If you’ve ever ordered flowers for a wedding, funeral, anniversary or other event, chances are you know John Carpenter.

Carpenter worked as a florist for 60 years. He worked in four different shops, including one he owned for two decades. He made floral arrangements for the Simplots, the Albertsons and other prominent families as well as countless other customers. People trusted him so much that they left their homes unlocked for him to arrange flowers there when they were gone. He was and is a Boise icon.

Tim Woodward’s column appears every other Sunday and is posted on woodwardblog.com the following Mondays. Contact him at woodwardcolumn@gmail.com.

