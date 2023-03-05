The news that former President Jimmy Carter is on hospice care hit me personally. He’s the only president I ever met and one of only two — the other was George H.W. Bush — to float an Idaho whitewater river.
Carter stopped in Boise when he was campaigning for president. Why the editors at The Idaho Statesman chose me to cover his news conference was a mystery. I’d only been at the paper a few years; the government reporter or political writer would have been the obvious choices. Whatever the reason, I was the one who got the assignment.
Hoping to make a good impression with the story of the day, I was surprised to learn that instead of a typical news conference with reporters competing to ask questions, each reporter was given two minutes to interview the candidate. Each television reporter! No accommodation had been made for print media.
Needless to say, The Statesman photographer and I were beyond disappointed. The story of the day, and we’d have to drag ourselves red-faced back to the newsroom empty-handed. We hung around after all the TV reporters had gone, hoping for a miracle.
And that’s what happened. We were about to give up and leave when Carter’s press secretary approached.
“You’re the newspaper guys, right?” he asked.
Two affirmatives.
“Sorry about the mixup. We have plane trouble. How would you like some one-on-one time with the next president of the United States?”
We tried not to salivate.
The press secretary escorted us to the airport manager’s office, where Carter was waiting. He was sitting in the airport manager’s chair with his feet on the desk. The photographer got a great shot of him with his feet beside a nameplate reading, “Don Duvall, Airport Manager.”
A former peanut farmer who grew up dirt poor in Plains, Georgia, Carter couldn’t have been more down to earth. He was pleasant, soft-spoken and answered questions politely and without equivocating, rare for a politician.
Hoping to find a copy of the story I wrote that day, I went to the Boise Public Library and asked a reference librarian whether that was remotely possible after so many years. He said it was, found the story for me in a database of Statesman articles and printed it out in less time than it takes to blanch a peanut. You gotta love the library.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
My story was mainly about Carter’s campaigning in the home state of a fellow Democrat, the late U.S. Sen. Frank Church, who also was running for president. It said that Carter appeared to be weary and subdued but that he managed to win smiles and some chuckles from an audience of about 200. Most of them I interviewed said he favorably impressed them, but that they’d be voting for Church.
Church’s “late, late strategy” (he had a turtle tie noting his late entry in the race) wasn’t enough to overcome the Carter juggernaut. Carter went on to win the presidency and in 1978 returned with his family to Idaho to run the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.
Ted Anderson, then the U.S. Forest Service’s Middle Fork manager, made four trips down the river before the Carters arrived to help with security and communications preparations. He recalled two hikers getting the surprise of their lives during the first family’s float trip.
“The hikers were immediately surrounded,” he said. “They had Secret Service guys all around them and didn’t know what the hell they’d gotten into. The Secret Service checked them out pretty well before letting them go.”
He also recalled that “the little girl (Amy Carter, then age 10) had forgotten her glasses back at their hotel room in Boise. They sent a helicopter to go get them.”
The Carters enjoyed good weather during their Idaho trip, except for a brief thunderstorm while they were on the river. My most vivid memory of their visit is of the copy desk editors struggling to come up with a kicker for the headline on the story about their float.
A kicker is a brief headline, usually consisting of two to four words, in smaller type above the main headline. Earl Dunn, then the paper’s business editor, thought of the perfect words just as he was leaving work for the day.
“I’ve got it,” he shouted. “Hail on the chief!”
People who met Carter during his Idaho vacation said he couldn’t have been nicer, precisely my impression of him as a candidate.
I didn’t think he was a great president, but he was definitely a great ex-president — conducting peace negotiations and monitoring elections, working to eradicate infectious diseases, winning the Nobel Peace Prize for promoting human rights, building houses for Habitat for Humanity.
A genuinely good man. The world could do with more Jimmy Carters.