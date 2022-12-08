The top TV series "Yellowstone" on Paramount is now mid-season, and chock full of jaw-dropping suspense for the Duttons as patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) ascends in the role of Montana's new Governor. The action is razor edge, and the story shows no signs of writers' room fatigue as many TV series can at year five.
The Idaho Press spoke to Colby, played by Denim Richards, part of the Bunkhouse Boys lead by Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler, along with Jennifer Landon's Teeter, Forrie J. Smith's Lloyd Pierce, Jefferson White as Jimmy, and Ryan's Ian Bohen who shared some insider details on Yellowstone. Also, Denim opined on preserving a way of life many folks fear we are losing and how his and his fellow actors' lives have changed by working and making art in Big Sky Country.
As fans gear up for more "Yellowstone" season 5, cast member Denim Richards drops some Bunkhouse wisdom exclusively with The Idaho Press.
IP: Colby gets a lot of interesting subtle zingers. Are you liking how Colby's progressing within the story?
Denim Richards: It's great. This is an exciting thing, season five, which is interesting as the story is usually trending down by then. Yellowstone is going in the opposite direction, just straight up, which is a tremendous blessing. I've always wanted to be able to play Colby as a more visceral character anyways.
It's nice and leaves the heavy dialogue to people like John Dutton and things of that nature because it makes sense. And the great thing about the Bunkhouse is, for many people in our audience, that's where they resonate most.
It's a day in the life; as you wake up, put your pants on one leg at a time. You drink your coffee, go out, do the horses and ranch work and then come back to unwind. So we didn't want it to be super intense all the time.
We wanted to show what it would be like if you worked on any cattle or working ranch in America. And I think that Taylor Sheridan's done a great job of putting that together. He's allowed us to live the slice of the daily life of these characters.
IP: It was emotional in the last episode where you guys were settling out in the early morning dark, and everybody came together for cattle drive and branding.
Denim Richards: Yes, so essentially, you're going out and getting ready to do that roping and branding. It's fascinating because this year, we've done much more of that kind of cattle work, and it's been interesting for all of us because from seasons before, we would see it, and we'd be on horses and pushing cattle. But we're much more into it and doing the whole process this one.
And that's something for us that we're very excited about, and I think for Taylor [Sheridan], as we've gotten more advanced in our riding, he can write more realistic cowboy scenes for us to act without losing our hats, hopefully, and keeping our teeth. So that's exciting.
So on days like that, where we're getting ready to go for the brandings, that lining up has to be very uniform because we try to keep it exactly as they would be doing. And we have people who do it for real and get to be a part of that scene.
IP: You came to Yellowstone with some equestrian skills, but as the show has progressed and as you've been in Montana, how has your skill level risen? What have you become incredibly good at doing?
Denim Richards: I'm not saying that I'm incredibly good at it, only because I know how good everybody else is, like the people around us or who are training us. From my personal experience from season one to season five, it is so much more different.
And that's, again, they have put the best riders, wranglers, and trainers around us that the world has to offer. So it's hard for us not to be good. You have to try and not be better. But I did have some experience. I was on a movie before called 'Montford: Chickasaw Rancher,' on Netflix now, where we are doing some of that. Less intense than what we're doing in 'Yellowstone.' It was a different vibe, but nothing can be what 'Yellowstone' is and what it's become, especially regarding that.
So anytime people ask if I have horse experience, I'm like, 'well, I've been on a horse; I know what it looks like and how to get on a horse one way,' but nothing can beat being in the middle of Big Sky country with 400 head of cattle production crew, horses, cameras, it's a whole different world.
IP: The wolf scene. It's not going away. Rip is trying to keep a lid on it, but it backfired, and now the Governor has got wind of it, and they're breathing down his neck. Rip will protect you, though, right?
Denim Richards: Right. I'm good. [laughs] Oh, I'm okay. The thing is that I am just following orders. But it was one of those things when you know John Dutton's gone, so the oversight is slightly different now. And the chain of command and the way things are communicated, or maybe not necessarily as evident and apparent if John had been there, Rip probably would've been a part of that situation. But because John is not there, he has all these other things he needs to delegate. And, he left it up to us. And, we may have misfired, if you will [laughs]. Rip will protect us. At least, that's what I need to believe.
IP: Fans have been going crazy since Teeter was introduced to the cast. Colby and Teeter had their big scene, and there's still something. What IS there, there?
Denim Richards: Yes. Teeter and I were trauma-bonded because of what happened at the end of season three. We have this super intense scene where we almost die in the river. But Teeter's very persistent, and her personality wears on you, and you start to warm up to it. And so Colby's just been warming up to it. But Colby, he's a shy guy. He's not like this. And it plays very well because it leaves so much more room for Teeter, Jennifer Landon, to play her in that way.
And she does such a phenomenal job. She's so fun to play with, and the more reserved Colby is, the more she finds the energy to keep pushing. And as the season goes on, you'll see more of the wearing down from Colby. I think! She's super talented. It's great that Taylor could find her and that she just came onto the show seamlessly because it is a very intense, physically demanding job. But it's a phenomenal opportunity. It's the best television show. And not only to be able to be on and be a part of but to watch. So for her to be able to be here and be playing with us is, is super awesome.
IP: How has Yellowstone changed your life?
Denim Richards: It's given me a different level of responsibility and appreciation as I get older. I've gotten more opportunities, and because of the show's massive success and now have access to things you may not have access to before you realized how precious this art form is and the world.
I talked to somebody a couple of months ago and likened what we're doing, or an actor's career, to a balloon. And after every opportunity, you must put shaving cream on it and use a razor very carefully not to destroy it. And the bigger the opportunity gets, the more significant the risk. And so the more sensitive you have to be.
I look at acting opportunities in the same way. There are certain things in places that you can't go to anymore. There are different levels of public and private responsibilities that you have. And these are things that, sometimes, it takes people a long time to be able to understand. I've had the blessing to be around Kevin [Costner] and Cole [Hauser] and to sit back and let them impart their wisdom and knowledge through their years of ascending in the entertainment industry and the world. That was beautiful.
And I didn't have to do a lot of heavy lifting in the first two seasons. So I could sit back and absorb the world because it was brand new. And after five seasons, it's just a different appreciation. You realize how precious it is and want to absorb every moment because this is a once-in-a-generation type of show and a once-in-a-generation opportunity.
IP: Idaho has a lot of similar concerns and complaints as Montana. 63% of Idaho is public land. The antipathy and the pushback are genuine with the locals. It's not just a device in Sheridan's story. How do you feel about all that?
Denim Richards: Yes. Every time you have an opportunity to listen and hear people's side of things in every individual rancher, employee, or employer, they all have a different, visceral feeling about things when it comes to the land and what that looks like.
Montana has a rich history of land ownership, Big Sky country; they don't want skyscraper towers there. They want it to remain what it is. That's hard. And there has to be a space where that gets recognized and becomes something that is something that's cherished and appreciated.
And not everything has to be about big business in that way. But, like cattle farming, cattle ranching is a big business. It feeds the world in that way and agriculture in general. And as time passes and the younger generation doesn't understand, or they're not connected to their food, if you ask the average 25-year-old and under where your food is coming from? They'll say the grocery store. After that, they would have no clue.
We are so disconnected from our food and from anything like that. So that's interesting. And Taylor touches on a lot of those real-life concerns of, look at all this space and this development opportunity, and then there are the people there that it's like, no, this is what was in our family for years. And then Native people who think this land is theirs.
So it's fascinating to watch these multi-level prongs be put together, and then we're thrust together in 'Yellowstone' moving forward. And with everything in the world right now. So that's what everyone's trying to navigate.
I wonder if there's a wrong or right answer, but we must respect the laws and cultural norms in different areas. Not the actual laws, but I think about that worldwide. If you grew up in America, many things would not resonate with something that's happening 8,000 miles away from you. And that's okay because it's not what you grew up with; that's something that this show gives you a sneak peek and glimpse of within the story.
IP: Who's your ride-or-die in the Bunkhouse? Who would Colby be bereft if something horrible happened to them?
Denim Richards: Just proximity of years, it would be Ryan, played by Ian Bohen. We spend so much time together, and our schedules are similar on and off camera. We spend a lot of time together. We work out together. We go to basketball games and events and things like that together. We text each other all the time.
I'm very close with Cole and Jen. We all talk with Jeff. We all talk and hang out and text threads. But, in the last five years, it's beautiful to see how it went from a whole bunch of individuals to this giant, unique, eccentric family structure that Taylor has built.