Earth Day really began in the early 1960s, thanks to scientists, academics, activists and writers showing the connectivity of pesticides in the environment to specific cancers and other diseases. And as time progressed, the anti-war movement in the 1960s and '70s fueled more talk about how our planet was suffering from a disposable economy and careless mindset, especially from increased single-use plastic containers.

The grass-roots activists came together, and the first Earth Day took place on April 22, 1970, In New York. All over America, an awakening of many people concerned about the rivers, lakes and oceans, including what was used to grow our foods, coalesced to call attention to our precious planet. Today, Earth Day is celebrated worldwide. And on television, you can find amazing programs that will take you all over the globe to reveal how humanity and nature exist, endures and must adapt.

Earth Day TV 1

Paula Kahumbu witnesses the rarest subspecies of Asian elephants, pygmy elephants, as they enter the Kinabatangan River. 
Earth Day TV 5

New Apple TV+ programming includes "Jane," inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. 
Earth Day TV 4

Majestic elephant matriarch Athena is forced to take her herd on a dangerous journey in "The Elephant Queen." 
Earth Day TV 3

"Earth at Night in Color" reveals the nocturnal lives of animals. 
Earth Day TV 6

"Prehistoric Planet" transports viewers 66 million years into the past to explore prehistoric Earth's spectacular habitats and inhabitants. 
Earth Day TV 7

"Stillwater" centers on a trio of siblings and their neighbor Stillwater, a wise panda. In the Earth Day special "One Drop Makes an Ocean," Stillwater inspires the kids to live green and help the Earth. 
Earth Day TV 8

"Tiny World" uses new camera technology to show the world through the eyes of its tiniest creatures. 

