, wisdom, or knowledge?' Oh, my goodness. People will open up. I'd be more than willing and have offered some help to Fred, but I can't answer why he hasn't. But I know that he needs some wise, experienced help.
Shelly, what's it been like for you during Dave's career?
Shelly Turin: It was good timing for both of us when we started. We had children out of the house; the parents were healthy. And we agreed at the time that if we're going do this, we're doing it together.
That doesn't mean I will be on TV and doing the work, but we're together. So I was always in camp with him. Even when he went to Guyana, we knew we didn't want to be apart. And so we're on the road a lot. And that's been tough, but it's been great. We have seen so much of the world and experienced so many beautiful places and people, but it also can be a grind to be away every summer because that's when the gold mining is happening.
And partially, that is why we are now talking about not doing so much to be home more with our grandkids. But it's been a great ride. But we're starting to slow down. We want to enjoy life, and, as Dave says, physically, we want to continue and enjoy life together.
Dave Turin: That one of Shelly's greatest joys is hanging out with grandkids. She loves those grandkids, and they adore her. And this lifestyle takes about six months out of your year.
Jason Sanchez and Nathan Clark. Why did you select them to make the offer and facilitate proving that the ground was worthy of the money that you were asking?
Dave Turin: Those two guys have stepped up and become leaders. They took much of the mining responsibility, and if we were without Jason and Nathan, we would not be as successful as we were because, again, I was directing TV crews and these mining crews.
Jason loves to learn, and he started learning where the gold was, how to get it out of the ground, and then keep us in paydirt and keep us in the gold. And then Nathan started running that wash plant. So now I can step back when you've got a guy running the wash plant and a competent guy digging the ground and getting the dirt to you. And I can start directing for TV, where we're going next, and all those things.
And so because they stepped up, and Jason loves it, he has run and was a partner of a goldmine, so that was an easy choice. The other one was Nate. He's the type of guy who, if he goes into something, will do it to the best of his ability. And he wanted to learn the entire thing about gold mining. And he wanted to be successful in everything.
Here's the way I look at it. My dad was very fortunate in his business that he could turn it [business] over to his four sons, who he trusted. I felt that way about Jason and Nathan out of anybody. It was the logical step that made sense.
Will you and Juan Ibarra be paired together for future TV projects?
Dave Turin: Yes. I love Juan. Of all the guys I've worked with in this gold mining, Juan is one of my favorite friends. Along with Freddy Dodge. Freddy, Juan, and I are the guys that like to hang out. We talked to each other before you showed up. He will help me put a new truck together.
Freddy and Juan are the most real of the guys I've worked with, and they are the best fabricators I've ever been around. They're the best welders I've ever been around. They know how to gold mine.
What people don't know about Juan, he's an entrepreneur. He's got like four businesses going. He's a plumber, a fabricator. He's got an excavation company and a snow removal company. And there are probably other things I don't even know about
In your Facebook video with Shelly, you hinted at some significant changes. And so, how long have you and Shelly been discussing this exit strategy, and what's next?
Shelly Turin: Well, we're always discussing what's next. We always have talked every year; what's ahead? What do we want to be involved with, and who do we want to do it with? But these past two years, we've been focused on what is next.
Dave Turin: Number one is exit strategy; if all of the stars align correctly would be to hand this over to Jason and Nathan, and then I could teach, mentor, and pass on some of the knowledge and wisdom that I have about gold mining, I want to pass that on as I think everybody should. Part of the downfall of our industry in construction and mining is that the old guys need to pass [knowledge] it on and don't. And sometimes you have to take the time to do it.
And the question about what's next? I'm not done with this business. I love it too much. If I can pass on my wisdom, what I've learned, and the knowledge I've gained, I will find a way to do that. Now, I will not be in the grind every day as a mine boss or mine owner. So I want to step back from that. Call it consulting or prospecting, but we have yet to solidify something at his moment.
Looking back throughout your career on Gold Rush, is there anything caught on camera that you wish you could go back and erase?
Dave Turin: Oh yes. There are several instances. On Gold Rush, we live life, and the moments are captured on camera. So you've seen the worst and the best of Dave Turin.
I'm not saying that I was a victim, and I take full responsibility, but it was like the worst thing in my life, the way I left Gold Rush. There was an altercation with Trey Poulson. It was shortly after that incident that I felt I was done. Things had changed with my relationship with the Hoffmans, and with this guy, I felt like I had lost my leadership with the crew. So, for me, it was time to leave. But the way I left was terrible. I'd like to take that one back. The leadership kept being pulled back from me, and I became a worker. And I'm not that guy. That doesn't sit well with me.
Why do you Gold Rush miners never mine in Idaho?
Dave Turin: I would love to mine in Idaho; I found good gold in Idaho. Idaho has a somewhat difficult permit process; it takes a lot of time. And I was always bang, bang, bang, bang, chasing these lost, abandoned mines. I didn't have 2, 3, 4, or 5 years to work on getting a permit.
If you have the time and the money, and if I was younger, yes. I absolutely love Idaho. I'm not trying to be derogatory, and in some respects, that's good for the state of Idaho. But when it's your money, floating out there for five years, I can go to Montana or Nevada and get a permit to prospect in two weeks. I'm not kidding. In Idaho, it's almost a year. So you have to be diligent. Not to say it can't be done.
Your daughter has a boutique, ChambRaye, in Eagle, for fine jewelry, some of which you designed with Joseph K?
Dave Turin: Yes. We taught our kids the importance of owning their businesses—our son's a doctor, but he owns other companies, and our daughter Jenny worked for US Bank for 17 years. She's got the entrepreneurial spirit and bought a boutique, ChambRaye, in Eagle, Idaho.
I started working with a jeweler to gain value for some nuggets I had found over the years. And so we started designing nugget jewelry. She has an exclusive in Idaho to sell that jewelry.
Shelly Turin: My middle name is Raye, spelled that way. Oh. And then our granddaughter, Jenny's daughter, has the same middle name.
Will you call Idaho home permanently, or will Oregon always be your home?
Dave Turin: Oregon will be home in our hearts. We have Idaho driver's licenses, and we are officially Idaho residents. We like it here, but when you're born and raised in Oregon, that's where your heart is. My mother's still alive. So we've had to keep one foot in Idaho and another in Oregon.
"Gold Rush" airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on Discovery Channel and streams on discovery+