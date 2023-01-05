Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


There's much to catch up on, but worth it for quality dramas on TV that have a strong pulse.

Spencer and Alex in 1923

The couple to watch in "1923" is Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra.

Yellowstone (Paramount+)

1923 Harrison Ford and Jerome Flynn

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton of the Paramount+ original series "1923."
Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone has created a unique and memorable character with mobster Dwight Manfredi in "Tulsa King."

Recommended for you

Load comments