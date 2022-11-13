Tim Woodward

The fastest growing segment of our population may not be a specific race, ethnicity or age group. If there were a way to account for them, the census might show that the fastest growing segment of our population is scammers.

They’re everywhere. They scam unsuspecting customers at gas pumps and ATMs. They try to scam us in the mail, on our landlines, cell phones, computers … .

