Some people accomplish so much and seem to be so good at so many things that you wonder how they do it all. Lynda Johnson and Tom Taylor are those kind of people.
Among their recent accomplishments is a short fantasy film, “The Raven,” which they co-produced.
Johnson wrote the film’s story and theme song, sang the song, co-wrote the original score and assisted with the photography. She is, among other things, a singer, songwriter, author and co-owner of a prominent Boise business. More about the business later.
Taylor directed the film, wrote some of the music, did the filming and created the movie’s animated raven. He is, among other things, a producer, musician, illustrator and photo animator.
Johnson and her husband, David, are co-owners along with some partners of the Riverside Hotel. Taylor plays music there. They met when she was booking musicians for the hotel. She liked the children’s films Taylor had made, helped do some editing for him and asked him if he’d be interested in doing a film with a story she’d written.
He was. The result, “The Raven,” is a 15-minute movie that took months to make. It was filmed in the Donnelly-Tamarack area.
I don’t know a lot about short films, but “The Raven” impressed those who do know a lot about them. This a partial list of the awards it’s received:
- Cult Critic Awards — Best Short Film
- Blue Moon International Film Festival — Best Cinematography
- Knight of the Reel Awards — Best Family/Children Film
- Peoples International Film Festival — Best Animated Short Film
- Dreamz Catcher International Film Festival — Best Short Film
- Stanley Film Awards — Best Narrative Short
- Canadian Cinematography Awards — Best Animation Cinematography
- Indie Cine Tube Awards — Best Short Film
- Calcutta International Cult Film Festival — Best International Short Film
- Luis Brunuel Memorial Awards — Best Family/Children Film
- Royal Society of Television & Motion Picture Awards — Best Family/Children Film
- Milan Gold Awards — Best Narrative Short Film
- Hollywood on the Tiber Film Awards — Best Inspirational Film
As mentioned above, that’s a partial list.
“The awards were a surprise,” Johnson said. “It was nice that so many film festivals liked it.”
For a film by two Boiseans to win that many awards, some of them international awards, is a rare accomplishment to say the least. For some of the awards, Taylor said, “The Raven” was competing against hundreds or even thousands of films worldwide.
Though its title character is a raven, Johnson described its story as that of “a lonely person. She decides to seek something better and finds that the obstacles were overwhelming. She gave everything, and then found that there was hope. And it changed her forever.”
Johnson chose a raven because “I really like the common birds. You find ravens anywhere, and having grown up in Idaho I like mourning doves and robins and sparrows and ravens. I guess some people would say it would be above the pay grade of a raven flying to the sun, but I like common, scrappy birds.”
In the film, the raven flies cold and weary through a storm, hoping to find the sun and warmth above the clouds. She almost freezes before sensing music and love, then plummets to earth and awakens to an awareness that hope can be found in unexpected places.
The story is narrated by a voice artist from England named Sophie J.
“We tried four people and thought her voice would work the best,” Johnson said.
When she isn’t making films or writing stories, Johnson stays busy as a co-owner of the Riverside. She and her husband, David, bought the hotel in 2011.
“It was a Hilton-Doubletree,” she said. “It was pretty run down. Hilton said it couldn’t be a Doubletree anymore. We took it off the franchise so we could have more freedom to do what we wanted with it.
“… When we first got here, I was working 60-hour weeks. We had to go through all the rooms and redo them. I used to always have paint on my hands.”
The results of their hard work spoke for themselves. But it wasn’t just a facelift that transformed the hotel.
“We decided to make it a musical venue,” she said.
The decision led to some of the city’s most popular music venues: the Sapphire Room, Bar 365 and the Sandbar Patio and Grill. They’ve provided entertainment for countless customers and work for scores, if not hundreds, of musicians. The hotel even has reserved parking spaces for musicians. I’ve been playing music most of my life and have never seen that anywhere else.
“Because of the music,” Johnson said, “people come to the Riverside who otherwise wouldn’t.”
For most people, working as co-owner of a big hotel would be more than a full time job. Somehow she finds time to do that and more.
What will her next project be?
“We’re going to probably do another film this summer,” she said. “I have about 78 stories I’ve written on my computer so we have to choose one.”
At risk of repeating myself, some people accomplish so much you wonder how they do it all.
(Go to YouTube to see “The Raven.” https://youtu.be/ctUqKCPIQ54)