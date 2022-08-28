Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Our glorious fall is coming, which means the cornucopia overflows with tasty series filled with something for everyone: From eyepopping Nat Geo reality series “Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin” to the old English scandal “The Boleyns” on PBS, Idaho Press has recommendations for late August and early September.

Idaho PTV and PBS

April Neale is a film and television critic and a member of the Critics’ Choice Awards – Film, Documentaries, and Television, Hollywood Critics Association, Television Critics Association, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and GALECA and has covered entertainment since 2003. Talkback on Twitter @AprilMac.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments