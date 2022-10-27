Support Local Journalism


In season two of History's hit series, "The Proof Is Out There," hosted by journalist Tony Harris, the premise continues the format of analyzing inexplicable footage sent to them from all over the world. Harris follows facts and consults with experts to discern the truth and weigh whether the video is verifiable, a hoax, or unexplained.

This season, the series has an Idaho connectivity with Dr. Jeff Meldrum, the Idaho State University Professor widely regarded as the expert on all things Bigfoot. And apparently, Idaho seems to have taken over as the number one spot to see the elusive bipedal cryptid who has garnered a cult following. Harris spoke with The Idaho Press about Bigfoot, Dr. Meldrum, and how the series has him looking to the skies late at night when the ambient light has dimmed.

