The Boise River Greenbelt has a unique and notable place to pause and reflect—The Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial—for Idahoans and visitors. It is the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States and one of the few places you can see the entire Universal Declaration of Human Rights on permanent display.

Here we reflect on this young girl’s unwavering optimism in a hate-filled world. But, unfortunately, her life was cut short at age 16. After the war, Anne’s discovered diary was published, describing life in hiding during Germany’s occupation of the Netherlands during World War II. Thanks to resistance fighter Miep Gies, her family found a hiding place until their discovery.

TV Talk A Small Light 4

Bel Powley as Miep Gies in “A Small Light.”
TV Talk A Small Light 3

Eleanor Tomlinson as Tess and Tom Stourton as Daniel in "A Small Light."

