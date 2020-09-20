IDAHO STATE MUSEUM OFFERS VIRTUAL AND ON-SITE PROGRAMMING FOR K-12 STUDENTS
BOISE─Whether in a classroom or participating in remote learning, the Idaho State Museum is now offering resources to support Idaho educators, families and students. The museum is making available virtual as well as on-site programming that aligns with Idaho State Education standards and provides content to supplement school curriculum, including primary source images, documents and artifacts, as well as hands-on activity kits.
Students in all grades can discover the stories of Idaho history through virtual and on-site programming facilitated by museum educators. Distance Discoveries are 45-minute classes conducted in real-time on Zoom or Google. Topics include Idaho’s Native Peoples, the Oregon Trail, Gold Rush and Idaho Statehood. Themed virtual tours of the Idaho State Museum are facilitated by museum educators and include topics such as Westward Expansion, Native American Stories, Innovative Idaho and Fighting for Rights. Students are encouraged to discuss and ask questions as the tour progresses.
Registration can be by entire classroom or individual students who may be participating in remote learning. On-site field trip programs, virtual field trips and individual Distance Discoveries can be scheduled. Pre-registration is required at history.idaho.gov/field-trip-form/. Programs began Sept. 15 and will continue through June 2021.
NAMPA SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE FOR FREE BREAKFAST/LUNCH
NAMPA─The Nampa School District is providing free breakfast and lunch for any child 18 and under through the USDA Seamless Summer Operations program. This program is available to the district and community until Dec. 31, or until the program runs out of funds.
During hybrid school operation, which begins Sept. 21, lunch will be served inside the school for students attending in person on that day. Breakfast will be served at the beginning of the day and lunch during the scheduled lunch periods. The public and blended learning students who are not at school that day will be able to pick up lunches outside of the school. On Wednesdays, meals will be served outside the school and via buses.
For a complete schedule of meals, visit nsd131.org.
DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION ANNOUNCE ESSAY CONTEST
The Idaho Pocahontas chapter announced the Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest for 2020-2021. This is a national contest for all public and home school students in fifth through eighth grades.
The American History contest topic is "The Boston Massacre,” an event that happened 250 years ago that paved the way to the American Revolution. At the chapter level, one essay for each grade will be selected. To obtain a submission form, email Nancy Baxter at nbaxter@q.com. The deadline for the essay contest is Dec. 16.
SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM SEEKING IDAHO’S TOP YOUTH VOLUNTEERS
BOISE─ Prudential Financial and the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) are calling on Idaho youth volunteers to apply for scholarships and national recognition through The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards through Nov. 10.
Idaho students in grades five through twelve are invited to apply for 2021 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards if they have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteering within the past year, virtually or otherwise. The application is available at spirit.prudential.com.
The top middle level and high school volunteer from each state and the District of Columbia will be named State Honorees in February. They will receive $1,000 scholarships, engraved silver medallions and an invitation to the program’s national recognition events in early May. In May, the program will name America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2021. Those National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies for their nominating schools or organizations and $5,000 Prudential grants for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.
BROADWAY IN BOISE WANTS YOU TO NOMINATE A STAR IN COMMUNITY CONTEST
BOISE─Broadway In Boise at the Morrison Center is looking for local stars who have gone above and beyond for the community and their neighbors for their Nominate A Star Contest. It could be a nurse, doctor, first responder, teacher, grocery worker, delivery driver or another person working hard to help the community.
Five winners will each receive four tickets to an upcoming show when Broadway returns to the Morrison Center. To learn more about the contest and nominate your local star, visit woobox.com by Friday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m.
MILLION GIRLS MOONSHOT COMES TO IDAHO
BOISE─The STEM Next Opportunity Fund recently announced a multi-year grant to the Idaho Out-of-School Network as part of the Million Girls Moonshot, an effort designed to engage one million school-age girls in the United States in STEM learning opportunities.
The Intel Foundation and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation have joined STEM Next Opportunity Fund and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation to launch the Million Girls Moonshot. The organizations will provide grant funding and in-kind resources to Mott-funded afterschool networks in all 50 states to increase access to hands-on, immersive STEM learning experiences. The first year Idaho grant, just awarded, is for $20,000.
The Idaho Out-of-School Network (ION) plans to use the funds to help afterschool programs in the state provide STEM education. It will fully participate in Idaho’s new STEM Ecosystem and help ensure all youth have access and opportunity to participate in high quality STEM programming in out-of-school time. ION was able to dive into the creation of the Think Make Create Labs and co-purchase the patent to build mobile STEM labs, which will be available across the state in 2020-2021.
Learn more at MillionGirlsMoonshot.org.
2020 ROSE AWARDS TO HAVE VIRTUAL CEREMONY SEPT. 28
BOISE─The annual ROSE Awards honor employees in the tourism and hospitality industry who positively enhance a visitor’s experience during their stay in the Boise area. The Awards cover several categories and are presented to employees who distinguish themselves through enthusiasm and exemplary service. This year’s ROSE Awards will take place virtually on Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. For more information visit boise.org.