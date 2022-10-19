Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Sometimes Cinéma vérité can be a little too truthful; other times, the stretching of truth and suspension of disbelief is just what the doctor ordered in these fractious times.

There are two very different shows and viewer experiences on Netflix right now, one of which is a top-viewed "hit," while the other is gaining steam across America. The one I strongly urge you to see, "RRR," must be watched on the most giant TV screen you can muster. The other, "Dahmer: Monster-The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" by Ryan Murphy, is Netflix's second most popular series of all time. It's all POV angles of the infamous serial killer and his unfortunate victims, the crimes discovered in 1991. And I'm over anything on this subject. I didn't feel the experience was worth enduring Murphy's uniquely macabre POV of this true crime horror, and I tuned out the series mid-second episode. If you lived during the Dahmer news cycle, you know all you need to know. However, Richard Jenkins, cast as Dahmer's father, and Niecy Nash as Dahmer's neighbor, deliver standout performances. If true crime tales are your jam, the excellent series "Mindhunters," starring Holt McCallany, is still on Netflix. Sadly, a superb effort about the people who hunt these monsters ended after two seasons.

Recommended for you

Load comments