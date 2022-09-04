Support Local Journalism


People drive past the Boise Depot every day and are struck by what a beautiful building it is, but don’t take the time to go there.

Tours of the depot, given two Sundays a month, would give them an appreciation of the depot as a beautiful building with an intriguing history lesson. A lifelong Boisean, I learned things on the tours that I never knew about the depot, railroads and my hometown.

