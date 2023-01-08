Returning to old haunts can be a little like checking the pockets of an old coat. You never know what you might find.
A recent appointment in downtown Boise took me within a block of two buildings that once played important roles in my life. With nothing else to do and time to kill after the appointment, I decided to revisit them.
The first stop was the old Idaho Statesman building at Sixth and Bannock streets. It was where my journalism career began.
The first floor had changed enough to be almost unrecognizable. Once a busy workplace bustling with advertising employees and clients, it had been partitioned into a quiet lobby apart from the working spaces. The venerable elevator to the second-floor newsroom had been replaced by a new one. I pushed the button for the second floor, where an even bigger surprise waited.
The old elevator’s doors opened on a busy newsroom. Occupying most of the second floor, it was home to the copy desk, sports desk, the city editor’s and reporters’ desks and the managing editor’s office. It was lined with windows and teeming with activity. Teletypes clattered; phones rang. Reporters did interviews, typed stories, battled deadlines.
Typical of that era, the old newsroom was peopled with colorful characters:
Copy desk chief Gordon Peterson, who wore cowboy hats, Western shirts and occasionally chaps to work, and, according to newsroom lore, kept a bottle of Old Tennis Shoe in a desk drawer.
City editor Jim Golden, who had a legendary temper and was said to have thrown telephones and even chairs when sufficiently agitated.
Sportswriter Jim Poore, who tipped the scales at over 300 pounds and produced beautifully written stories in less time than it took the rest of us to change our typewriter ribbons.
Features editor Betty Penson, who traveled the world to do her stories and had dined with Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie.
John Corlett, the “dean of Idaho political reporters,” ever dapper in a suit and tie straight out of Brooks Brothers.
All gone now. And the newsroom itself gone with them. The doors of the new elevator open on a hallway lined with offices, each behind a locked door. Not a soul was around. No phones were ringing, no voices broke a silence that was almost spooky. At 4:30 on a weekday afternoon, the space once characterized by the bustle and clamor of a busy newsroom was eerily silent.
A short walk from the former Statesman building took me to the Fraternal Order of Eagles building at Sixth and Idaho streets. That, at least, was its original name. For much of its life, owing to a dance floor on the second of its four stories, it was known as the Fiesta Ballroom.
Following is an excerpt from an article on the Stevens Historical Research Associates site:
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“One of the highlights of the Fiesta Ballroom was Saturday nights when a local band of Boise teens, called The Mystics, performed. Linda Adams, who was a frequent at the Fiesta, remembers feeling ‘like cattle going up those stairs’ because the place was so packed with people. ‘When the place was rockin’,’ she said, ‘you could feel the floor going up and down … .”
I remember it well, having been and continuing to be a member of the Mystics. The ballroom wasn’t just where we played on Saturday nights. It was where we rehearsed, partied, took our dates. A combination ballroom, clubhouse and second home.
Except for some minor changes, the building’s exterior hasn’t changed much. Some windows have been bricked over, and the alley door and fire escape have been removed, which is probably a good thing. When we forgot the key to the front door, we’d swing from the fire-escape railing to the roof of the adjoining building and climb in through one of the ballroom windows. It was a miracle that none of us ever fell to the alley below and ended up in the E.R.
An elevator—which didn’t exist back in the day—took me to the second floor. And an unexpected feeling of of deja vu.
Not deja vu for the old ballroom that once occupied the second floor, but for the former Statesman building I’d left moments before. The ballroom, like the old newsroom, has been converted to offices. And, as in the Statesman building, all the offices were locked and dark. Where rock and roll music played and hundreds of teenagers danced and schemed and flirted, it was absolutely silent.
For those who work in the building these days, this might have seemed normal for that time of day. But for someone who remembered the place the way it once was, it was almost creepy.
We could not have seen this coming. The Fiesta we knew and loved would always be here, and for many years it was. Until it wasn’t.
Nor could we have seen the world we live in now. Parked across Sixth Street as I exited the building was a Tesla. Who of us as teenagers would have predicted electric cars?
The downtown Boise of those days had one high-rise building. Now they’e everywhere, with more going up all the time. My father, who died in 1985, wouldn’t recognize the Boise of today.
We’re now in the third year of a pandemic that has killed more than a million Americans. A pandemic! The word wasn’t even in our youthful vocabularies. Something like that could never happen in America, which we took for granted as having the best health care of any country in the world. (Now it’s not even rated in the top 10.)
In my jacket pocket was a phone that will take pictures, send and receive text messages, give me the latest weather reports, book reviews, news and stock market updates, remind me of upcoming appointments and provide directions to almost anyplace in the country. In the old Statesman-and-Fiesta days, this would have been science fiction.
As I walked back to my car, it struck me that what I had seen that day wasn’t simply the remains of my former haunts. It was what remained of a gone world.
Tim Woodward’s column appears every other Sunday and is posted on woodwardblog.com the following Mondays. Contact him at woodwardcolumn@gmail.com.