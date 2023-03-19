Tim Woodward

Tim Woodward

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Much has been written about former Gov. Phil Batt since his passing on March 4. He was praised as a human rights advocate, for his role in removing nuclear waste from Idaho, for his fairness, decency and much more.

One of my favorite memories of him, however, is of his music.

Tim Woodward’s column appears every other Sunday and is posted on woodwardblog.com the following Mondays. Contact him at woodwardcolumn@gmail.

Recommended for you

Load comments