Luke Olsen’s father wrote the best-selling book “Outdoor Survival Skills.”

The coming summer of survival continues as reality TV takes a sophisticated turn for elite athletes to compete. And Season 10 of History Channel’s award-winning series “Alone” pits 10 survivalists against each other as they endure the changing seasons from mild to monstrous in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Ten survivalists each choose 10 items to take with them as they compete on “Alone.”

With just 10 selected items and a camera, each participant must survive in isolation recording their journey and narrating their daily life — the humorous, banal, and the dramatic. Personal struggles and triumphs fill the video feeds.

Survivalist Luke Olsen now lives in Hawaii, but he still has roots in Idaho.
Luke Olsen’s family owns Miracle Hot Springs in Idaho, and he plans to develop a wellness center on adjacent land.
Luke Olsen’s father, Larry Olsen, is the author of “Outdoor Survival Skills.”

