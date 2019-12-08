Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all the people; for today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, Who is Christ the Lord.” Luke 2:10, 11
I have bad news, more bad news ... and good news.
First, the first bad news: We live in a bitterly broken world. I could elaborate for hours. But, if you are older than six and have been paying attention at all, you know that this world is a towering mess. There are good pieces of it to be sure. However, beyond the substantial pain, loss and betrayals that we have each experienced individually — there are, at this very moment, uncountable rapes, murders, abandonments, beatings, robberies, lies, betrayals, adulteries, accidents, natural disasters, deaths, injuries, illnesses, addictions, and blackmails. (Related to this broken world, C. S. Lewis once said, “If we find ourselves with a desire that nothing in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that we were made for another world.”)
Second, the more bad news: Various people are putting their trust in diverse solutions for healing this broken world. And there is precious little agreement on the sure-fire solution. Here are some of your options and this is not an exhaustive list: political victory, wealth, health, pleasure, a spontaneous outbreak of universal kindness, capitalism, socialism, climate correction, medical miracles, one-world government, universal legalization of marijuana, lower taxes, the annihilation of Israel or Iraq or ————————————__, religion, self-discipline, stricter laws, or antinomianism. (I apologize if I did not mention your personal solution for our broken world.)
Now, the Good News — and this Good News is not just for me, it is for all the people: “For today (sometime in the winter of 5/4 BC) in the city of David (Jerusalem) there has been born for you a Savior (a Person Who rescues), Who is Christ the Lord (The Anointed King).”
This is where I put my personal trust for the healing of a broken world. Unless there is a God Who intervenes in our broken world, I cannot see any hope. Human actions are not fixing this.
According to Luke, a physician turned disciple of Jesus, turned historian: God did break into our broken world in the form of His own Son. He was born, lived a sinless life, died on the cross to pay for our sins, was buried, raised from the dead, instructed His disciples, ascended into heaven, is seated at the right hand of God the Father and will come back to redeem this broken world.
Frederick Buechner said, in “The Hungering Dark,” “Once we have seen Him in a stable, we can never be sure where He will appear or to what lengths He will go or to what ludicrous depths of self-humiliation He will descend in His wild pursuit of men.”
This is incredibly Good News for all of us in a broken world. God did break in and He is breaking in and He will break in again.