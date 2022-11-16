A film for everyone: 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,' Roku's original biopic parody, is the spoofed-up origin tale of Weird Al Yankovic. The Roku Channel released it for streaming on Nov. 4. It earned the largest opening weekend audience in Roku's history. In a press statement, David Eilenberg, vice president and head of Roku Originals, was effusive in his remarks: "We're not only proud of its global record-breaking performance but are so thrilled to see that it drove more first-time, new audiences to The Roku Channel than any past content launch. The strong reaction speaks volumes to the brilliant storytelling by Eric Appel and Al Yankovic and the standout performances from our fantastic cast."
Writer/Director Eric Appel spoke to The Idaho Press exclusively to share the fun moments behind the scenes, the preparation, and the vast job of finding the right actor for each star cameo role, with Daniel Radcliffe leading the charge playing Weird Al Yankovic with the deepest sincerity, adding to the humor of the parody biopic format that winks in every scene. Alongside Radcliffe, Appel and Weird Al pitched Evan Rachel Wood to play Madonna; Quinta Brunson was brought in as Oprah, and cameos were served up by Julianne Nicholson, Patton Oswalt, Toby Huss, Rainn Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more. Al Yankovic partnered with Appel to write the film while Funny Or Die and Tango produced. The entire casting process amazed Appel. He said: "The reactions were wild, from talking to Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood. Daniel's getting an email that's asking, 'they want you to play Weird Al in a movie,' It's just like, how often do you get an email like that? And Evan, too, with us asking her to play Madonna. She was like, 'Someone wants me to play Madonna? Yes, I'll do it. I don't know what the part is, but I want to play Madonna!' It was such fun reaching out and explaining what they would be doing. And even a lot of the smaller cameos, like that cool party scene [at Dr. Demento's grotto] with Jack Black as The Wolfman, mostly those people came from Weird Al. When [casting director] Wendy O'Brien brought us Quinta Brunson, that was amazing. It was such a good call having her come and play Oprah. But that whole pool party scene? Al just shared with me his Christmas card mailing list [laughs]. He said, 'Here are all the people I'm comfortable reaching out to personally and asking if they want to do this. And it was crazy how quickly people returned with a 'yes.' So Al emails Jack Black, and then ten minutes later, he sends me a text saying, 'Jack Black is in!'