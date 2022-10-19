Sometimes Cinéma vérité can be a little too truthful; other times, the stretching of truth and suspension of disbelief is just what the doctor ordered in these fractious times.
There are two very different shows and viewer experiences on Netflix right now, one of which is a top-viewed "hit," while the other is gaining steam across America. The one I strongly urge you to see, "RRR," must be watched on the most giant TV screen you can muster. The other, "Dahmer: Monster-The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" by Ryan Murphy, is Netflix's second most popular series of all time. It's all POV angles of the infamous serial killer and his unfortunate victims, the crimes discovered in 1991. And I'm over anything on this subject. I didn't feel the experience was worth enduring Murphy's uniquely macabre POV of this true crime horror, and I tuned out the series mid-second episode. If you lived during the Dahmer news cycle, you know all you need to know. However, Richard Jenkins, cast as Dahmer's father, and Niecy Nash as Dahmer's neighbor, deliver standout performances. If true crime tales are your jam, the excellent series "Mindhunters," starring Holt McCallany, is still on Netflix. Sadly, a superb effort about the people who hunt these monsters ended after two seasons.
Winner, winner chicken dinner from me is the electric jolt of the Tollywood film, "RRR," which wins for Netflix film experience of the moment. "RRR" is an action movie with real human superhero feats of wonder, thanks to wires, CGI, deft choreography, and skilled film craftsmanship. It has torn up the box office charts worldwide since its March cinema debut, and now it's streaming on Netflix in Telugu with subtitles and partial English scenes. This film is a heartwarming, adrenaline pumping and surprisingly emotional story of two singularly focused men who become best friends amid the political turmoil of 1920 India.
Most of you reading this likely are not familiar with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli. Still, he's a big deal in entertainment circles, and powerhouse L.A.-based talent agency CAA just signed him. His film, "RRR," is an epic film extravaganza of amped-up historical fiction that peels back the moments in time when a few key leaders within the upswell inside India told Britain to take a hike at the point of a gun. The film's title refers to the three talents that made it—Rajamouli, Rama Rao, and Ram Charan—yet also stands for "Rise Roar Revolt," which happens in technicolor right before your eyes.
The story is simple. Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.), a Gond tribal native, searches for his abducted sister Malli. Ram (Ram Charan), a superhuman-like British officer, hides in plain sight. His real mission is to arm every Indian compatriot with a gun after his family is slaughtered by the British. Both men serendipitously cross paths and meet in a split-second as they work together to save the life of a small boy, and through a maze of heart-stopping action scenes, the two men ultimately will learn that their journeys are more entwined than they could have ever imagined.
Bheem is the forewarned "shepherd" of his small village, a tiger-fighting leader whose mission is to protect his flock, and his strength is only matched by his soulful gaze and love for his family. First, Bheem's sister Malli is snatched by an English governor's evil wife (Doody) as his bereft mother is nearly killed trying to save her daughter. Next, we meet Ram, a chiseled secret weapon brought into the British fold who seems to defy human physics in his ability to take on a crowd of thousands, yet his colossal secret and backstory unfold as the film progresses.
"RRR" boasts man-eating tigers, death-defying acts, and my favorite movie scene of 2022 that involves a gate-crashing, flaming apex predator "jailbreak" that upends a fancy British soiree. This CGI-fest of toothsome feral beasts, combined with the two lead men's admirable missions and the incredible cast that includes Irish actors Alison Doody (Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade) and Ray Stevenson (Black Sails, Rome)—cast as the imperiously evil Scotts—is very loosely based on actual historical figures for that period. The Ram and Bheem dynamic duo never met in real life. By the film's end, you will be dancing the "Naatu Naatu" (sounds like nacho, nacho) with them as they triumph over wicked evil men who aim to conquer their country.
So make sure to pop the popcorn. Parental note, if your child can handle a "Die Hard" level of violence, it's a whole family film. No language, sex, or nudity issues here for 188 solid minutes of "what the heck!" flat-out incredible action and the addictive dance mentioned above, the "Naatu Naatu." The plot shows how friendship, loyalty, decency, sheer will, and kindness best the oppressors' imperialist intentions. Bheem and Ram are the two men you root for from the start to the end. "RRR" is an uncomplicated story that entertains humanist tales of good triumphing over evil and makes you feel good as you watch it. Something perhaps that other TV showrunners and filmmakers could learn a lesson from for future reference.
April Neale is a film and television critic and a member of the Critics’ Choice Awards – Film, Documentaries, and Television, Hollywood Critics Association, Television Critics Association, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and GALECA and has covered entertainment since 2003. Talkback on Twitter @AprilMac.