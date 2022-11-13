The fastest growing segment of our population may not be a specific race, ethnicity or age group. If there were a way to account for them, the census might show that the fastest growing segment of our population is scammers.
They’re everywhere. They scam unsuspecting customers at gas pumps and ATMs. They try to scam us in the mail, on our landlines, cell phones, computers … .
I used to think the majority of people who got scammed were being careless or naive. They weren’t vigilant enough or fell for online gimmicks or fraudulent pitches over the phone.
Until I got scammed repeatedly last month without even knowing it. There was absolutely no indication anything was wrong. No warnings at all. Fraudulent charges were happening while I went blissfully about my business without a clue that anything was wrong.
One of the scams involved a PayPal account. The other, more serious, was a hacked credit card.
I use PayPal infrequently, usually to pay for event tickets or make occasional online purchases. Two “purchases” came as surprises when reviewing recent charges.
One was for a dollar.
One dollar?
Who uses PayPal to buy something that only costs a dollar? That was a red flag.
The other was for almost $50. Both charges were on the same day, from a company I’d never heard of in my life. According to its website, it buys farmland and mineral rights. To the best of my memory, I haven’t sold any farms or mineral rights lately. If the opposite were true, I’m pretty sure I would have remembered it.
Both charges had already been deducted from my bank account. To their credit, PayPal and the bank refunded them.
The PayPal account had a password, but I’d never changed it. My bad. So I did change it, and it seemed to help. Daily checks revealed no new suspicious charges.
Changing the password made me feel better, but not very much. If the account could be scammed with the old password, would a new one guarantee that it couldn’t happen again, possibly for a much larger amount? After stewing about it for a few days, I closed the account. Not having it would be inconvenient, but it helped me sleep nights.
The credit card scam came to my attention in an email from the credit card company asking whether I recognized a charge of $102 to a theater company. If not, the email instructed me to click on a window that said “No, something’s wrong.”
Well, now. You don’t just click on something in an email that may or may not really be from your credit card company. It looked legitimate, but scammers are astonishingly good at making bogus emails look like the real deal. They’ve forced us to be suspicious.
Smelling a potential rat, I contacted the gentleman who sold me my computer. He said to call the number on the back of my credit card and ask whether the email was genuine.
“Don’t ever click on a link or call a number you get in an email,” he said.
Taking his advice, I called the number on the back of my credit card and was dismayed to learn that the charge to the theater company was just the beginning. In addition to the $102 charge, there had been a smaller charge to the same company. And more charges, both over $200, to sporting goods stores.
The ironic thing was that I’d only recently started using the credit card instead of a debit card, reasoning that someone who hacks a debit card can drain your entire bank account.
So what happened? It took hardly any time — mere days — for someone to hack the credit card.
How do scammers do this? I looked it up and was surprised, but probably shouldn’t have been, to learn that there are myriad ways to steal credit card information.
They range from sophisticated technical methods, such as intercepting contactless payments and installing malware on your devices, to unsophisticated but effective tactics: dumpster diving for cards and account details, scam calls pretending to be from your credit card company or bank, or simply by looking over your shoulder while you use your card in a checkout line.
How can you protect your PayPal account or credit card from being hacked? I Googled that, and there are more ways to go about that than there is space here to include them all. It would be in your interest to Google it yourself.
Beyond that, there are things you can do that are just basic common sense. If you have a PayPal account or other account that scammers could go after, change its password frequently and make sure it’s a strong password that scammers wouldn’t be able to guess. Incredibly, some people still use passwords like “123456” or, even worse, “password.”
Always keep your credit card in a safe place. I keep mine in a locked drawer now. Never throw a credit card or credit-card statement in the trash, and make sure no one is looking over your shoulder when you use your card. Never check the “remember card number” on any site. Check your account regularly for fraudulent charges and immediately report them to your credit card company.
This is by no means a comprehensive list, and, as evidenced by my recent experience with credit card and PayPal scams, I’m anything but an expert on how to avoid them. If readers have suggestions on how to do that, I’d be happy to include them in a future column.
As mentioned earlier, I started sleeping better after closing my PayPal account.
You have to wonder, though. Do the scammers have trouble sleeping?