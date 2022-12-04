So many great shows popped up in 2022, and with the looming holiday break, now is the time to catch up on all the new stuff. The following shows are my recommendations; some are all audience viewing, and some are for adult audiences only. These shows took the viewers into the sexual liberation movement of the 1970s, to a working kitchen in Chicago, an elementary school in Philly, a hockey rink in Ontario, Canada, a dystopian corporate world in the future, and even into Star Wars mythology.
Next week, we will cover the existing series that, if you have not caught, you must give them a watch or binge and catch up on, and the coming series we recommend going into 2023.
Treasure Valley TV Talk 2022 recommendation list for new shows:
ABC
Abbott Elementary
In its second season the same year, Quinta Brunson’s love letter to Philadelphia public schools shines with the cast she has assembled. Led by her role-playing a second-grade teacher—Janine Teagues, the secret sauce is the friendship of Melissa (Lisa Ann Walters) and Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) as two wizened veteran teachers and scene stealers who make this series hum. What Abbott’s students lack in cutting-edge supplies is made up of dedicated teachers that also include Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). Comedy comes whip-fast from Ava (Janelle James), a self-absorbed nincompoop of a principal who occasionally rises to the occasion. Sweet show with a broad audience appeal—snappy dialogue with lots of heart.
HBO
Somebody Somewhere
This show will rip your heart out. Square pegs grow up but never get over the feelings of being marginalized. This middle-aged tale of regret, loss, and loneliness stars Bridget Everett as Sam, a woman floundering after her sister’s death. Her return to her small Kansas hometown sees old high school pals, notably Jeff Hiller’s Joel, pop up again. He lifts her up and gives her a sense of belonging somewhere. This show is a Trojan Horse for the power of old friendships left to languish but never extinguished and how these bonds are more priceless than a fancy career or superficially successful life. The series also celebrates Sam’s “tribe of two” closeness with her hard-working father. Sadly the actor who played him, Mike Hagerty, died this year.
FX/HULU
The Bear
Escaping a family birthright in the form of a neighborhood beef sandwich restaurant in Chicago fuels Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), now a James Beard Award-winning chef, who has returned to save the family business after the suicide of his brother Michael (flashbacks by Jon Bernthal). Unfortunately, the discipline he learned in the classic Escoffier kitchen (the stations, each with a chef in charge of a vital function) is met with complete resistance by a weary old greasy spoon staff until they see his work ethic is the key to their survival too. The art of food service, from the food prep to the execution of orders, shows how hard it is to run an excellent restaurant, whether it’s a French Laundry or The Original Beef of Chicagoland. Creator/Director/Co-Writer Christopher Storer has baked a compelling tale of regret, determination, shock, and awe inside the walls of Carmy’s place, where neighborhood drama yields a loyalty and devotion that fuels the team to show up, put the apron on, and perhaps learn why Michael checked out, but not without taking care of his little brother along the way.
HULU
Shoresy
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The Letterkenny spinoff stars Jared Keeso’s previously faceless Shoresy, the exceptional hockey player and chirper extraordinaire who loves canoodling with other players’ moms and cries at the Canadian anthem. If you have never watched Letterkenny, you can follow along. But I recommend you catch up on that riotous tale of small-town “ag” (the shirt tuckers) kids, “skids” (druggies), hockey players, and Christians who get on each other’s nerves but always have each other’s backs when the occasional “donnybrook” (fight) arises from outside the town. Shoresy borrows a lot of premise from the classic Paul Newman film Slap Shot and has Keeso romancing a local journalist while trying to save Sudbury, Ontario’s team from being folded. There’s a lot of crude humor, so it’s not for kids, but based on the sold-out shows at the Morrison Center for the traveling Letterkenny crew, I know Boise, Idaho, will be there for Shoresy, too.
Apple TV+
Severance
Weirdly hypnotic and disturbingly accurate for the soul-sucking that can happen in a large, faceless workplace, this series stars Adam Scott as Mark, a grieving man when he can remember who becomes a company man unaware of his actual past after a procedure that cracks his consciousness between work and home. The Innie and an Outie are versions of the same person, one who slaves away at seemingly repetitive and nonsensical tasks at the stark, sterile Lumon Industries. The twist is his introduction to Helly (Britt Lower), who comes out of her fugue state and remembers things inconveniently, and the upset at Lumon, where his immediate coworkers try to piece together who they are and why they are doing under the eye of middle managers who are keen on keeping the status quo. The cast is exceptional, with John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry, and Christopher Walken. This series is one of the best things Ben Stiller (director) has turned out and makes you wonder how much of yourself you lose to towing a strict corporate line.
HBO MAX
Minx
Ellen Rapoport’s 1970s-set comedy was one of my favorite new series. The rise of Ms. Magazine and Playgirl as cultural moments in history morphed into this period dramedy that is not for kids. The cast is exceptional, and the struggle is real for young educated Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), who wants to publish a meaningful magazine that reflects what women wish for versus what exists. She crosses paths with a 1970s porn publisher Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson), who sees her value and gives her a shot, but he knows what the public wants. The twist involves a lot of nude males and scintillating copy in between the beefcake. The artful entwining of the era’s sexism, racism, and classism is dealt with in the rise of Joyce’s new venture. Look for standout performances by Joyce’s sister Shelly (Lennon Parham), a dissatisfied housewife who steals every scene she appears in.
Disney
Andor
I have outgrown Star Wars. But Andor is a grown-up Star Wars fantastic series with political overtones starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor that is unlike any other. It is far more psychological and character-driven and uses that plus horror and discomfort to build up to spectacle, as opposed to using spectacle to entrance the viewer. It demands your attention. The setting is five years ahead of the events of “Rogue One,” as we chart the progression of his journey into becoming the Rebellion’s greatest hero. Beautifully lensed and artfully designed, Andor is a slow burn that will have you back for more.
HBO
We Own This City
Sgt. Wayne Jenkins’s (Jon Bernthal) life is on a timeline descent into crime, as this is based on a true story that is George Pelecanos and David Simon’s (The Wire) return to Baltimore. Big city police, corruption, terrible policing, crooked politicians, and the resultant undermining of the Baltimore police that stays close to the documented facts. Jon Bernthal is incredible and commands every frame. Wunmi Mosaku plays a frustrated U.S. Justice Department civil rights lawyer trying to reform the Baltimore police. Jamie Hector is a former Bernthal-led task force member and now a homicide detective. The feelings it will elicit are powerful as it offers a sobering look at corruptive power and how bureaucracy and politics usually hinder any real change in the system. Maddening, and it will stay with you.