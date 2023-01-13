Support Local Journalism


Discovery's Gold Rush is in season 13. One fan-favorite cast member who was there from the beginning, Dave Turin, took time out to speak exclusively with the Idaho Press with his wife, Shelly, to discuss his appearance Friday (Jan. 13) on the show. The reason? He's got a claim he'd like to sell.

Turin has been with Gold Rush from the get-go and earned his spin-off series, Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine, where he revitalized defunct old mining operations around the country. He collects fascinating stories and helps people get their gold.

