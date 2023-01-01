A strange and unexpected year in television ends with some notable standouts. The Idaho Press has previously urged you to catch up on some Paramount+ titles leading the late 2022 newcomers “Tulsa King” and “1923” — a Taylor Sheridan executive-produced twofer as both series are filled with addictive storytelling. And for 2023, the projects feature new faces, beloved character actors, and big A-listers in intriguing projects. As we say au revoir and perhaps good riddance to 2022, here is an Idaho Press 2023 cheat sheet of promising shows and what to look for in the coming weeks and months:
Mayfair Witches (AMC)
Spooky and atmospheric, this series will haunt you. AMC has sunk its development teams into Anne Rice’s best-selling novels. The success of “Interview with the Vampire” yields more gothic-tinged paranormal fun with “Mayfair Witches.” The eight-episode series tells the strange tale of neurosurgeon Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario of “White Lotus” fame) as she comes to grips with knowing she is the heir to a family of witches. In addition to Emmy-nominated lead Daddario, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches stars Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire) as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair.
Where to watch: AMC and AMC+, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, and WE TV.
Bonus programming: AMC will air the historical documentary “All of Them Witches” six days before the premiere.
Premiere: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9 p.m.
Will Trent (ABC)
Based on Karin Slaughter’s eponymous book series. ABC’s new series sees a former foster care kid-turned-Special Agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez), who works at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). His mission is to prevent child abandonment. The series stars Sonja Sohn, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, and Jake McLaughlin.
Where to watch: ABC
Premiere: Jan. 3, 2023, at 10 p.m.
Velma (HBO Max)
Scooby Doo lives on. Velma Dinkley is part of the Mystery Inc. gang. Mindy Kaling (also an Executive Producer) lends her voice to Velma and joins Daphne (Constance Wu), Shaggy (Sam Richardson), and Fred (Glenn Howerton) to solve a murder at their high school. Velma’s sexual preference(s) will also be explored. Voiceovers include Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Shay Mitchell, Nicole Byer, and more.
Where to watch: HBO
Premiere: Jan. 12, 2023
The Last of Us (HBO)
Based on the 2013 PlayStation video game. Now the premise of the game is fleshed out for TV. This dystopian future drama happens 20 years after civilization is wiped out as we focus on survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) and a 14-year-old girl (Bella Ramsey) who escape a quarantine zone. Their destination takes them through post-apocalyptic America filled with...no spoilers. We have seen one episode, and it’s pretty intense. Written and executive produced by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and game creator Neil Druckmann.
Where to watch: HBO
Premiere: Jan. 15, 2023, at 9 p.m.
All Creatures Great and Small (PBS)
The heart warmer series is back for season 3. James Herriot and crew deal with sick animals, eccentric farmers, courtship, and strict government mandates in a new season of the series that will delight you. The professional and emotional relationships have matured in the rural Yorkshire veterinary practice immortalized by author James Herriot’s stories. Themes for Season 3 include “new partnerships, ghosts from the past, and doing one’s duty,” all while taking good care of the animals.
Where to watch: PBS
Premiere: Jan. 8, 2023, through Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.
Wolf Pack
(Paramount+)
Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy, The Vampire Slayer) finds herself back in the supernatural world thanks to author Edo Van Belkom. A new generation of werewolves comes to light after a California wildfire. Written and produced by Jeff Davis, the series also stars Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray.
Where to watch: Paramount+
Premiere: Jan. 26, 2023
Poker Face (Peacock)
Natasha Lyonne, check. Rian Johnson (Glass Onion), check. A new mystery series with Lyonne cast as Charlie Cale. Charlie can always tell when someone’s lying, which helps her work. Stars include Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Ron Perlman, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. On the premiere date, four episodes drop, followed by weekly drops each Thursday.
Where to watch: Peacock
Premiere: Jan. 26, 2023
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
The cast is incredible; Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), Jason Segel, and Harrison Ford have created this 10-episode comedy. Segel (Jimmy Johns) wrote the show and is cast as a grieving therapist who breaks ethical rules, removes his filters, and tells patients the truth. Ford portrays Dr. Phil Rhodes, a clever therapist who has Parkinson’s. The series also stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell.
Where to watch: AppleTV+
Premiere: Jan. 27, 2023
Hello Tomorrow
(Apple TV+)
A new 10-episode futuristic half-hour series both stars and is executive produced by Billy Crudup. A group of traveling salesmen selling lunar timeshares is the walking pitch. What intrigues us is the excellent supporting cast, including Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher, and Jacki Weaver (Yellowstone).
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Premiere: Feb. 17, 2023
Marie Antoinette (PBS)
The addictive series stars the always terrific actor James Purefoy cast as Louis XV, the Dauphin’s lusty father. Marie Antoinette (Emilia Schüle, Berlin Dance School) is just a naive teenager when she leaves Austria in an arranged marriage to the very uninterested young Dauphin of France (Louis Cunningham, Bridgerton). However, the court complexity practically consumes her when she arrives at Versailles. The princess is unable to live her life on her terms. At the same time, her mother, the Empress of Austria (Tony nominee Marthe Keller), tries to keep Marie’s eye on furthering the Bourbon line and thus secure the alliance between the two countries. However, faced with Dauphin Louis’ lack of bathing or sexual interest, this is a problem.
Where to watch: PBS
Premiere: Mar. 19 through May 7 at 10 p.m. ET.