People drive past the Boise Depot every day and are struck by what a beautiful building it is, but don’t take the time to go there.
Tours of the depot, given two Sundays a month, would give them an appreciation of the depot as a beautiful building with an intriguing history lesson. A lifelong Boisean, I learned things on the tours that I never knew about the depot, railroads and my hometown.
I’ve been a fan of the depot for almost as long as I can remember. Our parents used to take my sister and me there to meet our grandmother who took the train to visit from her home in Colorado. We couldn’t wait to hear the whistle blow and catch our first glimpse of the Portland Rose, its engine resplendent with yellow paint and the Union Pacific Railroad logo in red white and blue, as it thundered down the tracks to crush the pennies we’d laid there.
Airplanes hadn’t quite replaced trains as the dominant form of long-distance travel then, and the trains of the era were something to behold. The most luxurious featured, among other things, sightseeing salons, libraries, barber shops, dining cars, baths and showers, even soda fountains.
Passengers arriving in Boise for the first time disembarked at what has been called “the most beautiful structure of its kind in the West.”
Eriks Garsvo and Thad Webster give free public tours of that beautiful structure on the first and third Sundays of each month.
One of the things tour guests learn is that the arrival of the first transcontinental passenger train at the depot in 1925 may have been the biggest celebration Boise has ever seen. We think of events like the Western Idaho Fair or the Race for the Cure as drawing big crowds, but they pale in comparison.
The city all but shut down. Businesses closed; bands played all night long. Virtually everyone who lived in the city and the surrounding area was there, along with the Union Pacific president and other dignitaries. The Idaho Statesman devoted an entire 48-page edition to the train’s arrival. Women carrying branches with apple blossoms walked ahead of the train as it pulled into the station.
It was such a big deal because Boise had waited 40 years for it to happen. In the 1880s, people in Boise had to go to Kuna to catch a train. They had to go to Nampa to catch a mainline train to distant destinations. Understandably frustrated — Boise, after all, was the capital and largest city — they wanted a mainline train they could catch at their own depot. The train that followed women bearing apple blossoms in 1925 was such a train.
It arrived on time, specifically Mountain Daylight Savings Time. This was a relatively new development. Until 1918, Garsvo said, the U.S. had thousands of time zones.
Think of that. Thousands of them! We have the railroads to thank for changing that.
Prior to 1918, towns used local time based on high noon or when the sun was highest in the sky. The railroads simplified things in 1883 by dividing the continent into five time zones, much like those we use today. Thirty-five years later, Congress decided the railroads were on to something and followed suit by authorizing five time zones in the Standard Time Act of 1918.
Garsvo’s depot tour includes a number of little known historical tidbits like that.
Consider, for example, the famous photo taken at Promontory Point, Utah, where trains from the East and West coasts met upon completion of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad. Some of what we’ve come to believe about the picture doesn’t square with the facts.
The presidents of Union Pacific and Central railroads were there for the driving of the ceremonial golden spike into the last tie, but neither of them is in the picture. The picture’s location isn’t historically accurate, either, at least not quite.
“The dignitaries had all left by the time the picture was taken,” Garsvo said. “What everybody believed were the presidents of the railroads in the photo were actually railroad surveyors. The spot where the picture was taken wasn’t where the trains met, either. They’d moved them a couple of hundred feet by then.”
Another little known fact: Leland Stanford, co-founder of Stanford University and one of the dignitaries chosen to drive a ceremonial spike into a tie, missed the spike three times. A railroad worker had to finish the job.
Garsvo started the depot tours in 2014. Webster began giving tours a few years later. The two are a study in contrasts. Garsvo is 30. Webster, 73. Garsvo dresses for the tours in a Union Pacific passenger-train conductor’s suit with a vest and tie, Webster in the bib overalls of a freight conductor. Garsvo’s tour focuses more on history, Webster’s more on the depot’s architecture.
The depot’s design is Spanish Mission style. The designers chose its location, Webster said, “because they wanted to make a statement. That’s why they put it on a hill overlooking the city and lining up with the Statehouse. Capitol Boulevard didn’t exist then. There was no bridge across the river, either.”
Capitol Boulevard originally was Seventh Street. It was renamed after the depot was built. The Capitol Boulevard bridge was built in 1931.
The Morrison Knudsen Company restored the depot in the early 1990s. Among other things, MK stripped and cleaned or replaced 16,000 roof tiles, replaced 45,000 bricks on the plaza in front of the depot and restored the artwork on the rafters in the Great Hall.
These days the depot is used for weddings and other special events. Sadly, no passenger trains stop there any more. The last Amtrak train pulled out in 1997.
One of my family’s more memorable trips aboard that train happened during a winter storm. Airports were closed; the freeway was closed. Amtrak was our lucky choice for traveling to visit relatives in Washington state for Christmas that year. The train was the only way we could have gotten there.
President Joe Biden is an Amtrak buff, so much so that one of his nicknames is Amtrak Joe.
You probably won’t read this, Mr. President, but if by some chance you do, how about using your influence to try to get better train service here in Idaho and the Northwest? Without any trains, our beautiful and historic depot seems pretty lonely most of the time.
