Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


If you’ve been around for a moment and owned a TV, “Pawn Stars” on History has crossed your path. The multigenerational pawn business in Las Vegas takes cues from PBS “Antiques Roadshow” and then adds some serious skin to the game. The series began in 2009 and boasted a cast led by Richard “Old Man” Harrison, whose salty demeanor, business acumen, and withering commentary underscored the family dynamic. Sadly he passed in 2018, with his son and now patriarch Rick Harrison taking the lead. Rick is widely considered a history expert in many areas of collectibles knowledge. Rick’s son Corey Harrison and his best friend Chumlee round out the cast in this Gold & Silver Pawn business “gone Hollywood” found in Las Vegas.

Now, “Pawn Stars” is pulling a “Roadshow” move by heading all across the country in History’s new series, “Pawn Stars Do America.” The team, Rick Harrison, Austin “Chumlee” Russell, and Corey Harrison, wheel and deal with standing-room-only crowds all over Denver; Seattle; San Francisco; Austin, Texas; Valley Forge, Pennsylvania; Washington; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Savannah, Georgia.

Recommended for you

Load comments