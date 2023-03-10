On next Tuesday's "Homestead Rescue" on Discovery, the Raney clan is back in Idaho helping a young couple out in Naples, Idaho, who lives across from Ruby Ridge.
Marty Raney spoke with The Idaho Press from the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee on Friday, March 10, and shared that he was at the infamous location. Ruby Ridge was the site of an 11-day siege in 1992 in Boundary County, Idaho, near Naples. The U.S. Marshals Service set out to arrest Randy Weaver under a bench warrant after he failed to appear on firearms charges. Eventually, Weaver and his three daughters won individual settlements from the federal government in the mid-'90s.
Raney said: "We were right across the street from Ruby Ridge. What I heard unanimously was that Weavers were just nice, ordinary people. Randy Weaver and his family were completely normal. I'm just saying it was a long time ago, and he just died about three months before we got there. All the family has since moved far away. But our command center (for the episode's production) was right there where Ruby Ridge FBI Command Center Center was."
Since 2016, Discovery Channel has been home for Alaskan Raney and two of his four children, Misty Raney Bilodeau and Matt Raney, who give intensive seven-day master classes with sleeves rolled up repairing or building, farming and offering hunting expertise for those seeking a life off the grid.
Raney walks the talk and has recently rebuilt his Alaskan homestead that was engulfed in flames a few years ago during the worst weather possible, below-freezing temperatures. He put a brave face on the experience you will see in this coming Idaho episode, which makes him quite emotional to recall as he relives the trauma with the young homesteading couple, Mike and Liz Lorden.
He said: "Those tears don't come from material possessions. I live on the toughest homestead that I've ever seen. There are no roads to it. You park at the river's edge and have to figure out how to build something on the other side. I waded into that river with a table over my shoulder, tied it to a tree, stretched it with my pickup truck on the other, and it's all on camera from the early days of this show. Matt and I hauled all the materials over, moving them on a hand cart. We built that entire house over the years, so any tears you see fall because of that fire? It comes from the struggle, all the work, the ingenuity, the fun, and mostly the hardscrabble life I have lived up there. And that 40 acres have been the exclamation point on 50 years now living below zero. To get to where you should be — and we thought we were — finally reaching the apex in achieving it and a consummate place to live — the Alaska dream? Then it all went up in smoke."
The Lordens are the Naples, Idaho couple Raney and his kin came to help. The couple were skillful in building and accomplishing things but faced a daunting challenge that luckily had a bright spot for them right under their own feet. Raney liked the hardworking couple immediately and said: "I know mountain country. It's all I've ever known. That's it. That Idaho mountain, that steep hill on the Lordens' property, was sloughing. I'm not fond of dramatic TV because there's enough of it in everyday life where we're on properties like that. And there's no dramatization. It was probably a matter of time before that sloughing bank did indeed wipe out the one investment they had on Planet Earth, which was their house."
Raney's engineering brain kicked in for the Lordens, who knew they had trouble their first winter when water was seeping into their home. The house was too close to an extremely steep hillside, and the soil around them was mostly clay, which anyone knows is a terrible situation for water to drain. The couple had worked so hard, but Raney said that by luck, he spotted a jutting rock, leading to a eureka moment for him and the couple.
He said: "I don't talk at these homesteaders. I'm actually thinking out loud about the solutions to their problems. The solutions for the challenges are right there on your property. You might be walking over them. They might be underfoot, whether it's water, 20 feet down, or bedrock or sand, or it might be the tree that you're walking through. The answers are often right there on their homestead. And that happened to the Lordens and me on that property in Idaho, interestingly. And it happens consistently on these homesteads."
The Lordens, it turned out, had the answer to their collapsing mountain foothill eating their home on one side, eliminating significant expenses for hauling in pricey boulders. Raney said: "They had talked about shoring the hill up with logs. Somebody said to put two conexes there, but logs rot, and conexes eventually will rust. But the answer was right there on the property, the cut logs were a possibility, but I wrestled with that. There's no feather in my cap, but I saw this small little (rock) outcropping about the size of a wheelbarrow. It looked like a piece of bare rock if you will. And so I asked Mike Lorden, do you mind if I nose around up there and see? I think I'd rather do this out of stone. So we shopped around for rocks, and it was an astronomical amount of money to buy rock and truck it in there, but it needed to be rock. So on that Idaho homestead, we won. We hit a home run because there was enough rock to build him the Great Wall of Idaho! But little did any of us know that the ultimate cure was right there on the very mountain that was sloughing away."
Family and neighbors are critical safety nets for young homesteaders, and the Lorden couple is no different, with each spouse's family coming in to lend hands. Raney always counts on his own family and noted that the further away you are from city life, the less anxiety usually is experienced if you plan well, and more neighborliness can oftentimes emerge. Your family is everything. He said: "Almost like the further you get away from the epicenter of any significant population, there seems to be a little less stress and a little more family-oriented mentalities, and neighbors help each other. I'm always watching everything when we are filming, and in the neighborhood, (you will see) complete strangers are helping their neighbors, often saying, 'we don't want to be on camera.' I'm looking at a man here in Tennessee right now. One of the contractors arranged for a shed to get delivered here (for these homesteaders) — thousands of dollars, and doesn't want to be on camera. So yes, there seems to be an appreciation for family and neighborliness the further you get into these mountains, hills, islands, and deserts."
As for his return to Idaho, Raney felt at home and appreciated the region's familiarity, reminding him of his home in Alaska. He said: "We've shot two or three episodes in Idaho. But, honestly, as I started this conversation, I love the mountain states and Northern Idaho - we have filmed from Garden Valley, Sandpoint to Naples. These are some of our favorite episodes because Idaho has that ruggedness of Alaska. It has the mountains, it has the big trees, it has the majestic vistas, and it has a little romance, right? It's a bit like the Wild West. And that mentality and that attitude, you can still see it and sense it. There's hunting; there's fishing. And we're skiers too, and you got plenty of that going on in Idaho."