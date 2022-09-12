...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
A mixed-use development could pop up near Owyhee High School in Meridian.
About 40 acres of farmland sits at the corner of Ustick and McDermott roads. Boise Hunter Homes and the Pacific Companies hope to gain approval from the city to turn that land into a large mixed-use subdivision.
The plan for McDermott Village includes 81 townhomes, 250 multi-family units across 12 three-story buildings, and three lots for commercial buildings.
The multi-family would have a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units. Each unit would have a minimum of 80 square feet of patio or deck space. There would be 477 total parking stalls.
The project comes with several amenities, including a clubhouse with a pool, pet areas, bbq spots, and a walkway system.
The site was purchased by Woodside Avenue Investors in 2006 to develop the land into a residential area. Soon after, the Idaho Transportation Department began studying the extension of State Highway 16, which resulted in pumping the brakes on the project. Now that ITD has made progress with the highway, the developers are ready to move forward with the project.
The applicant will be at the Meridian Planning and Zoning meeting on November 3, requesting a rezone, preliminary plat, and annexation approval.