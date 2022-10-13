The best new spooky Oct. TV event winner is the Shudder original series "The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time," which opens with the classic "Psycho" shower scene. What makes this effort more than a whip-fast countdown is the number of talented commentators hired to assess each classic film, many of which you will remember from childhood. Oscar winners like VFX and makeup designer Greg Nicotero and legends like esteemed filmmaker Mick Garris and film scholar Tananarive Due give us intelligent impressions of the great films that influenced their careers. Kudos to producers for the many diverse voices we see, adding insight and explanation to the memorable scare scenes we get to relive.
The winning scenes unfold backward from #101 in ten film blocks, each episode made with an intimate, film school conversational style that captures your attention off the bat and never lets go. Also listed was a classic TV miniseries, 1979 "Salem's Lot," a Tobe Hooper masterpiece based on Stephen King's novel starring David Soul and James Mason. The unforgettable scene of the vampire boy bathed in a fog who scratches at a window is deftly described by "It" director Andy Muschietti.
Also, in foreign films like "The Orphanage," a pivotal scene revisited with writer/director Brea Grant, who says, "Playing a children's game with ghosts is very scary." Indeed. The list continues as we hear from writer/director Fede Alvarez, plus notables like director Joe Dante, Ernest Dickerson, Mike Flanagan, Edgar Wright, the original "Candyman," Tony Todd, and many historians and genre experts who break down the terrifying moments of the greatest horror films ever made and why they still hold up over time. "101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments" spans a lot of time, from 1922's Nosferatu to modern horror like "Jaws" in the 1970s and, of late, Jordan Peele's "Us." They also pay homage to the great Italian horror meisters like Dario Argento and Mario Bavo, who filled the 1960s and 70s with scary art-house-level flicks.
Of particular interest will be the expressed love many filmmakers today have for the 1941 classic film, "The Wolf Man," particularly for Lon Chaney Jr. imbuing his character Larry Talbot (and the monster) with such perfect subtle emotion as the earliest of prosthetic makeups achieved incredible feats for their times. They inspired those fledgling filmmakers, makeup artists, and visual effects designers who then gave us "American Werewolf In London" and "Wolf" in later years.
The surprise is the quality of this list, as it was not a haphazard affair. On the contrary, you can tell the curating was exceedingly thorough. And for this reason, it has become the most-watched title on Shudder for 2022 (available on AMC+ and in the Shudder App too). The eight-episode series premiered on Sept. 7, with new episodes released weekly through the Oct. 26 finale, which will spotlight the top ten horror movie scares of all time.
"The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time" was produced by Marwar Junction Productions and was written and directed by Kurt Sayenga.
Not to be missed. Grade: A
Halloween Treats
AppleTV
"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown"
Streaming now
This 1966 classic remains a spooky Halloween delight for families still. And now the Great Pumpkin is streaming on AppleTV for you to relive the sweet Peanuts gang celebration of this fall holiday with kids, grandkids or great-grandkids.
Travel Channel and discovery+
"The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno"
Oct. 31, 9 p.m. ET/PT
Maestro of the paranormal Zak Bagans and filmmaker Eli Roth have teamed up for this two-hour special film. It is inspired by "The Haunted Museum," a horror film anthology series showing scary relics with hellish backstories on display in Zak Bagans' Las Vegas museum.
This "3 Ring Inferno" tells the tale of a boy and his father who steal an old suitcase from an antique market and get way more than they bargained for, as a weathered tent inside the case is the portal to a cursed circus world from the past with a terrifying entity "that will stop at nothing to capture their souls," according to the network.
Our picks (each day features several classic Halloween films, check times online, and record these to miss anything spooktacular!)
Sunday, Oct. 16
Remember to record the classic 1990 film, "The Witches," with Anjelica Huston.
Monday, Oct. 17
Record 1993s "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," one of the best stop-motion musical films ever.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Who you gonna call to record the original "Ghostbusters" from 1984 with Bill Murray?
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Say it three times: Be sure to record the 1988 classic, "Beetlejuice."
Thursday, Oct. 20
Bank another recorded family fun flick, "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb."
Friday, Oct. 21
Make sure to record "Hotel Transylvania," "Hotel Transylvania 2" and the classic "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1992)
Saturday, Oct. 22
Record the original "Hocus Pocus" and "The House with a Clock in Its Walls."
Sunday, Oct. 23
Record "Monsters, Inc" (Disney-Pixar), "Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar), and "Shrek Forever After."
Monday, Oct. 24
We pick: "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" and "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" Episodes.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Record "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride" and "Hotel Transylvania."
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Make sure to record "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge."
Thursday, Oct. 27
We pick "Ready or Not" and "Maleficent" to record.
Friday, Oct. 28
Record the new 2016 "Ghostbusters."
Saturday, Oct. 29
The countdown to your Halloween movie feast continues. Record "How to Train Your Dragon 2" and "Edward Scissorhands."
Sunday, Oct. 30
The eve of hallow! Record "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"
and "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween."
The big day! Monday, Oct. 31
Record the 2003 film "The Haunted Mansion."
Don't overeat all the good candy in one night.
April Neale is a film and television critic and a member of the Critics’ Choice Awards – Film, Documentaries, and Television, Hollywood Critics Association, Television Critics Association, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and GALECA and has covered entertainment since 2003. Talkback on Twitter @AprilMac.