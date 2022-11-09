Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On ABC's new "Alaska Daily" series, Hilary Swank is cast as a high-profile investigative journalist, Eileen Fitzgerald. She takes a calculated risk that misfires and subsequently has her finding work again at a smaller regional newspaper. The twist is that her reunion with her old editor and her "back two steps" from New York City-to-Alaska journey initially seems like a demotion. But she's on to a prominent national news story, one based in reality: missing and murdered indigenous women (MMIW) and the significance of local reporting, something cinematographer, director, and co-executive producer Oliver Bokelberg noted was the entire cast and crew's focus as they each got deeper into Eileen's world at her newspaper, The Daily Alaskan.

Showrunner Tom McCarthy, the writer and director of the 2003 award-winning film, "The Station Agent," with Bokelberg serving as his DP, was moved to action for this ABC series after reading about these unsolved murders alarmingly rampant in the Alaska Native population. Bokelberg was immersed at ABC and had wrapped seven years working on "Scandal" and was working on "Big Sky" too.

Recommended for you

Load comments