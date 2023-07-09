Tim Woodward

Tim Woodward

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


We all have things we put off doing. We put them off for a few hours, a few days, a few weeks …

My wife and I put off cleaning our attic for 35 years.

Tim Woodward’s column appears every other Sunday and is posted on woodwardblog.com the following Mondays. Contact him at woodwardcolumn@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments