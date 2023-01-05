There's much to catch up on, but worth it for quality dramas on TV that have a strong pulse.
Yellowstone (Paramount+)
Paramount's Yellowstone mid-season finale left us with the Dutton siblings, each plotting the other's death, but John Dutton (Kevin Costner) always seems to see around the corners in that series. Treasure Valley TV's "one to watch" for intriguing or developing characters is Monica (Kelsey Asbille), Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) wife. She's a quiet force and power who has John's ear and understands the business.
That mid-season cliffhanger between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley) will be back to finish season five this summer. Paramount Network has yet to announce a return date officially, but it will likely be in June or July 2023.
Where to watch Yellowstone: Yellowstone's fifth season (to date) is on Philo, which features Paramount Network's live feed and an on-demand content library, starting at $25 a month. In addition, you can watch seasons one through four of Yellowstone on Peacock.
Lioness (Paramount+)
Speaking of Paramount+, every network seems to have a hot streak run of years (think HBO during their Sopranos run, Starz with Outlander, Black Sails, and Power running at the same time), and thanks to Sheridan's series like Yellowstone, Tulsa King, 1883 and 1923, the fire blazes for the streamer which just announced yet another Sheridan creation. Paramount+ this week announced Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman is starring in Lioness alongside series leads Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. Kidman will also serve as an executive producer with her production company Blossom Films.
Based on a real-life CIA program, the action follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-and-tough young Marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization. Saldaña is Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives. Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA's senior supervisor, savvy with the politics game. She balances the subtle stressors of being a woman within the high-ranking intelligence community while also being a wife and a mentor.
The Catch-Up List:
1923 on Paramount+
The third episode airs Sunday, Jan. 8, on Paramount+
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Light spoilers: The Dutton family mythology is brought to life by incredible performances and cinematography. The series is cinematic and full of gripping action and drama. The couple to watch is Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra. In 1923, the second episode, "The War has Come Home," is a play on the troubles back home in Montana and the parallel adventures of newly engaged lovers Alex (Schlaepfer) and Spencer (Sklenar). There's a massive cliffhanger, and the future of Yellowstone is in play.
The two have met in Africa, as Dutton is working out post-WWI trauma. His natural—thanks to his Montana-honed upbringing and sportsman inclinations—have made him a hot ticket with the British colonizing the continent, their rich folk looking for adventures in the bush. The second episode has a breathtaking moment where the two are in a precarious spot after a wild elephant attack. We will say no more but catch up ahead of the third episode, as Spencer's stepmother Cara (Helen Mirren) has put out the communication that he is desperately needed back in Montana.
Why should you watch 1923? It's pure quality from every level of filmmaking, and the story is interesting. Creator Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone established the Dutton clan as a legacy ranching family, but from what stock and what stories did these larger-than-life characters emerge? In 1883, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill played James and Margaret Dutton, who would be John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) great-grandparents. Those Duttons and their children made the journey to Montana. Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) and Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) were the hired guides for the fated wagon train that included German immigrants looking to escape poverty and religious persecution.
In 1923, their story continued, and the quality of the cast and writing made this Yellowstone backstory series a no-miss event. TV Talk's "one to watch" for characters in 1923? Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton presumed to be still alive after the ambush on the Duttons. Flynn is a fabulous English actor known for his work in Soldier Soldier, Game of Thrones, and Ripper Street.
Tulsa King
Finale airs Sunday on Paramount+
NYC mobster Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) is a fit old dinosaur roaming the Oklahoma plains, released from prison after 25 years, now banished from the new order back in Brooklyn. However, Dwight's natural boss tenacity has him running his new Okie crew as he dips back in his past to rebuild his broken bonds with his daughter while figuring out his new normal in a place with little understanding of his old world ways and customs.
Why should you be watching this? Terence Winter, known for his work on The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, and The Wolf of Wall Street, is the showrunner and co-creator after Taylor Sheridan wrote the pilot. Sylvester Stallone has created a wholly unique and memorable character, not unlike his "Rocky" of yore that put him on the map. Stallone plays Dwight with menace, heart, and humor and gives a masterclass in reading human nature. He stars alongside Dana Delany, Jay Will, Garrett Hedlund, Martin Starr, Andrea Savage, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, and A.C. Peterson.
Stallone's real-life daughter, Scarlet Rose, is starring alongside her dad as Spencer, the Triangle Coffee barista and server who takes on roaming horse Pilot, slated for the glue factory. Dwight took a shine to the horse's breakout spirit and bought him, hiring her to take care of him at the Ranch where Dana Delany plays boss lady Margaret Devereaux.
Along with Stallone's reinvention of his character, Dwight "The General" Manfredi, the series features 1% outlaw bikers, a Shakespearian story arc back east in New York as the crime family is eating their own trying to stay profitable, plus love stories, redemption tales, and fish-out-of-water moments that ring true for anyone who has traveled west (or east) and found themselves in a whole new culture.
Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 9 is the finale airing on Paramount+ on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET.