...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
In “Wild Game,” Zimmern has created a mesmerizing and informative masterclass in going beyond the burger and the dog to feed your family and friends like royalty.
The linear broadcast premiere is on Monday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET (seasons 1 and 2 will air consecutively). You can stream the episodes for free. This series is an easy-to-follow cooking technique and skills builder for those who adore the cooler weather, which yields the football tailgate, the barbecue, and just eating simply after a hunting trip or foraging off the land. Zimmern’s natural charisma and kindness shine as he gives tips for sourcing, butchering, and preparing game meat and fish.
Do you dry out your chops on the grill? Zimmern will teach you how to manage the coals like a pro. “I am so excited about teaching people to cook,” he said. “Most weekend warriors at the grill don’t do it well. I can’t tell you how many of my friends have been doing this for 30 years and their way of managing heat on the grill is to take burning pork chops off of the hot coals and put them on a plate, then wait for the coals to change, when they don’t understand it’s not the coals, it’s the dripping fat. And that you should use indirect heat and then finish it over the hot heat, same with chicken thighs, let the fat drip down into a tray, let it essentially roast next to live coals, and then put a nice crust on them to get those grill marks at the end. So just having what I call two heat zones on your kettle grill is something that most folks don’t know to do unless they read an article or see it done, and they’re like, oh, that’s my problem with my pork chops.”
And with his enviable resume, this Emmy-winning chef covers the globe in several established series on other networks that approach food from different points of view. The common thread is Zimmern’s natural curiosity which can take us from Southern hole-in-the-wall barbecue joints where “snoots and tails” are served up and reciprocated with a kiss on the cheek with a hug, to Vietnam, where locals give up the intel for where he can find the best Pho. He’s everywhere, and his journeys of cultural and culinary discovery see him connect effortlessly to people of all stripes.
A fan of foraging, fishing, and hunting the entire Pacific Northwest, including Idaho, Zimmern has a lot of affinity for the Gem State, a place he visits often. “I was in Idaho for recreational fun the last two summers,” he said. “For many years, I skied Baldy Mountain, a place that outsiders call Sun Valley. I’ve spent much time in that beautiful state and don’t plan on stopping.”
Like many Idahoans, he has been a lifelong outdoorsman since his college days living in New York. Being an accomplished chef helps him elevate the typical menu, and he’s learned a library’s worth of knowledge from his travels and observation and taking educated chances on flavors and foraged edible foods that complement game and fish. You’ll love how he wraps a freshly caught trout from head to tail in prosciutto as the thin ham seals the fish, tightens up while cooking, and crisps to create a savory flavor bomb of a meal.
This new Outdoor Channel series takes away all the trepidation of preparing wild (or any) food over an open fire by showing how simple recipes and the best freshest ingredients are paired to create delicious and easy meals.
In “Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen,” you will see the value of cultivating a perennial herb garden with parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme, which love Boise’s relatively temperate climate. Additionally, he shows useful grilling techniques and how the simplest sauces for grilled fish and meat can be an easy riff on a chimichurri, using whatever fresh herbaceous greens you have with an acid element, spices, garlic or onion, and good olive oil. Finally, there are many easy ways to pump up a grilled or fried piece of protein; he shows you how to use common pantry ingredients, store-bought ingredients, or foraged finds on a walkabout in nature.
“I don’t throw anything away,” said Zimmern. “And so this allows me to talk about the importance of sauce but also concepts of waste. And how you can get more out of your kitchen, saving money, as we’re all cost-conscious. This series is a ‘behind the cutting board’ show that is important nowadays. I hope people who love to be outdoors will use this inspiration. But maybe most importantly, I want the people who’ve never considered cooking that kind of food to go ahead and try to do it.”
The four-time James Beard Award-winning chef now counts “Wild Game Kitchen” as part of his TV food dynasty that includes the award-winning “The Zimmern List,” MSNBC 2020 series “What’s Eating America,” 2021 “Family Dinner” on Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network, Netflix’s “Iron Chef” reboot (as a judge), “Delicious Destinations” and Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Foods” franchise. In 2022, “Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen” premiered on the Outdoor Channel and is produced by Intuitive Content, the full-service television and digital production company that Zimmern heads as both founder and CEO.
Feeding the less fortunate is high on “the Zimmern list,” too, as this Minneapolis resident is the CEO and founder of Passport Hospitality, a restaurant and food service development company. In addition, he sits on the board of directors of Services for the UnderServed, Project Explorer/EXPLR, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, and Soigne Hospitality, and serves on City Harvest’s Food Council, is the International Rescue Committee’s Voice for Nutrition and a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nation’s World Food Programme.
The linear broadcast premiere is on Monday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET (seasons 1 and 2 will air consecutively). Outdoor Channel is channel 606 on DIRECTV and DISH Network Channel 396. Outdoor Channel is available on Evoca TV. You can also watch Outdoor Channel live without cable on one of these streaming services: Sling, Fubo TV, or Hulu.
April Neale is a film and television critic and a member of the Critics’ Choice Awards – Film, Documentaries, and Television, Hollywood Critics Association, Television Critics Association, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and GALECA and has covered entertainment since 2003. Talkback on Twitter @AprilMac.