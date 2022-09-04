The coming attractions for Sept. are all over the content map. Bookmark these shows that cover the gamut from true crime close to home, “Handmaids,” Idaho Public Television programming, and even a fun new reality series from Hulu that turns foraging for wild ingredients into a chef’s competition.
Idaho PTV /PBS
“Beyond Labels” on Outdoor Idaho
Premieres Thursday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m.
Meet people overcoming physical challenges participating in sports, and see how Idaho is at the forefront of that trend. In this new Outdoor Idaho episode, you will meet Ellie Kennedy, the oldest competitive female paracyclist in the world, and Myla Perotto, a talented young rock climber. Also shown is a state-of-the-art fieldhouse built in Boise to serve adaptive athletes. “You name a sport, and there’s a person with a disability doing it,” says producer Marcia Franklin. “It is amazing to see the opportunities that exist now that didn’t when I grew up.”
Boisean Kevin Falk, who lost a leg in a motorcycle accident, plays tennis, bikes, and skis. He said: “I do more sports now than I did with two legs.”
“Proving Up: Idaho’s Homesteaders” on Idaho Experience
Premieres Thursday, Sept. 8, at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m..
Idaho’s growing population density is hitting home. “We think our modern-day natural resource challenges are unique, but history reveals the truth,” says Kris Millgate, producer of Proving Up: Idaho’s Homesteaders, a new episode of Idaho Experience. “We are not the first people to struggle living in the West.” Idaho’s new arrivals in the late 1800s also faced hostile ground with too much winter and insufficient water. Despite the harsh environment, thousands of migrators claimed massive swaths of the land as their own through the Homestead Act of 1862.
“A new way of life for some was the ending of an old way of life for others,” says Nathan Small, Shoshone-Bannock tribal member. “A lot of land was given up through that process.”
Disney+
“Growing Up”
Premieres Sept. 8 on Disney+ Day
This original docuseries explores adolescents’ nuances and complexities as 10 kids share their personal stories — executive-produced by Brie Larson and Culture House. At the Summer Press Tour for the Television Critics Association, Larson said: “I was noticing how I was presenting myself in the world either shielding certain parts of myself and living in fear. And I was like, if I’m feeling this way, other people must feel this way. After that, it sent me on this path for years of asking people I was close to, ‘What do you feel shameful about?’” She added: “I realized that 100% of the time, the thing that they felt the most ashamed of was not anything shameful at all.” This series is teenagehood truthfully told from this diverse array of kids, their powerful narratives that include social, familial, and internal obstacles they find in self discovery. Larson has a different director for each of the 10 storytellers.
Freeform
“The Come Up”
Premieres Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by two episodes each week at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The finale airs on Sept. 27. All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.
This new reality series follows six “young creatives” in downtown New York as they pursue love, art, and friendship. Described as “diverse Gen Z New Yorkers whose careers are on the rise,” the cast includes Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Ben Hard, Claude Shwartz, Ebon Gore, and Sophia Wilson. These are “Forbes 30 Under 30” achievers in modeling, fashion design, photography, acting, and nightlife organizing.
Netflix
“Sins Of Our Mother”
Premieres on Sept. 14
You knew it was coming. Idaho Press viewed the first of three 45-minute episodes and found it incredibly informative about Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, their origins as a couple, and the family dynamic surrounding the two accused of murdering Vallow’s two children, Tylee and JJ.
Directed by Skye Borgman, the shock of hearing the events told from Daybell’s eldest son Colby Ryan and other family members brings home just how far Lori had descended into a form of fervent religiosity and delusions of God-like grandeur. She was an overly pious child who had no facility for staying wed. Married out of high school, Lori churned through four husbands and fostered a strange relationship with one sibling (Alex, the brother who shot her fourth husband, Charles). Finally, we see how Lori’s belief evolved that she was so unique that Jesus and the Angel Moroni spoke to her. This lunacy was catnip to the equally delusional Chad Daybell, whose path she crossed at a Rexburg, Idaho The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints conference.
On the surface, Lori Vallow appeared normal and was regarded as a devoted mother of three, a loving wife, and a woman of God. But her faith went into the danger zone of fanatical suspension of all reality. Now Lori is in jail, waiting to stand trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children.
The chilling addition of Lori’s surviving son Colby makes this Netflix docuseries so watchable. He offers insight into Lori’s backstory and the present-tense narrative of her mental unraveling as Lori faces justice. “Belief takes you to a different place,” says Colby Ryan. “My mom … she’s still in fantasy land.”
Unquestionably, Chad Daybell was gasoline to Lori’s burning fire of the impending “end of times” beliefs. The two believed Rexburg, Idaho was the New Jerusalem and that only a select few would emerge alive from end times catastrophic events, the Daybell couple poised as the Jesus-like figures of a new religion shooting up of their beliefs that strangely emulate Scientology, in part.
This entire docuseries will haunt you.
Hulu
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
Season Five returns with two episodes on Sept. 14. New episodes stream Wednesdays.
Now it’s a face-off between Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) and June (Elisabeth Moss), who faces the consequences of killing Commander Waterford. The widowed Serena tries to wield her charm as a cultural leader in free Toronto as Gilead’s influence infects Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead while June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead and continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah. Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, “The Handmaid’s Tale” is the story of dystopian life lived in Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States, where fertile women become Handmaids in a society run by men.
“Chefs vs. Wild”
Premieres Sept. 26. Two episodes will premiere each week, with the finale on Oct. 17.
Chefs and survivalists must impress renowned chef, adventurer Kiran Jethwa and wild foods expert Valerie Segrest. Every episode sees two different world-class chefs dropped into the wilderness for a grueling mission – to survive and forage enough wild ingredients to make a five-star restaurant meal. These competitors must find foraged ingredients from British Columbia’s coast and create the best five-star meal with them. Hulu says: “Episodes will culminate in the chefs going head-to-head in a ‘wilderness kitchen,’ using their foraged ingredients and ingenuity to create savory dishes and, ultimately, impress the judges.”
April Neale is a film and television critic and a member of the Critics’ Choice Awards – Film, Documentaries, and Television, Hollywood Critics Association, Television Critics Association, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and GALECA and has covered entertainment since 2003. Talkback on Twitter @AprilMac.