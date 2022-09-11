Support Local Journalism


The linear broadcast premiere is on Monday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET (seasons 1 and 2 will air consecutively). You can stream the episodes for free. This series is an easy-to-follow cooking technique and skills builder for those who adore the cooler weather, which yields the football tailgate, the barbecue, and just eating simply after a hunting trip or foraging off the land. Zimmern’s natural charisma and kindness shine as he gives tips for sourcing, butchering, and preparing game meat and fish.

In “Wild Game,” Zimmern has created a mesmerizing and informative masterclass in going beyond the burger and the dog to feed your family and friends like royalty. Not a hunter or fisher? No problem, Zimmern told the Idaho Press, “Don’t worry, this show will be helpful even if you buy your ingredients and a turkey at the supermarket.”

