The Boise River Greenbelt has a unique and notable place to pause and reflect—The Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial—for Idahoans and visitors. It is the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States and one of the few places you can see the entire Universal Declaration of Human Rights on permanent display.
Here we reflect on this young girl’s unwavering optimism in a hate-filled world. But, unfortunately, her life was cut short at age 16. After the war, Anne’s discovered diary was published, describing life in hiding during Germany’s occupation of the Netherlands during World War II. Thanks to resistance fighter Miep Gies, her family found a hiding place until their discovery.
Now National Geographic Channel and Disney+ have an incredibly moving limited series, “A Small Light,” executive produced and directed by Susanna Fogel, which tells Miep Gies’s (Bel Powley) true story.
In “A Small Light,” Gies (Bel Powley) is shown as a young and opinionated woman in a time when a carelessly expressed thought could get you killed. In Nazi-occupied Netherlands, Gies was approached by her employer, Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber), asking for help to hide his family from the Nazis during WWII when they lost the opportunity and window of safety to escape to the United States. Miep rose to the challenge and hid them in a secret annex loft above the offices.
With several other everyday heroes, Miep Gies and her husband Jan (Joe Cole) watched over the Frank, van Pels and Pfeffer families hiding in the annex for the next two years. In addition to hiding these eight souls from the Nazis, Miep and Jan simultaneously hid many others in and around Amsterdam with the help of the Dutch Resistance.
Bel Powley’s fierce performance as Miep gives a new relevance and life to this true story, forcing audiences to ask themselves what they would have done in Miep’s shoes and, in modern times, asking if they would have the courage to stand up to hatred.
To honor Miep on what would have been her 114th birthday, National Geographic’s powerful limited series, produced by ABC Signature and Keshet Studios, is brought to the screen by executive producer and director Susanna Fogel. The series title comes from something Miep said late in her life: “I don’t like being called a hero because no one should ever think you have to be special to help others. Even an ordinary secretary, housewife, or teenager can turn on a small light in a dark room.”
In a statement to the Idaho Press, creators and executive producers Joan Rater and Tony Phelan added, “People may know the story of Anne Frank and her family, but what happened outside the annex walls was just as powerful, inspiring, and resonant. We were blown away when we heard about Miep and Jan’s inherent strength in risking their lives for others during the occupation. ‘A Small Light’ is a true story that should never be forgotten. We hope it leaves a lasting impact on viewers and helps to show the importance of discovering untold stories of the Holocaust and the lessons it continues to teach.”
Filmed on location in Amsterdam and Prague, the additional cast for “A Small Light” includes Amira Casar, who plays Edith Frank, mother to Margot and Anne; Billie Boullet, who portrays Anne Frank; Ashley Brooke, who plays Anne’s older sister Margot Frank; Andy Nyman as Hermann van Pels, Caroline Catz as Auguste van Pels, Rudi Goodman as Peter van Pels, and Noah Taylor as Dr. Fritz Pfeffer, who all hid in the annex with the Frank family; Eleanor Tomlinson as Tess, Miep’s best friend; Sally Messham as Bep Voskuijl, Ian McElhinney as Johannes Kleiman, and Nicholas Burns as Victor Kugler, Miep’s co-workers; and Liza Sadovy as Mrs. Stoppelman, Laurie Kynaston as Casmir, and Sebastian Armesto as Max Stoppelman.
Fogel spoke to The Idaho Press ahead of the premiere in an exclusive interview to share her thoughts on Miep and concerns about chilling political and world events that, in some ways, parallel the last century’s awful 1930s and 1940s, decades where millions lost their lives to fascist regimes whose political toehold grew in plain sight.
When did you start to analyze Miep Gies’ story, and how did you see her in your role as a director?
Susanna Fogel: I knew of her, like so many, when I was growing up. Everybody was reading the ‘Diary of Anne Frank,’ which they still should, but it is becoming a contestable thing in some schools. Also, I am Jewish, so I knew who Miep was, and she was always in the back of my mind.
But I didn’t think much about her story until Joan Rater and Tony Phelan approached me to partner with them on developing the show. They had done so much research and had such a vision for who she was. It was really exciting to think about approaching the idea of humanizing Miep.
I always look for a new [filmmaking] challenge every time, and I am different from those who like to do the same thing over and over, even if it’s a comfortable space.
Over my career, I’ve told many stories about layered, complicated, sometimes funny, sometimes flawed women in different genres and mediums. And this was a new challenge for me, which was taking that person and taking that personality and transposing it into the past, but not making it feel like it’s in the past—that was exciting.
I know this woman’s personality now, so can we authentically drop it back in time and make it feel like it belongs to history? It makes history come to life in a way.
Miep has a moment with her friend, Tess, whose bias and disdain are uncovered in casual conversation. How hard was it to have Miep deal with her female network who weren’t there for her when this horrific time was unspooling?
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Susanna Fogel: Tess was a fictional character that Joan and Tony had created—a composite character. One of the questions we wanted to answer and with whom we got to explore the issue of Miep’s significant secret is how that starts to poke at your relationships because you’re constantly lying and covering things up to conceal it. And how that can put a strain on your network of people.
But also the idea that people react differently to some of these historical moments, whether in the past or now. And sometimes [today] you look at things that your friends might post online about political leanings or events, and you might think, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s my friend. My friend thinks that.’ Knowing they posted that, can I go to lunch with that person tomorrow?
That’s today’s equivalent of those moments that Tess has in the pilot [episode] with Miep, where she reacts to things in a way that’s just a little bit different and shows that she maybe has the potential to be vulnerable to being more and more of a collaborator, first passively and then actively.
So we wanted to emphasize that moment because I think when we look back at this period, it’s often told in black and white that there are good and bad guys. And in truth, there are a lot of people like Tess. They can be Miep’s best friend, but also they are vulnerable and susceptible to someone who loves them, convincing them that it’s not that big of a deal for them to make some morally questionable choices.
So we wanted to explore those people too. Because, in truth, there are many more people like Tess than completely bad people; most people are complicated. And Tess’s character was a way to show that, and that relationship was a way to explore that dynamic.
How involved were you in the casting process for this project?
Susanna Fogel: Joan, Tony, and I were completely enamored of Bel playing this part because we felt she was the person. We collectively knew she had all of the things we needed. She has gravity, intelligence and empathy and is relatable but also luminous and funny. She’s everything that Miep as a character seemed to be as a person and whose ride you want to go on through the story. I was very involved. We cast the show together and shared a brain regarding the taste and tone of the show in general. And that trickled down to the cast that we chose.
As a director, I want actors to know each other. So when we started getting people together, I wanted them to interact off-screen, not just in rehearsals, but sometimes the most valuable rehearsal can just be spending the afternoon with a few actors that are going to have to act like they’re best friends or married, and just spending the day hanging out.
And there’s chemistry there if they have a familiar rapport or inside jokes. So we did a lot of that, and throughout, I think that really like pervaded the shoot. We were hanging out in a city that no one was from, so we were all spending a lot of time together, which helped to capture those dynamics.
The visuals for this project are superb. Talk about the visual look of this limited series and how you envisioned it.
Susanna Fogel: Yes, we talk a lot about contrasts; we didn’t want to present a show that looked gray with depressing music and felt very serious because we felt like people would feel like they were doing homework to watch it.
We wanted to show that Amsterdam’s a beautiful place and that there are still beautiful sunsets, buildings and culture, which was still the case. And yet, the evil is hiding in plain sight. And the other thing was just that the idea of contrast was essential to us. Amsterdam looks very similar now to how it looked then and is so beautiful and vibrant.
The beautiful architecture of the opera, the ballet, all of that was still going on even during the occupation. So just the idea that people could go on and live their lives and float above this layer of what was happening was important to show. We can be around the world from an invasion of a country [like Ukraine] right now, and we can choose to forget about it or go to the beach if we want. So it constantly shows people they can engage and empathize even if something isn’t affecting them. That’s a tangential but relevant message of the story.
It makes watching it more compelling because that’s how the world is. So we wanted to explore Miep’s youth, her marriage, and the still vibrant and joyful parts because vibrancy and joy got people through this time. So that was also an essential thing to show.
You sense people are asleep, especially in this country, or they’re turning a blind eye to some terrible behavior. Did you think about that as you were directing this?
Susanna Fogel: Yes. A lot. I mean, all the time. Part of what made us want to tell this story was that you must wake people up. People are so complacent when they watch things they think they know, audiences are cynical and very distracted, and you have to show people a version of a story they haven’t seen otherwise.
They think, ‘Yeah, I know Anne Frank’s story.’ So this was just an opportunity to show you a person you don’t know, and then as you watch that person’s story unfold, you’re forced to be an active viewer.
We live in a scary time and must rely on each other to tell stories. People don’t read much anymore, and TV is one of the main things people will absorb now. And so if you can make a TV show that engages people, that is one way you can reach people in today’s world.
So this story of Miep is a podium to say some important things: if this was in a newspaper, what 20-something would read a newspaper now? I don’t know. We’re hoping that people will watch the show and think this show’s compelling and interesting. So whatever reason they’re tuning in, they learn about actual events and be inspired to actively engage in their crumbling world.