My wife and I have a different take on punctuality.
She believes in leaving early enough to get places on time, if not early.
I believe in leaving at the last possible minute, often slinking in late and embarrassed.
One thing we’re in total agreement on, however, is leaving to get to airports on time. The prospect of missing a flight makes me a bastion of punctuality.
We’ve never missed a flight, but our luck was severely tested on a recent drive from the family cabin in Washington state to the Seattle airport. The plan was to leave our car, which we’d need when we returned later in the summer, at the home of relatives who live in the Seattle area. My wife’s uncle would drive us from there to a stop for a bus that would take us to the airport. We left with more than enough time.
Everything went well — for about 20 minutes.
That’s when we came to some heavy equipment blocking the highway, and a sign: “Road Closed.”
“No problem,” I blithely said. “It’s probably only closed for a few hundred feet.”
It wasn’t. It was closed for miles, most likely for weeks. A detour, which we assumed would take us back to the highway, led to a dead end instead. There was no one around, no way to go any farther. It’s an understatement to say that we were exasperated.
“What kind of sadistic detour is this? It doesn’t go anywhere!”
“This is insane! Hundreds of people use this road every day. It’s an important highway.”
“There should have been a warning about this, something on TV and in the newspapers!”
This conveniently ignored the fact that we have no TV or newspapers at the cabin.
What to do? The obvious thing was to call my wife’s uncle, explain the situation and tell him we’d be late.
“Highway 106 is closed,” my wife told him. “We took a detour that turned out to be a dead end. We couldn’t go any farther on the highway so we turned around and now we’re trying to find another way to get to where you are.”
A long pause.
“Who is this?” he asked.
In fairness, it was still fairly early in the morning. My wife was explaining who she was when the call was interrupted by one from her uncle’s daughter.
“I’m not surprised that he didn’t know who you were at first,” she said. “He and Mom are probably still in bed. They like to have a cup of coffee and a cookie in bed and watch ‘Let’s Make a Deal.’”
By this time I was beginning to wish that we’d made a deal with a private pilot to fly us to the airport.
But at least we had our cell phones. The phones had Google Maps. They had Apple maps. They couldn’t fly us to the airport, but they could help us get there.
Following the directions on our phones, we came to an alternate highway.
And another barrier.
More roadwork.
We would have to wait for a pilot truck.
“Are there any roads in this part of the state that aren’t being worked on!”
Two delays and counting. If this continued, there was a chance that we might not make it to the airport on time.
The pilot truck arrived; we followed it. We followed it for quite a while. We followed it through twists and turns, up hills, down hills. Eventually it pulled over and let us pass.
“Finally! Now we can make up some time.”
Wrong. We hadn’t gone a mile when we got stuck behind another truck.
A Honey Bucket truck.
With a large tank sloshing around in front of us on a winding highway.
For readers who don’t know what a Honey Bucket is, let’s just say that it isn’t filled with honey.
At every junction where we needed to turn onto a different highway, the Honey Bucket made the same turn. Far from making up time, we were losing more time. Would we miss our flight? Our daughter had to be at work the next morning. She’d have a hard time explaining that she missed work because of a Honey Bucket truck.
Her phone rang.
“This is Bella. Where are Roux’s poop bags?”
Roux is the family dog. Bella is the woman who’d be watching her until we returned. Now, in addition to everything else, we had to worry about poop bags.
At long last the Honey Bucket truck turned off, allowing us to complete the drive to the uncle’s house.
“Sorry I didn’t know who you were when you called,” he said. “We were in bed watching ‘Let’s Make a Deal.’”
In the end, things worked out okay. He got us to the bus stop in time to catch our ride to the airport. And even with a TSA line stretching to the Yukon, we made it to our gate on time.
The 500-mile flight home took about an hour — roughly a third of the time it took to get to the airport.