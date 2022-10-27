In season two of History's hit series, "The Proof Is Out There," hosted by journalist Tony Harris, the premise continues the format of analyzing inexplicable footage sent to them from all over the world. Harris follows facts and consults with experts to discern the truth and weigh whether the video is verifiable, a hoax, or unexplained.
This season, the series has an Idaho connectivity with Dr. Jeff Meldrum, the Idaho State University Professor widely regarded as the expert on all things Bigfoot. And apparently, Idaho seems to have taken over as the number one spot to see the elusive bipedal cryptid who has garnered a cult following. Harris spoke with The Idaho Press about Bigfoot, Dr. Meldrum, and how the series has him looking to the skies late at night when the ambient light has dimmed.
In the recent Bigfoot in Texas segment in episode two, Harris talked about Meldrum's input to the story that the experts, including Professor Meldrum, deemed a hoax. "We've got an embarrassment of riches now, with videos from all over the world, and we get to pick and choose what we want in a way that we certainly couldn't in season one. And with Dr. Meldrum on board — in addition to getting more videos — we've found additional experts, and I believe Professor Meldrum is a terrific find, and he's been great on the show so far. The Texas Bigfoot story? Look, whenever we get any conversation, footage, or new articles in media, anything on Bigfoot, we'll gravitate to that as we're a show that comes to the party because of people's insatiable interest and all things Bigfoot, Sasquatch, and then, of course, Lochness. The History channel knows its audience. So professor Meldrum is a terrific addition to the program. And he's got some additional takes in season two that we'll probably be having conversations about down the road. So while Meldrum was excellent in that segment, watch what he does in future episodes of our show and just how smart he is, and on top of this, I am delighted to have him."
Expert analysis is what separates "The Proof Is Out There" from run-of-the-mill UFO shows. It also delves into mysteries of the human body, strange things seen out of cockpits, and, of course, the unusual biological finds in nature, like girls crying tears of glass to Bigfoot that are not going away. Harris noted, "I can reach out to experts and have real conversations. For example, there was something in the New York Times about black holes and wormholes, and recently, I tweeted out that I'm sending that information to our experts and setting up calls, so I understand this better. I love that I get to be the audience's surrogate on the show. And so I get to ask these curious questions, as I know the viewer would want to ask them too. The series continues to be this wonderful ride."
The secret to the popularity is Harris' unwavering sense of journalism honed at CNN and tinged with wit as he presents the video in question. Then he ushers in the team of experts to study the film for possible fakery and weigh in. The verdict can change, too. Harris said, "I came from a journalism background in doing this show and wanted to keep my skepticism hat on, and the experts allow me to do that. But take me out of the equation altogether. It's the format and the structure of the show that wins and all these videos where we get an opportunity to say, 'Okay, There's a story behind the video.' Is there a historic peg to this? We will get a video that allows us to say, 'Hey, this is related to similar stories, sightings that date back to 400, 500 years ago?' And that's the second layer of storytelling that we get to do with these clips. And then the analysis, what the experts see in these clips, and part of the work of time stamping this to history as well. And then we do the cool thing — it gets us in trouble from time to time — stories from season one that we're revisiting in season two because we've gotten more information, and the [initial] verdict changes. We take a position on these stories and say, 'Look, here's a view of the experts. We agree, we disagree, but we come down on a side on this.' And that's what gets Twitter going."
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
But Bigfoot never sleeps. Harris enjoys the idea of this famous paranormal creature likely to be caught dead to rights by someone out there at the right place and the right time. Harris said: "In terms of Bigfoot, I think one of the reasons why I think we're at this kind of zeitgeist moment and we seem perfectly positioned at the show is that History Channel knew we had gone from marginalized folks convinced UFOs and Bigfoot were real to now congressional hearings where accomplished military pilots are saying, 'I know the tech that's under me and around me in this billion dollar plane, but what's over there? I see it. I've never seen it before. I'm going to record it, and you tell me what the heck it is.' So we're getting close, whether it's with a video about an unidentified aerial phenomenon or Bigfoot, we're getting close to being able to capture something that feels like a mic drop moment. And with billions of people on the planet, many armed with cell phones, it's inevitable that something will surface. And part of the reason that we have congressional hearings about this is that serious people are capturing undeniable stuff, and what they capture has to be explained somehow. So we will get that video of Sasquatch or a Bigfoot that no one can deny. And we will get it, and on top of that, we'll bring it to you with the analysis and the verdict."
As for Harris, his entire outlook has expanded. "I've learned skepticism as a journalist, but I'm also wide open to the possibilities of the unknown and what's yet to be discovered. So I take many more walks late at night [laughs]. I do that a lot now, and since doing the show, I'm always looking to the heavens. I was just in New York City to put the wraps on season three; scoop, we've got a season three! So, I'm looking to the skies more, thanks to all the material that's come to us and what people are capturing in the skies, land, and seas. So, that's my journey with this show. I love the ride and that there's new material. UFOs are trending on Twitter as we speak today, it is the right time for this show, and I'm thrilled that it engages people."
Tune in: The Proof Is Out There airs Friday at 10 PM ET/PT on The History Channel.
April Neale is a film and television critic and a member of the Critics’ Choice Awards – Film, Documentaries, and Television, Hollywood Critics Association, Television Critics Association, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and GALECA and has covered entertainment since 2003. Talkback on Twitter @AprilMac.