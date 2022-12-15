Academy-Award-nominated screenwriters Babaloo Mandel and Lowell Ganz have written together for over 40 years. Together they have crafted some of the most quotable cinematic lines ever.
"I'm really a nice guy. If I had friends, you could ask them," for Eugene Levy in Splash. "I crap bigger than you!" for Jack Palance in City Slickers. "There's no crying in baseball," for Tom Hanks in A League of Their Own. "Why don't they just FEED the tuna fish mayonnaise?" from Michael Keaton in Night Shift.
They had a solid creative hand in iconic American television like Laverne & Shirley, Happy Days, and The Odd Couple. In addition, they penned the screenplays for the biggest movie hits of the 1980s and '90s — 1984's Splash, 1989's Parenthood, 1991's City Slickers, and 1992's A League of Their Own and Mr. Saturday Night. Finally, they revamped the last film for Broadway, and now Broadway HD has the exclusive streaming release of Billy Crystal's five-time Tony Award-nominated Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy.
Filmed during its Broadway run, Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy is available exclusively on BroadwayHD and stars Billy Crystal as Buddy Young, Jr. in an entertaining musical about a comic who has one last shot at reclaiming the spotlight — and his family. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy is trying hard to make his mark again. The musical, like the film, was also written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel.
Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy also features Tony Award winner Randy Graff as Elaine Young; David Paymer recreating his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy's brother Stan Yankleman; Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean as Susan Young; and Chasten Harmon as agent Annie Wells.
The Idaho Press spoke to Lowell and Babaloo about this terrific musical comedy and their body of work.
Usually, I'm not a huge Broadway musical person, but Mr. Saturday Night was terrific!
Babaloo Mandel: Well, here's a shock. Neither are we!
So why did you retool this film you did with Billy Crystal all those years ago?
Lowell Ganz: That [original] film was always the one that got away. We've been fortunate enough to have a bunch of successful movies. And Babaloo [Mandel] and I always thought that Mr. Saturday Night was one of our better efforts, but it felt unfinished because it still needed to achieve the success of some of our other things.
So it felt good to us to bring it back. We had started work on one of our other movies, Night Shift, to turn into a Broadway musical. And weirdly, we found that even though we had no Broadway experience, it was exciting, and we enjoyed it—but it didn't reach fruition.
Then, the pandemic came, and some complications cut it short. But we'd had a taste and were in the frame of mind to do Mr. Saturday Night.
Babaloo Mandel: And, in addition, there's a prehistory in our film career. We spent seven years attempting to adapt Into The Woods. And we got to work with Stephen Sondheim.
I wrote down some lines, 'Sitting Shiva for Lincoln' and, 'Love your Alligator shoes; oh wait — you're barefoot,' Is Billy Crystal delivering for all these zingers? Or did you two get in there and polish that stone?
Babaloo Mandel: 'Alligator shoes' is an old joke. I was reading Phyllis Diller's autobiography, and that joke appeared there. So it was in her act.
Lowell Ganz: And it's probably older than her. That's a chestnut, one of the old jokes. The other things like, 'sitting shiva for Lincoln,' I don't know, maybe Babaloo knows.
But after years and years of working on these things, I am trying to figure out where I begin, and he ends, or where he begins, and Billy Crystal ends. I get completely lost by the time these jokes come to light.
Babaloo Mandel: Billy created the Yiddish scat-singing. That is Billy. We were in the rehearsal room, and he came up with that. It was smaller, but it was funny. It was great — pure Billy.
Lowell Ganz: Sometimes, when we work with Billy, a lot of times Babaloo and I write material, and a lot of other times we're just there when Billy comes upon something and looks at us and trusts us enough to go, 'yes, Billy, that, that! You got it right there.'
So he doesn't just swing into the next thing and leaves the right thing behind. But that was his.
How many actors do you have this kind of creative shorthand with?
Lowell Ganz: It's basically nobody, right, Babaloo?
Babaloo Mandel: Yes.
Lowell Ganz: We've never worked with any performer in the same way that we work with Billy Crystal.
We've worked with great people — Steve Martin, Michael Keaton, Tom Hanks, and wonderful people. But we do not work the same way as we do with Billy.
This Broadway adaptation is lighter and more optimistic than the film.
Lowell Ganz: Yes. The music has a lot to do with that, don't you think so, Babaloo?
Babaloo Mandel: Yes. Absolutely.
Lowell Ganz: The music is mostly joyful. There are even a couple of places where there were serious songs, and the composer and the lyricist — Jason Brown and Amanda Green — changed it on their own.
The music they had was already good, and they decided that it would be better if they changed it to something that would have more spirit and was more, as you put it, optimistic.
Another observation was the chemistry between David Paymer (Stan) and Billy Crystal's Buddy. It just came to life more.
Lowell Ganz: It was interesting because we thought of David when we first put it together. How could you not? He's perfect, but they were thinking more about a singer. Billy is not professionally a singer. So everybody else in the cast should have serious musical chops.
And then you just thought about it more, and David, if he can carry a tune, he's clearly the right guy for it. So we made the right choice.
As time passes and people fade away, and the extraordinary talents that you've worked with, like Penny Marshall and people that you knew very well, does the premise of this make you melancholic?
Lowell Ganz: I didn't have that feeling.
Babaloo Mandel: Oh, no. And for me, working on this show was like working on those great 1950s variety shows. Lowell, didn't you feel that way? I felt like I was on Sid Caesar's 'Your Show of Shows.'
Lowell Ganz: Yes! We had such a good time. There's a thing in the show that isn't in the movie where you see Buddy's old TV show where he does a bit from 'On the Waterfront,' similar to what 'Your Show of Shows' would've done. Sketches from films such as 'From Here to Eternity or whatever the movie of the time was, a takeoff on that.
It was a chance to write what we would've written back then, except that we were four years old. And Babaloo and I grew up going to the Catskills every summer we were kids in the sixties. I saw comics that weren't half as good as Buddy Young, Jr. Even though with Buddy, the tagline for the original movie at one time was 'It's Lonely in the Middle.'
Babaloo Mandel: Correct. I saw comics that couldn't come close to the middle! Because Saturday nights, they would bring in a comedian, and I would sit at the table and go, 'He's not funny. He's not funny.' and everybody around would say, 'What do you know?' And I'd go, 'I know he's not funny.' [laughs]
Lowell Ganz: In that sense, we didn't romanticize it that much.
Henry Winkler is pretty active on Twitter, he comes to Idaho quite a bit to fish, and he's killing it on HBO's Barry. Would you work with him again?
Lowell Ganz: With Henry? Anytime, of course. Henry is exactly as nice as you hope he is.
Babaloo Mandel: Yes! Henry is responsible — I'm going to say — for our film careers. He's the one who said 'yes,' and allowed us to make [our first film] Night Shift.
Lowell Ganz: I told this to Henry; I'm living in a house he built for me. His popularity on 'Happy Days' got 'Laverne & Shirley' started, and as Babaloo said, his saying yes to our film, 'Night Shift,' got our film careers started.
Babaloo Mandel: When we were on 'Happy Days,' we wrote [the films] Night Shift and Splash. We were earning a living. We had day jobs.
At what point could you tell your parents, 'see, see! All this TV watching paid off?'
Lowell Ganz: Boy, I'll tell you, that's exactly right out of my life because my dad, who was a great dad, by the way — I had no complaints about my father — but he would get very frustrated with the quantity of TV that I watched.
He would point to the TV and say, 'You make a living from this?
And, finally, when I was on my first TV show, 'The Odd Couple,' back in the early seventies, I brought him to the set to meet Jack Klugman, Tony Randall, and Garry Marshall. And I said to him, with no animosity, 'Look, dad, I make a living from this!'
How much influence does the writer have at that point with casting, and are there any stories you can tell?
Lowell Ganz: Seriously, we've been incredibly fortunate. We worked with people who treated us like partners, not just hired writers. We suggested Tom Hanks for 'Splash' after working with him. We suggested Michael Keaton for 'Night Shift.'
Babaloo Mandel: You also suggested John Candy and Eugene Levy for 'Splash.'
Lowell Ganz: Yes. Ron [Howard] and Brian [Grazer] both involved us in every part of casting 'Parenthood.' We saw everyone outside of Steve Martin, Jason Robards, who didn't audition. Babaloo, what method were we using then? VHS?
Babaloo Mandel: Yeah. I'm trying to go back to several generations of recording technology. It could have been steam-powered.
Lowell Ganz: And with Penny [Marshall] on a League of Their Own, we were brought in, very involved in casting. That's not typical for writers. So we've been well treated.
The scene that made you laugh the hardest was?
Babaloo Mandel: Lowell, was it the dailies we saw of Tom Hanks peeing? In 'A League of Their Own,' as I remember?
Lowell Ganz: 'A League of Their Own,' in the locker room where he came in, and he peed in like one minute. It's almost always the acting that cracks us up. Something that the actor does, like when Steve Martin plays the cowboy at his kid's birthday party in 'Parenthood.'
We wrote it, but there was something about watching him do it was just so much fun. It was just so delightful. Also, when he stabbed Eugene [Levy] in the dentist's office with novocaine.
Babaloo Mandel: Yeah. How about when Michael Keaton fell through the screen in 'Night Shift'? When he came off the balcony, just passed through the frame?
Lowell Ganz: Oh God. Yes. That made us laugh so hard. Again, we wrote it. It was a stuffed dummy, and how Ron shot that so that it passed in a blink from the top of the frame through the bottom of the frame, parallel to the frame. It just made us laugh so hard. I loved it.
And John Candy hitting himself in the head with the racket ball and going down because that was a surprise [for us]. So we wrote that he would hit himself in the head with the racket ball, but it was meant to be done in two shots where you'd see him serve the ball, and then you turn around, and the prop guy from off-camera would throw the ball and hit him in the head, and then he'd go down.
But John accomplished it and did it so perfectly. He hit himself in the head and went down so hard. He wasn't supposed to; he was supposed to wait for the other shot. But he realized what he had done. He did it in one take. And so he just threw himself to the floor so hard. I laughed my a** off. It was just hysterical.