On next Tuesday's "Homestead Rescue" on Discovery, the Raney clan is back in Idaho helping a young couple out in Naples, Idaho, who lives across from Ruby Ridge.

Marty Raney spoke with The Idaho Press from the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee on Friday, March 10, and shared that he was at the infamous location. Ruby Ridge was the site of an 11-day siege in 1992 in Boundary County, Idaho, near Naples. The U.S. Marshals Service set out to arrest Randy Weaver under a bench warrant after he failed to appear on firearms charges. Eventually, Weaver and his three daughters won individual settlements from the federal government in the mid-'90s.

'Homestead Rescue' films in Idaho
Marty Raney's engineering brain kicked in to help Idaho couple Mike and Liz Lorden, whose house was too close to an extremely steep hillside that was sloughing. 
"Homestead Rescue" brought Marty Raney to the aid of Mike and Liz Lorden when they experienced problems with their homestead in Naples, Idaho. 
