The post-mortem on the 2022 Emmys can be summed up by “Abbott Elementary” Emmy winner and acapella superstar Sheryl Lee Ralph, appearing at ABC’s TCA day this past Wednesday (9/14), responding to a question regarding Quinta Brunson, the EP, and star of the ABC comedy, who came to the stage picking up her first Emmy Award while presenter Jimmy Kimmel stayed laying down right by the microphone, pretending to be inebriated.
Ralph, who portrays Barbara Howard in the series, was not having any of it. “I was absolutely confused,” she said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I wish that man would just get up off the ground. Then I realized it was Jimmy Kimmel. Oooh, the disrespect … . But that’s just me. I told him, too, to his face. He understood.”
Ralph’s onstage moment for her stern God-fearing teacher was a highlight of the night. “This is what striving looks like, and don’t you ever give up on you,” she preached after blowing the doors off the theater with her acapella performance. Another great moment was the original cast of “The Brady Bunch” convening at a table, but where was Marcia Brady (Maureen McCormick)?
Oprah Winfrey gave Michael Keaton the Best Actor in a limited series award, and it all played perfectly. Keaton won for Hulu’s “Dopesick.” The moment showed off Keaton’s class, enduring charm, and sense of humor. He looked great, too, eschewing the trendy backless man-blouse and wide-legged formal pants a lot of the guys were wearing. Keaton’s role in “Dopesick” was a tour de force. It will anger you if you haven’t read Beth Macy’s same-named book about the Sackler family (Purdue Pharma) that caused many deaths from their reckless manufacturing of OxyContin. In many TV critic panels, Keaton was furious about this privileged family’s ability to escape prison.
Another delight was Hulu’s “Only Murders In The Building,” which stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez. Always witty, Short is a national treasure; you can tell the three actors love each other. The series is pure escapism and loaded with crackling dialogue.
This fact is why I was disappointed when “Ted Lasso” won Best Comedy yet again. It’s a great series, don’t get me wrong, but there should be a new rule: when a series or actor wins an award, they can be nominated as a courtesy but never allowed to win two or even three years in a row. It deflates the anticipatory process for other great performances and series to get their moment. The viewing audience is also over the repetitive nature of this particular award show. Don’t even get me started on the Emmys completely snubbing Paramount+ “1883,” Paramount “Yellowstone,” AppleTV “Physical,” HBO’s “Somebody, Somewhere,” and HBO Max’s “Minx.” The latter three dramedies are for mature audiences only.
HBO’s “The White Lotus” proved a lucky project for both the delightful Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett, each playing deeply disturbed substance abusers (Coolidge’s Tanya was a booze hound, and Murray’s Armond used anything he could get his hands on). Coolidge looked genuinely shocked she won and then quipped she “swelled” and barely got in her gown after a “lavender bath.”
Production gets an “A” for the thank-you crawls at the bottom of the screen, which ensures all the people the winners usually forget are covered. It was smart.
Not appreciated was letting HBO put “Barry” season three into the “Best Comedy” award slot.
Did anyone SEE “Barry,” season three? Torture, murder, cruel gay conversion therapy, Noho Hank’s (Anthony Carrigan) cohort being eaten alive by a fierce growling beast, Sarah Goldberg’s character, Sally, learning what a vile treacherous snake the Hollywood scene is. Henry Winkler’s character Gene’s unresolved grief over his love Janice’s murder? Not funny at all. It was a (good) nail-biter and gutting DRAMA. In my opinion, Winkler should have won for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.
Minor complaints about the John Legend-fawning of the camera crew when we tried to see who died this past year. It made the names on many images too hard to discern. His performance was also distracting from the moment. And the stunning “The White Lotus” star Alexandra Daddario, whose dress was an unexpected eyeful, also added some talking points.
The broadcasters might want to consider letting the streamers handle the award shows from here on in, as the new business model seems to be killing the traditional big three’s viewership in a painfully public way. That way, we can hear what the unbleeped winners are saying.
Good stuff is coming your way from ABC.
Speaking of the traditional broadcasters, ABC presented some new and returning series Wednesday, Sept. 14, via a Zoom panel for the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour.
The day’s virtual press conferences include “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” which sees country legend Reba McEntire and Jenson Ackles featured this season, followed by Emmy-winning “Abbott Elementary,” both set to debut Wednesday, Sept. 21. The new season goes deeper into the teachers’ personal lives and the first two episodes seen are terrific. The show is all heart and appeals to a wide swath of ages, real family-friendly fare.
On your radar should be “The Rookie: Feds,” starring Niecy Nash-Betts, taking the virtual stage ahead of its Tuesday, Sept. 27, premiere. Niecy is always a good watch. And the riveting “Alaska Daily,” from Academy Award winner Tom McCarthy and starring two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank, is coming on Thursday, Oct. 6. The premiere episode introduces us to her character Eileen Fitzgerald, an ace reporter who winds up having to go home to rebuild her once white-hot journalism career, and what I have seen so far augers well!
Also coming from ABC, activist and philanthropist Norman Lear, in “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter.” This special airs Thursday, Sept. 22 (9-11 p.m. EDT) on ABC and is available the next day on Hulu. Guests include Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Octavia Spencer, Asante Blackk, George Clooney, Laverne Cox, Isabella Gomez, Emily Hampshire, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno, Ms. Pat, Jay Pharoah, Rob Reiner, Aida Rodriguez, and George Wallace. In addition, the event will feature musical performances paying tribute to Lear’s iconic sitcom theme songs from Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Ledisi, Justina Machado, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, Amber Stevens West, Michelle Williams, and more.
April Neale is a film and television critic and a member of the Critics’ Choice Awards – Film, Documentaries, and Television, Hollywood Critics Association, Television Critics Association, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and GALECA and has covered entertainment since 2003. Talkback on Twitter @AprilMac.