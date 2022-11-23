Support Local Journalism


Currently, on AppleTV+, Jennifer Lawrence stars in Lila Neugebauer's feature directorial debut "Causeway." The film examines the interplay between Lawrence's character and an unlikely friend and confidante, James (Brian Tyree Henry), which makes this quiet character study a welcome film in 2022.

The entire cast hums and fits together perfectly. This alchemy is a significant result of what a good casting director does. Ellen Chenoweth is that person for "Causeway."

