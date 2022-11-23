Currently, on AppleTV+, Jennifer Lawrence stars in Lila Neugebauer's feature directorial debut "Causeway." The film examines the interplay between Lawrence's character and an unlikely friend and confidante, James (Brian Tyree Henry), which makes this quiet character study a welcome film in 2022.
The entire cast hums and fits together perfectly. This alchemy is a significant result of what a good casting director does. Ellen Chenoweth is that person for "Causeway."
Chenoweth casts films with award-winning cinematic moments. Her ability shined from the 1982 film, "Diner" which took a group of relatively unknown actors and made many stars in Barry Levinson's love letter to Baltimore, a coming-of-age tale. Levinson still works with Chenoweth. She came up in the 1970s, beginning with an office job at the Actors Studio. Her success in finding Mickey Rourke for "Diner" was one of the fascinating stories she shared. Her creative collaborations with the Coens, Jim Brooks, George Clooney, Clint Eastwood, and others have turned out films like "Terms Of Endearment," "Good Night, and Good Luck," "No Country for Old Men," "Michael Clayton," "Doubt," and "Gran Torino," with two of her films she cast earning Best Picture Oscars.
The Idaho Press talked to Ms. Chenoweth at length.
You do Oscar-winning films with big casts. Causeway is a much smaller film. How did you find Lila and this particular project?
Ellen Chenoweth: I was thrilled to get a chance to work with Lila Neugebauer and have seen her theater work. Jennifer Lawrence was also attached. I had worked quite a bit with [producer] Scott Rudin over the years, and he brought me in, and then Lila and I hit it off. I like to mix it up. I go for the material and the filmmakers, and I'm not exactly your action movie girl.
'Causeway is a bittersweet film with an optimistic ending. It leaves the viewer hopeful. Did you feel that after you finished seeing the performances?
Ellen Chenoweth: I did. The movie changed from when I first started working on it. They shot an Afghanistan segment of the movie. And when I saw it, it was a much more intimate film because they cut that part out. It was more of a two-hander than I thought it would be. And more moving than I realized it was going to be. They cut out a big love affair that she had with another woman in Afghanistan, which was a big part of our casting process. I believe that [story arc] and the mother were the things that we worked the most on, in terms of reading people [for these roles]and Jennifer reading with many people. Some of the other actors we knew, and we could slot people into various things. But those were extensive searches.
My favorite scene was when Justin [Russell Harvard] was signing to Lynsey through the prison glass, and they were utterly silent, just with the American sign language. You could feel the emotion in every gesture. What was yours?
Ellen Chenoweth: Yes. I love that scene too. I have to take credit for that. I can't take credit for [casting] Brian Tyree Henry because Lila knows him from Yale, and we knew a number of the actors. It's a small cast, so we had to have people like that. And Jane Howdyshell [the caretaker Sharon] at the beginning, who's a Tony-winning actress. I love that scene too, and the surprise of it.
That character was not written for a deaf guy, so we were going over a bunch of names, and it doesn't always happen, but just one of those brainstorms where you flash on somebody. And I said, 'What about Russell, Harvard?' And they rewrote the scene for him. Jennifer had to learn sign language to do that scene. But it's a beautiful scene too. So sad and touching, and you don't see it coming. It brought so much texture to it to have Russell, and he's so expressive. I also love her and Brian's scene in the pool. I thought they were beautiful together too. It's a little version of the love story that's not a love story but just the connection of these two wounded souls.
Going back to Barry Levinson's film, 'Diner' and casting Mickey Rourke, many people think that was his first film. But it wasn't.
Ellen Chenoweth: Yes. It wasn't. I had worked at the Actor's Studio, and Mickey was hanging around and studying, acting with a friend. And he hadn't done anything by then, so we were friends for a long time, and then he had a minor part in the infamous film, 'Heavens Gate,' where he got the part, even though the director asked, 'You ride horses?' And Mickey is such an urban guy. He said, 'I ride like the wind,' In reality, he had never been near a horse, but he had done that little part, and I don't think you could remember him in it.
And then he also shot the film, 'Body Heat,' but it hadn't come out yet. And I was working on a TV movie — David Janssen's last project before he died — based on Son of Sam. The director asked me, 'Where are the new Dennis Hoppers? I'm looking for this little psycho killer.' I kept saying, 'I have this friend.' I wasn't even the casting director. I was the producer's assistant. They said, 'Just bring your friend in.' So I brought Mickey in, and he got the part. So that was one of his first things. And then he got these movies, and then he got 'Diner,' I would say 'Body Heat' was a breakout, and then 'Diner,' it was a one-two punch, those two films with him coming out pretty close together. But we were excited about Mickey.
Casting of Javier Bardem as the villain in 'No Country For Old Men.' How did that happen?
Ellen Chenoweth: We read a lot of people. And his agent brought him up to us, and we were interested. But Javier had difficulty making up his mind because it [the script] was so dark. We had many people read, not necessarily that part but also Josh Brolin's role, and turn it down because the piece was so dark.
Javier couldn't make up his mind. And we were on the verge of casting another actor — I don't want to say who it was, but another great actor — I read with this actor in the Coen Brothers' basement, where they did auditions in New York. And I'm telling you, the hair on the back of my neck stood up. He could have been another great choice.
But, we held [the character] Anton for Javier. He finally had to make up his mind. We're going to lose this opportunity or go with our next choice. So, it was like that, this other actor could've done it too, but I do not think it would've had that craziness [with Javier]. [laughs]. And then they came up with that hairdo.
Who do you think exceeded your expectations in your casting?
Ellen Chenoweth: Well, the cast of 'Diner.' I was proud of the cast of 'Michael Clayton.' Pretty much everybody in that. I can be critical of my work and have some regrets. And after I finished that movie, I said to a friend, 'I did a really good job on it. And, I thought everybody stepped up.' That's a tough question.
You did 'Terms of Endearment,' which was a formidable cast from what I've read.
Ellen Chenoweth: Yes. It was in different ways. Some turbulent personalities, plus I cast that with Juliet Taylor. They had put together several different combinations. There was one combination that was Elizabeth Taylor and Elizabeth McGovern. When I first met Jim Brooks, he talked about people like that. And then he didn't get the movie greenlit for quite a while, and I met with them again. So he had to come up with another combination. And they [Maclaine and Winger] weren't the most obvious mother-daughter resemblance either. But, you didn't know the dad. Except at the movie's beginning, when you hear Albert Brooks's voice, you don't see him. So it was a temperamental cast, but it had this raw brilliance.
Do directors sometimes tell you who they want? And then, do you have to argue your case?
Ellen Chenoweth: Well, sometimes the Coens will write parts for people, so they'll come to the table with people in mind that they've created these parts for—' True Grit,' for instance, we talked about different people for Jeff Bridges' part— they knew Jeff from 'Big Lebowski,' but we had to find Hailee Steinfeld. That was an extensive search. And they offered a supporting role to Josh Brolin, who they knew from 'No Country For Old Men.'
But yes, sometimes we'll think of people like, 'what about the guy that was in so and so?' And sometimes they'll make those people audition again. But, in 'The Tragedy of Macbeth,' other than Frances McDormand, there was one character they had used before. So it changes, and they like to shake it up and sometimes have different people. So it took them a while to find the perfect part for Richard Jenkins. And then they use them quite a few times. Same with Brendan Gleeson. They talked about him a lot over the years, and I could tell they loved him. And then they finally found a couple of really great projects for him.
When you read a book or a script, are you actively casting it in your mind, or is there a standard process?
Ellen Chenoweth: Yes, Often, directors don't even want to tell me who they're thinking about, and Clint Eastwood was like this. He wanted to know who I would come up with, but sometimes I'll think about it, and then it will be someone different.
Like this new script that Barry Levinson is about to start shooting, 'Wise Guys' with Robert DeNiro. It's about Frank Costello and Vito Genovese. Friends who became rivals and betrayed each other. Vito tried to have Costello killed. I knew that part was about Costello getting out of the mob and being one of the few to get out alive, dying in old age and not in prison or being assassinated. I knew DeNiro was going to play that part. So when I talked to Barry, I said, 'Who will we cast as Vito? Who could we get who hasn't already done this opposite of Robert? Could it be Pacino, Harvey Keitel, or Joe Pesci?
He said, 'Bob's going to play both parts.' So that was a surprise that I didn't know going in. [Laughs]. You have to be open, but I think about specific people when I read things, but it's only sometimes how the director sees it. And sometimes, you can make a case for your ideas, but you can be flexible. It's got to be fun.