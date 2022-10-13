Support Local Journalism


The best new spooky Oct. TV event winner is the Shudder original series "The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time," which opens with the classic "Psycho" shower scene. What makes this effort more than a whip-fast countdown is the number of talented commentators hired to assess each classic film, many of which you will remember from childhood. Oscar winners like VFX and makeup designer Greg Nicotero and legends like esteemed filmmaker Mick Garris and film scholar Tananarive Due give us intelligent impressions of the great films that influenced their careers. Kudos to producers for the many diverse voices we see, adding insight and explanation to the memorable scare scenes we get to relive.

The winning scenes unfold backward from #101 in ten film blocks, each episode made with an intimate, film school conversational style that captures your attention off the bat and never lets go. Also listed was a classic TV miniseries, 1979 "Salem's Lot," a Tobe Hooper masterpiece based on Stephen King's novel starring David Soul and James Mason. The unforgettable scene of the vampire boy bathed in a fog who scratches at a window is deftly described by "It" director Andy Muschietti.

