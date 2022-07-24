The woman I married is mobile again.
And no one except her is happier about it than the guy she married.
In May, my wife had surgery to repair a tear in her Achilles Tendon. She’d been putting it off until her doctor gave her a scenario that changed her mind in a heartbeat. I’m paraphrasing what he told her, but it went something like this:
“If we fix the tear in your tendon now, the recovery will be about eight weeks. If we don’t and you tear it the rest of the way, the recovery will be eight months.”
By “recovery,” he didn’t mean simply taking it easy. He meant no walking at all. Not even the few steps from the bedroom to the bathroom. She could use a knee scooter to get around, but that was it. She’d pretty much be confined to the master bedroom and bathroom upstairs, meaning that yours truly has been doing the things she normally does.
We’ve always divided the chores more or less equally. I do the yard work and some of the housework. Her surgery meant that instead of doing some of the housework, I’d be doing all of it.
That included making meals.
Wolfgang Puck I am not.
The first order of business was the morning coffee. Most people’s first thoughts when they wake up in the morning are of what day it is, what they need to do that day, what they’ll wear, etc. My wife’s first thought when she wakes up, the second her eyes open is … COFFEE!
I’ve made enough coffee in the last two months to qualify as an apprentice barista.
Breakfast, initially at least, was easy. Oatmeal I have down pat. That and protein bars are my breakfast staples.
“How about oatmeal for breakfast?” I’d ask her.
“Sounds good,” she’d reply.
The next day:
“Are you up for some oatmeal?”
“Sure.”
It took about a week for her to tire of what I have for breakfast almost every day of the year.
“Guess what? Oatmeal is at the top of the menu this morning!”
“Actually … I’m getting a little tired of oatmeal.”
No surprise there. Her breakfast staples are bacon, eggs and toast.
Life isn’t fair. Two eggs a day comes to hundreds of eggs a year, and her cholesterol numbers are way better than mine are.
Bottom line: I’ve made more fried eggs in the last two months than I had in the previous two years. And without even breaking the yokes.
Well, most of the time.
My dinnertime culinary skills are limited to a few time tested recipes, most of them handed down from my parents. I can make chili, beef stew, my father’s spaghetti sauce, some crockpot dinners and that’s about it. Thankfully, our son is an excellent cook. He along with friends and neighbors have helped a lot during the summer of no walking. I’m grateful to every one of them.
These folks were seldom around, however, when it was time to do the dishes. You wouldn’t think two people could create enough dirty dishes to completely fill a dishwasher every single day. You’d be wrong.
This brings us to the grocery shopping. My wife loves to shop. When we were dating and she was in a bad mood, I’d take her shopping. Her mood brightened the instant we turned into the store parking lot. For me, shopping is a necessity, something to be gotten over with as quickly as possible. Because of this, my knowledge of where certain items are in the grocery store is, shall we say, limited.
Shortening, for example. Other than a vague awareness that it’s used in baking, I barely know what shortening is, let alone where it is in the store. Displaying the male propensity for not asking directions except in dire emergencies, I must have looked on virtually every aisle with the exception of those reserved for cleaning or paper products and came up empty.
“Excuse me,” I finally asked a young man who worked at the store. “Can you tell me where the shortening is?”
From the look on his face, you’d have thought I’d asked him where the cheddar cricket chips were.
“Shortening? Hmmm. You did say shortening, didn’t you? … Actually, I’m not sure. Let me ask one of the gals.”
I was rather proud of myself for bringing home the shortening, only to find that it was the wrong sized can and had to be taken back.
It goes without saying that only one of us has been available to do the household cleaning for the last couple of months, and it hasn’t been the one upstairs reading and watching television.
Which is why this has to end. The dishes and vacuuming need to be done, the kitchen floor needs sweeping for the umpteenth time and I’m way behind on the laundry.
Happily, the no-walking phase is nearly over. She’s able to walk short distances now and drove her car last week for the first time all summer.
I, on the other hand, am exhausted. When she’s fully recovered, I might show her how to use the new electric lawnmower.