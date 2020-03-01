Life is the grandest adventure of all, filled with excitement, trepidation, risks and rewards. We are constantly presented with new challenges and are invited each and every day to step outside of our comfort zone to experience a new perspective on life and its purpose.
While many choose the security of the familiar, those who accept new challenges soon learn that sacrifice leads to greater personal growth. This in turn can lead to a desire to invite others to share the adventure with us, or to use our newfound understanding to improve the lives of our friends, families and communities.
In the October General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf likened our lives to the story of Bilbo Baggins, an unremarkable hobbit who trades his comfortable life of six meals a day and simple joys for a challenging and dangerous journey into the unknown. Elder Uchtdorf speculated that the reason this story resonates with so many is that it is our story, too.
Once upon a time, God invited each of us to embark on our own adventure, one that meant leaving the comfort and security of His presence to face the challenges of a world filled with both profound joy and intense pain.
As with Bilbo’s experience, our adventures take many forms. We might be called upon to struggle financially, be handed physical challenges, have our hearts broken or fall short of our own expectations. Conversely, we are blessed with unique talents — tools for success — that allow us to overcome these obstacles to happiness.
These talents allow us to also ease the suffering of those around us, either in our front yard or over the fence; feeding someone in need, comforting a stranger, dropping off a thank you card or offering a word of encouragement or advice.
Like Bilbo, we sometimes doubt our ability to succeed and wish we had made the easier choice of never having embarked on this adventure at all. To all who falter in their resolve to be more than they thought they could be, remember this: adventure is not defined by how quickly we reach our intended destination, but rather, the joys and triumphs we experience in the journey itself. It is the choices we make along the way, rather than the ease with which we reach our goal, that matters.
My hope is that as a community, we can challenge ourselves to make choices that matter. Foremost, to choose God’s plan of happiness through our Savior Jesus Christ. Like our hobbit friend we can keep our eye on that prize for ourselves, and for those around us as well.
Take an inventory — who in your circle of influence has embarked on the adventure of living intentionally and in accordance with God’s will? Who needs a jumpstart to get their battery recharged? Who fears walking alone and needs companionship? Who may even need to be carried? Then use those tools given to you by a loving Father — grace, compassion, empathy, community — to ensure that our adventure leads us safely home again.
If you are still in your comfortable hobbit dwelling and feel a stirring to start the great adventure of stretching yourself and serving others, know this: Now is the time. Today is the day.