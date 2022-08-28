Our glorious fall is coming, which means the cornucopia overflows with tasty series filled with something for everyone: From eyepopping Nat Geo reality series “Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin” to the old English scandal “The Boleyns” on PBS, Idaho Press has recommendations for late August and early September.
Idaho PTV and PBS
“The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family”
Sunday, Aug. 28, 8 p.m.
Discover the rise and fall of the Boleyn family in the three-part series with “Ambition” kicking off, as it explores social and power climber Thomas Boleyn’s attempt to elevate his family name by using his three children to influence the tumultuous Tudor court. The next episode, “Desire” (Sept. 4), reveals a sophisticated Anne Boleyn, a beauty re-introduced into the royal court. Finally, the “Fall” (Sept. 11) follows Anne’s fated journey as she becomes queen.
Masterpiece dramedy “Guilt.”
Sunday, Aug. 28, 9/10 p.m.
Shot in Edinburgh, Scotland, the story holds riveting plot twists and dark humor. Season 2 begins Sunday with two episodes at 9 & 10 p.m.. As disgraced attorney Max McCall (Mark Bonnar) leaves prison and then is caught up in a new predicament with characters old and new, with “shocking new develop.m.ents.” Emun Elliot returns as Kenny, and Phyllis Logan joins the cast as Maggie.
POV
Faya Dayi
Aug. 29, Monday, 9 p.m.
Khat is Ethiopia’s most lucrative cash crop and is likely illegal in Idaho. Their legends claim Sufi Imams used this stimulant herb in search of eternity. POV documentary Faya Dayi is the spiritual journey into the highlands of Harar, a walled city in eastern Ethiopia that honors the religious meditation rituals of khat. PBS says: “The khat trade is revealed in intimate and interconnected stories of people caught between violent government repression, khat-induced fantasies, and treacherous journeys beyond their borders, and offers a window into the dreams of the youth who long for a better life.”
Apple TV+
“See” with Jason Momoa (season 3)
The series started streaming Friday, Aug. 26, On Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by a new one every Friday.
Past seasons are available to catch up. Jason Momoa fans, catch this action-packed, post-apocalyptic drama series starring Momoa set in the primitive future, hundreds of years after all humanity can no longer see. A year has passed for Baba Voss (Momoa), defeated his nemesis brother Edo, and now is living in the forest. A Trivantian scientist develops a new form of sighted weaponry that threatens all human life, and Baba returns to Paya to protect his tribe.
NBC
“American Ninja Warrior”
The National Finals conclude on Monday, Aug. 29 (8/7c) on NBC.
In total, 11 ninjas made it through Stage 2 and will continue their journey to the eye-popping finale of “American Ninja Warrior” Season 14. Advancing to Finale: Matt D’Amico, Kaden Lebsack, R.J. Roman, Josiah Pippel, Ethan Bartnicki, Jay Lewis, Max Feinberg, Nate Hansen, Cam Baumgartner, Josh Levin, and Flip Rodriguez.
Read our exclusive interview with Idaho Cowboy Ninja, Lance Pekus on idahopress.com.
INSP
“Wild West Chronicles”
Thursday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on INSP.
The historical docudrama series “Wild West Chronicles” tells the story of the “Battle Beneath the Mountain,” a fierce mining clash in the Idaho desert, to newspaper reporter Bat Masterson. For months, a thin wall of rock is all that keeps the peace between two rival silver mining companies, the Ida Elmore Mine and the Golden Chariot Mine, 300 feet below the Idaho desert. But, pickaxes turn to pistols and rifles when the barrier breaks, and the miners battle for five deadly days.
Read our exclusive interview with “Wild West Chronicles” producer Gary Tarpinian at idahopress.com.
NAT GEO CHANNELAppleTV+April Neale is a film and television critic and a member of the Critics’ Choice Awards – Film, Documentaries, and Television, Hollywood Critics Association, Television Critics Association, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and GALECA and has covered entertainment since 2003. Talkback on Twitter @AprilMac.