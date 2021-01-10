BOISE FARMERS MARKET ACCEPTING 2021 VENDOR APPLICATIONS
BOISE—The Boise Farmers Market is currently looking for Farmers and other Vendors for the 2021 Season. All growers and producers are welcome, including but not limited to: vegetables and fruit, meat, cheese and other dairy, baked goods, preserved foods, prepared foods, on-site foods, and herbal/medicinal preparations.
All prepared food vendors must include local ingredients that can be traced back to the producer in their products. Vendors must be the original producer of all items sold and must produce those items in Idaho (some exceptions are made).
Submit your application soon — the deadline for first round applications is Wednesday, Jan. 20. Applications will be reviewed by a jury committee and applicants will be notified of their denial or approval in early February.
The Boise Farmers Market will open the first Saturday in April with its BFM Drive-Thru and a walk-around market is planned as soon as it is safe, which will most likely be July or August. Boise Farmers Market operates every Saturday from the first Saturday in April through the last Saturday in October with its Winter Market opening the first Saturday in November and running through the last Saturday before Christmas. It is open rain or shine. For more information or to submit applications, go to the website: theboisefarmersmarket.com.
NORTH END NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION AID PROGRAM DONATES MORE THAN $30K
BOISE—Over the past eight months, the North End Neighborhood Association (NENA) has donated more than $32,000 to deserving local charities in support of Boiseans impacted by the COVID19 pandemic, with more than $5,000 coming from individual donors and more than $25,000 coming from NENA’s savings.
NENA is now challenging all members of the community to contribute and has pledged to match all donations dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000, for a total impact of up to $20,000. Donations to nonprofit organizations with work focused on the prevention of homelessness, hunger, and domestic violence were distributed on Jan. 8, with beneficiaries that included Interfaith Sanctuary, Faces of Hope, City Light Home for Women, Life’s Kitchen, and City of Good.
Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Hyde Park Street Fair, NENA’s biggest annual fundraiser, members of the NENA Board of Directors saw an undeniable need in the community. “NENA works hard to raise money with multiple fundraisers throughout each year, and our own budget is a serious concern this year without the Fair. But community needs are immediate and growing, and this is the time for the North End to step up and support our neighborhood and the Boise community — this is the rainy day we’ve been saving for,” said Autumn Street, NENA’s outgoing Corporate Secretary.
More information is available at northendboise.org, with a donation link to the NENA Aid Program GoFundMe page.
IDAHO AWARDS $6 MILLION GRANT TO SUPPORT EARLY CHILDHOOD LEARNING
BOISE—With nearly $6 million in federal grant funding per year over the next three years, the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (Idaho AEYC) and the State Board of Education will partner to continue the successful efforts to build a foundation for a better-connected early childhood system to prepare Idaho children for a successful start in school.
The federal Preschool Development Grant will significantly expand efforts to engage families, local communities, business partners, early childhood educators, schools, policymakers and others to build a mixed-delivery system for parents with young children, age’s birth to five, and work to improve school readiness outcomes with a focus on early literacy.
Since taking office in January 2019, Governor Brad Little has prioritized early literacy. This grant will support Governor Little’s goal to strengthen young children’s language and literacy prior to starting kindergarten through localized efforts in communities throughout the state.
“Literacy continues to be my top priority in education and this resource ensures our youngest children have improved opportunities to stay on track with their reading so they are ready for school,” Governor Little said.
“Every community throughout Idaho is unique, and the approach to investing in early learning must meet the needs of all Idahoans,” said Idaho AEYC Executive Director Beth Oppenheimer. “By understanding the different choices and options that work for our families, we are better positioned to improve early learning outcomes and options that best fit each individual community’s needs.”
The grant will be implemented starting in January 2021.
“This funding will make a meaningful difference as Idaho’s communities develop and implement early learning programs that are tailored to their individual needs,” Oppenheimer concluded. Learn more at idahoaeyc.org.
BOISE CITY ARTS & HISTORY COMMISSION APPOINTS TWO NEW
BOISE—Boise City Council approved unanimously the appointments of Amanda Ashley and Melissa Thom to the Arts & History Commission for a three-year term ending January 2024.
Dr. Amanda Ashley is an Associate Professor of Urban Studies and Community Development and the Chair of the School of Public Service at Boise State University. Her research is in economic and community development with an emphasis on urban redevelopment and placemaking. Dr. Ashley brings years of study and research to the creation of arts and cultural districts, workforce development, policy and placemaking. Working closely with the Boise City Department of Arts & History, she wrote, with Dr. Leslie Durham, the first comprehensive labor force study and report focused on the arts in the state of Idaho titled, “The Working Artist: Boise’s Hidden Economy of Creators, Makers, and Doers.” She believes Boise has the building blocks to be an iconic 21st century arts city. Dr. Ashley lives in Boise’s North End neighborhood.
Melissa Thom is a marketing specialist with Idaho Power. In her role, she develops messaging and creative materials to promote Idaho Power’s landmark commitment to 100% clean energy. Through storytelling, she strives to better reflect and amplify Idaho Power’s diverse workforce and customer base. Thom is a passionate advocate for Boise’s art and history and will use her voice and experience to speak up for women and those who have been historically underrepresented. She holds a Master of Arts in English Literature from Boise State University and lives in Boise’s North End neighborhood.
“What tremendous talent we continue to see step up to our volunteer commissions,” said Council President Elaine Clegg. “It’s so wonderful that these commissions are peopled by folks who are committed, smart, and are helping move the city forward.”
With up to seven voting members, including one student, the Arts & History Commission is appointed by the Boise City Mayor and affirmed by the Boise City Council. The Commission ensures the integrity of the public process by being transparent in decision-making and by affirming equity and inclusion goals through recognition of Boise’s diverse community; reviews and approves Arts & History policies, goals and programs, and recommends support to Mayor and City Council; promotes related events and programs to the community; supports staff in the planning processes and reviews Commission roles annually. The Commission focuses on agendas, policy recommendations and committee work on actions supporting these objectives.
JUMP’S GIGGLE AND GIVE CAMPAIGN TO AID BOISE SCHOOLS
BOISE—JUMP is JUMPstarting the new year by “letting the laughter bug loose – it’s undeniable contagious, good for your health, brings a smile to children in our community, and is worth spreading,” said a press release.
JUMP is on a quest to kick off 2021 with grins, giggles, and guffaws as laughter fuels positive energy and connections, improves creativity, and reduces stress. And as everyone is looking for more meaning right now, giggling can also put a smile on the face of children by donating essential clothing and/or hygiene products to the Boise School District.
Giggle & Give: Crack-up, chuckle, and grin. Watch youthful budding comedians deliver humorous punchlines on our large JUMPotron screen in the park and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for a daily jolt of humor.
Giggling feels good: So does donating to those less fortunate! Collect supplies and deliver them into the mouths of the hilarious Giggle Monsters located at JUMP! They especially love socks, underwear, hats, gloves and hygiene items including shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.
LOL & Celebrate the Fun: Giggle as you wander through the JUMP Park where you will find tractor jokes, smiley faces galore, and a joyous feeling that warms your heart! Creative installations throughout the park will keep you laughing all month long.
Share a laugh: Giggle & Give is open to all students ages 12 and under. If you have a joke to share, here is how: Record your favorite joke. Sign the model release form giving permission for us to show your joke online and on the JUMPotron. Send recording and signed release form to marketing@jumpboise.org. Jokes will be played on the large outdoor JUMPotron screen daily during Lunchtime Laughter (noon-1 p.m. and Chuckles for Dessert 6-7 p.m.).
Learn more about the Boise School District’s community schools and give on the website: boiseschoolsfoundation.com.