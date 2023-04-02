If you’ve ever ordered flowers for a wedding, funeral, anniversary or other event, chances are you know John Carpenter.
Carpenter worked as a florist for 60 years. He worked in four different shops, including one he owned for two decades. He made floral arrangements for the Simplots, the Albertsons and other prominent families as well as countless other customers. People trusted him so much that they left their homes unlocked for him to arrange flowers there when they were gone. He was and is a Boise icon.
And he has a rare, terminal illness. More on that later.
Now 83, Carpenter was born in “Mrs. Blanchard’s Nursing Home” in Payette in 1940. When he was 5, his family moved to a house next door to a green house and flower shop owned by his mother and her sister. When he was 6, he started helping out in the shop and greenhouse. It was there that a lifelong love of flowers was born.
“I loved being there,” he said. “Even after all these years, I could still describe the flower shop completely. It had a root cellar with shelves made of dirt. When you opened the thick door to it, the musty, sweet smell of flowers just embraced you.”
He was not a healthy child, suffering from allergies and other ailments. In his teens, he contracted polio. He was treated at the old Elks Rehabilitation Center, then located in a house on Sycamore Street in northwest Boise. It was owned by a Dr. Collister, one of the first physicians to provide public health services in the Treasure Valley. Collister Drive is named for him.
“My parents hired a chiropractor who came to our home every weekday night and massaged my legs for a dollar a visit,” Carpenter said. “I was told that if not for that, I’d have been far more crippled.”
He had to use a cane during two of his high school years. It was something of a blessing because students felt sorry for him.
“I’d been teased all my life because I was a tall, chubby redhead. When I had that cane, I didn’t get teased.”
His childhood love of flowers never let go of him.
“I still had the flower business in my head when I started school at Boise Junior College. My aunt had been a florist. When she was offered a job at Johnson Floral, she said she didn’t want to accept because she’d just had a baby but that she had a nephew who was interested in the flower business. The owner told her to send me down so I went for an interview.”
He remembers the day he started — Oct. 1, 1959. He worked there for 10 years, during which he met his future wife. He and Karola Carpenter, who died last year, adopted and raised two daughters.
John Carpenter arranged and sold flowers at Collister Floral and Garden, Johnson Floral, House of Flowers and Edwards Greenhouse. House of Flowers was his own business. He operated it for 21 years.
There are people who arrange flowers, and there are artists who arrange flowers. Carpenter was among the latter. As his reputation grew, he was asked to speak at florists’ conventions and shows from Montana to Seattle. He taught flower arranging at Boise State University and at Edwards.
His favorite flowers: gardenias.
Boisean Judy Steele and her late husband, Dick, were among his loyal customers. Judy Steele planted a willow branch from one of his arrangements in their yard.
“It’s a big tree now,” she said. “My husband grew wonderful plants and flowers. But when we wanted a beautiful flower arrangement, we went to the master — John Carpenter.”
He was known as much for his personal touch as he was for his expertise. A neighbor of mine experienced it when she almost forgot to order flowers for a special occasion.
“John personally delivered flowers to my daughter when she was 5,” she said. “I had forgotten to place an order till the last minute to celebrate her dancing in ‘The Nutcracker’ at the Morrison Center. I’m sure John made the arrangement minutes before the flower shop closed and personally delivered it to my home.”
In February, he was diagnosed with Vexas syndrome, a rare and often deadly inflammatory disorder that primarily affects men. His doctor estimated that he may have six months to live.
Though he says he’s “not signing my death warrant yet,” he is doing something not many people do. He’s planning his own funeral, down to the fine details.
He’s written his obituary, in the first person. He chose an appropriate venue for the service: Edwards Greenhouse, where he was working when retired. He’s selected the music, a speaker and a mistress of ceremonies. Jazz saxophonist Curtis Stigers, his next-door neighbor, will play one of Carpenter’s favorite Neil Diamond songs. A guitarist is coming from Texas to play Debussy’s “Clair de Lune,” one of his favorite melodies.
One detail remains:
“I haven’t chosen the flowers, of all things.”
It’s a testament to his character that some of his childhood friends have remained lifelong friends. One is Lou Ann Freeburg, of Seattle.
“We’re best of friends to this day,” he said. “She started to tear up (about his diagnosis), and I said, ‘Lou Ann, don’t you dare cry. This is just a matter of passing. It happens.’”
Many people diagnosed with a terminal illness would be despondent or angry. The man who spent his working life with beautiful flowers is neither.
“I’m at peace with it,” he said. “If I was 45, I’d be mad as hell, but I’m 83. I could have been gone a long time ago.”