Screen-Shot-2022-09-08-at-10.25.53-AM.png

Elevation of the townhomes.

 Don Day

A mixed-use development could pop up near Owyhee High School in Meridian.

About 40 acres of farmland sits at the corner of Ustick and McDermott roads. Boise Hunter Homes and the Pacific Companies hope to gain approval from the city to turn that land into a large mixed-use subdivision.

