Academy-Award-nominated screenwriters Babaloo Mandel and Lowell Ganz have written together for over 40 years. Together they have crafted some of the most quotable cinematic lines ever.

"I'm really a nice guy. If I had friends, you could ask them," for Eugene Levy in Splash. "I crap bigger than you!" for Jack Palance in City Slickers. "There's no crying in baseball," for Tom Hanks in A League of Their Own. "Why don't they just FEED the tuna fish mayonnaise?" from Michael Keaton in Night Shift.

