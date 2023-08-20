Support Local Journalism


As a journalist I’ve interviewed hundreds of people — and none more impressive than a man who has devoted his life to helping the poorest of the poor.

Fr. Rick Frechette spent his early years as a Catholic priest in Baltimore, Mexico and Honduras. His life changed when he was sent to Haiti, where he and another priest opened an orphanage. He’s been there ever since, remaining even when crime and economic political chaos were so rampant that his superiors suggested he leave.

