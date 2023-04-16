Our dog tried to commit suicide last week.
If we hadn’t gotten her to a vet in the nick of time, she’d be pushing up lilies in the backyard now.
The term “our dog” is used loosely. She’s really our daughter Andie’s dog. She just feels like our dog because we have her most of the time. Andie works a lot of long shifts and night shifts, meaning we’re dog sitters more often than not. She was in Alabama for job training the week of the attempted suicide, so it was up to my wife and me to foil the attempt.
Regular readers of this column may recall that the dog’s name is Roux. She was adopted from a rescue group in Louisiana, where roux the cooking sauce is a staple, and came with the name. She’s a mostly terrier mix, smart and lovable but with a decided streak of naughtiness.
It was suicide by chocolate. Most dog owners know that chocolate, along with a lot of other things I’ll get to later, can be deadly for dogs. If you’re a dog owner and remember nothing else from reading this, remember to keep your dog away from fudge, brownies, anything containing chocolate. And if your dog does eat chocolate, especially if it’s a small dog, get it to the vet as quickly as possible.
Roux’s near undoing was a container of brownies that Sheila, my wife, had made the day before.
Did I mention that Roux is naughty? While Sheila was watching a late show on television and I was downstairs getting ready for bed, Roux sneaked into the kitchen, jumped onto the kitchen table and knocked the container of brownies onto the floor! This was unprecedented territory; she had never seemed remotely interested in chocolate before.
Returning to the kitchen to make sure the back door was locked before calling it a night, I noticed the container upside down on the floor, its lid off and a smattering of brownie crumbs on the carpet around it.
“What happened to the brownies?” I asked.
“What do you mean?”
“The container is on the floor, and they’re gone.”
Instant panic.
“Roux! She must have eaten them!”
Lots of them. All that remained of a large batch of brownies was a small chunk. The culprit, meanwhile, was lying on the kitchen floor looking gorged and guilty.
Why do these things always happen at night? Despite its being nearly midnight — later where she was — we called Andie.
“Take her to WestVet in Garden City,” she said. “It’s the only place open this late.”
We loaded the patient into the car and broke several traffic laws racing to get her there.
It was surprising how many people were at the clinic that late on a Sunday night. Actually Monday morning by this time. With us, there must have been seven or eight people waiting with varying degrees of worry and weariness for ailing pets.
An assistant checked us in.
“What’s your dog’s name?”
“Roux. She’s actually our daughter’s dog. We’re dog-sitting.”
“Ah, yes — Roux. We have her in our records. Why did you bring her in?”
“She ate chocolate.”
“How much?”
“A lot. Most of a batch of brownies.”
The assistant was polite and tactful, graciously refraining from making withering comments like, “What kind of idiots let a dog eat most of a batch of poison?”
“I’ll take Roux back to the doctor now,” she said. “She’ll give her injections to calm her and induce vomiting. How long ago did Roux eat the chocolate?”
“We’re pretty sure we discovered it right away. It can’t have been more than an hour ago.”
This was fortunate — and critical. The longer the time between the chocolate binge and the treatment, the less chance that the treatment will be successful.
We waited.
And waited. It seemed like at least an hour before the assistant returned with some news.
“Roux is vomiting now. We’ll take you back to see the doctor in a few minutes.”
That would be Dr. Hilary Hooberman.
“That was a lot of brownies Roux ate,” Dr. Hooberman said. “It looks like pretty much all of them came up, though. What kind of chocolate was in them?”
Dark chocolate, the worst kind. Milk chocolate isn’t as bad; white chocolate isn’t usually a problem.
Chocolate isn’t the only food that’s dangerous for pets. Others include sugar, onions, garlic, chives, walnuts, macadamia nuts, corn on the cob, avocados, grapes, raisins, xylitol (an artificial sweetener), alcohol, dairy products, raw eggs, mushrooms, walnuts, turkey skin …
The safest bet: stick with dog food.
Thanks to Dr. Hooberman, Roux is doing fine now. Naughty as ever, but in good health. Andie cried when she got back from Alabama and saw that she hadn’t died a chocolatey death. And, truth be told, we were as happy about that as she was. We’ve gotten pretty attached to that naughty dog.
We’ve learned a lesson as well. No more leaving brownies or other dog-lethal food on the table. One suicide attempt is enough.