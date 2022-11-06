If you’ve been around for a moment and owned a TV, “Pawn Stars” on History has crossed your path. The multigenerational pawn business in Las Vegas takes cues from PBS “Antiques Roadshow” and then adds some serious skin to the game. The series began in 2009 and boasted a cast led by Richard “Old Man” Harrison, whose salty demeanor, business acumen, and withering commentary underscored the family dynamic. Sadly he passed in 2018, with his son and now patriarch Rick Harrison taking the lead. Rick is widely considered a history expert in many areas of collectibles knowledge. Rick’s son Corey Harrison and his best friend Chumlee round out the cast in this Gold & Silver Pawn business “gone Hollywood” found in Las Vegas.
Now, “Pawn Stars” is pulling a “Roadshow” move by heading all across the country in History’s new series, “Pawn Stars Do America.” The team, Rick Harrison, Austin “Chumlee” Russell, and Corey Harrison, wheel and deal with standing-room-only crowds all over Denver; Seattle; San Francisco; Austin, Texas; Valley Forge, Pennsylvania; Washington; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Savannah, Georgia.
Chumlee spoke to the Idaho Press exclusively about this new venture. He said: “We were excited because we wanted to travel around and look for stuff for a long time. And to get a chance to base a whole series around it was exciting, to go out and see what other treasures the rest of the country possessed for us.”
The team has traded the Gold & Silver Vegas showroom for this run and has given folks an eye-opening reality check and education for those wanting to know if their treasures have any value. The “Roadshow” deals with auction and insurance estimate replacement costs instead of real-time “what’s it worth” open market value. Some people are tire kickers, and some are ready to make a deal with Chumlee, Rick, and Corey on the spot.
In the new series, Chumlee negotiates for a wide variety of big-ticket items. One was a vintage diamond bracelet, which he ceded could be a risky venture. He said: “The bracelet didn’t have historical significance, but it was just a beautiful vintage diamond bracelet some older gentleman had for 30 or 40 years. At first, he didn’t want to sell it, and eventually, he accepted the offer. The bracelet was cool, though.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The items Chumlee typically resonates with are found more in the pop culture vein, and he was fortunate to negotiate with a woman for some rare comic art. He said: “The hand-inked Bloom County comic art was rare. And once again, that was another thing that was almost heartbreaking to me because the value the lady wanted was much lower than what it was worth. And something like that, although it will sell, we didn’t have a buyer already lined up. So, I still tried to buy it and wasn’t expecting her to accept my offer. Although it was a fair offer, she wanted much more. But she ended up accepting it, and it is a cool piece. But it’s going to take some time to sell it.”
Chumlee understands the timing and investment holds on certain items make their jobs a precarious investment that can sometimes work out poorly. He added: “When we have to take time to sell something, we can’t offer as much [money] because sometimes if you’re anticipating it to take six months to a year [to sell], you never know where the market’s going to be. So you have to leave yourself enough room. And even if something’s worth $5,000 and we have it for a year, and the best offers are 3,500, 4,000, then the market value is lower. So, we’re in Vegas, so I’ll call it crapshoot when you’re buying stuff like that, items that are rare but desirable but only to a small market, you have to be very cautious on overpaying for it.”
Some of the treasures that they encountered were historical jackpot items. For example, in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Chumlee negotiated for an American Revolution 1768 Frederick II Hesse-Kassel bronze cannon field gun for $100,000. Still, not all war memorabilia is something that Rick — the designated student of history and connoisseur with a coterie of go-to experts to authenticate — would want to sell in their Vegas pawn shop.
Chumlee explained what they would not negotiate for in detail. “Anything that could offend people is what we stay away from, like the German side of World War II. That offensive stuff sometimes can be worth a lot of money, but it’s not the kind of merchandise we want to profit from or put in the store. So it’s uncomfortable for us to evaluate it and even more uncomfortable to have something like that in your store for sale. But we understand many people with these items didn’t personally collect these alone. Usually, a grand or great-grandparent handed down these items from when they were stationed overseas in the war years. And we’re not looking at them like they’re bad or anything. We explain that we don’t deal in that German war stuff. You’ll have to go to a specialized dealer.”
As time has passed, Chumlee has dived head first into entrepreneurial endeavors outside the TV series. On top of his branded merchandise and Pokemon card business, he opened Chumlee’s Candy on the Boulevard in 2017. It’s a sweet business that Rick Harrison has invested in, but Rick has always had an eye out for Chumlee. He said: “Rick has always been a father figure to me, especially when my dad left town. Rick was always there for me; I’ve known him since I was a kid. When I was about 20, I went to buy a car and was so excited. I called Rick and said, ‘Hey Rick, I’m at the car dealership now. I’m buying a car.’ He asked me where I was, and I told him, and he said, ‘All right, that’s on my way home. Don’t sign anything until I get there.’ When Rick got there, he looked the guy right in the eye and said, ‘How much is the interest rate?’ The guy quoted 30% or something crazy, which I had no idea about at the time. Rick goes, ‘Chum, we’re leaving. You aren’t buying this car.’ He told me that guy had no interest in dealing. He said, ‘You aren’t buying a $30,000 car. You’re going home and looking for a vehicle under $10,000 that’s used.’ Rick dragged me out of there by the ear and wouldn’t let me get into debt. So we’ve always had that kind of father-son relationship.”