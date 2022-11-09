On ABC's new "Alaska Daily" series, Hilary Swank is cast as a high-profile investigative journalist, Eileen Fitzgerald. She takes a calculated risk that misfires and subsequently has her finding work again at a smaller regional newspaper. The twist is that her reunion with her old editor and her "back two steps" from New York City-to-Alaska journey initially seems like a demotion. But she's on to a prominent national news story, one based in reality: missing and murdered indigenous women (MMIW) and the significance of local reporting, something cinematographer, director, and co-executive producer Oliver Bokelberg noted was the entire cast and crew's focus as they each got deeper into Eileen's world at her newspaper, The Daily Alaskan.
Showrunner Tom McCarthy, the writer and director of the 2003 award-winning film, "The Station Agent," with Bokelberg serving as his DP, was moved to action for this ABC series after reading about these unsolved murders alarmingly rampant in the Alaska Native population. Bokelberg was immersed at ABC and had wrapped seven years working on "Scandal" and was working on "Big Sky" too.
This past summer, McCarthy spoke about this at the Television Critics Association press tour and said: "These sort of news deserts that are evolving across our country where there's no more local journalists or local papers are detrimental and not just to democracy and politics but just to the communities that they represent, that these small papers in many ways identify the kind of personality and the identities of these communities. We're losing the ability to have these conversations locally. So that's something I wanted to focus on."
Adding to this conversation, Bokelberg spoke exclusively to The Idaho Press, underscoring the intense feelings that grew as he and the rest of his "Alaska Daily" creative team got deeper into McCarthy's story spurred by Kyle Hopkins' factual reporting in the Pulitzer Price winning Series "Lawless" for the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica, during the production of the series.
Bokelberg said: "The two key subjects for [Alaska Daily] Season One are the importance of journalism, specifically small-town journalism. And, of course, the alarming numbers of missing and murdered indigenous women (MMIW). This subject matter hits hard. It's not just good writing from Tom, but the more time we spend working on the story, and in our current 'fake news' climate, we start seeing just how vital small-town journalism is to our communities. Local papers report on small things, but they are needed to hold people accountable. It is this 'accountability journalism' that is essential. If it goes away, we cannot protect certain things or people."
The two prongs of ailing local journalism and women dying without strong police follow-up or surveillance impact Bokelberg and the "Alaska Daily" family in Vancouver. Bokelberg said: "I binged watched the 'Alaska Daily' episodes again this weekend, and I appreciate how we spotlight the truth in journalism. An example, our newspaper editor Stanley Kornik, played by Jeff Perry, says things like, 'Well, we are not running the story yet. It's not ready. It's not fit for print, and it's not baked yet. That's only an opinion. We must research before publishing it.' It is important to show this serious consideration going into journalism and not being careless about it. It is scary when you look at the numbers; in the past 20 years, we lost about a third of our local newspapers, and tens of thousands of journalists' jobs were eliminated. Most of these are in small communities, and it's tough for them to survive these days. Still, I'm happy that The Idaho Press subscribers are ticking up thanks to the many dedicated female investigative reporters they have."
For "Alaska Daily," Bokelberg's wearing of several creative hats in production has him talking shop about the unique light of Alaska, where the pilot he lensed as a DP and also served as director affected the look of exterior shots as they all worked in the midnight sun. He said: "As far as the interior shots, there's a certain mundaneness to a newsroom, right? Yet there are some interesting things about Alaska, like the daylight. Our first two episodes don't have a single night scene because the sun doesn't go down. So as a filmmaker, it becomes interesting, as a cinematographer, where you might want to play certain scenes more moodily with the lighting. But again, we're trying to be authentic with it. We're just breaking into the night into episode four, and I guess we might never see daylight at the end of the season. But I think that's interesting and allows us to highlight what's happening behind closed doors a little more."
As for a second season, Bokelberg is optimistic. "'Alaska Daily' is the most interesting series I've worked on since 'Scandal.' We have a beautiful cast assembled, and the show deserves the second season; it has legs. And I think it's too good not to explore more. I fell in love with Alaska. I love that our Heroes are journalists, and I relish the opportunity of being allowed to throw light on the MMIW Crisis. Tom got the idea from reporter Kyle Hopkins, and he put the story together. But you learn that vast areas of Alaska are twice the size of Texas and much exists without law enforcement. Roads do not connect most of Alaska's towns. In many places, you can only get to them by plane. And a lot of these remote villages don't have a police department. They have only healthcare workers. They can't even find police officers to apply for jobs in many of these remote places. And this all creates a world of lawlessness. Some of the numbers told to us are staggering. There is one state trooper per one million acres of land. And 50% of Alaskan Native women will have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. MMIW is the third largest cause of death for Alaska Native women. These numbers are outrageous. So to be involved in 'Alaska Daily' means a lot to all of us. The entire cast and crew are invested, and we've had Alaska Native [people], and First Nation communities bless our [film] shooting on several occasions. And the other day, we had a First Nation dance group here, and one of the women told us that five of her female family members have been murdered or [gone] missing. We are often confronted with this reality, and on the crew, everybody here feels this is important and what we're doing by telling this real story through the lens of a TV drama."