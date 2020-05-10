This is an open letter to anyone with a mother or was influenced in anyway by a mother figure.
We are celebrating this year’s Mother’s Day. All mothers in the whole country will reflect on the significance of the day. Some will have tears of joy as floods of thoughts cross their minds when they think of how their children and/or grandchildren have blessed them (as mothers) with honor, respect and appreciation. Is your mother one of the many mothers who will celebrate Mother’s Day with a light heart?
It is devastating to think that there is a mother who DOES NOT look forward to Mother’s Day. A day that is meant for positive reflections and time together become a concentrated period of agony as she reflects on the lack of appreciation from her children.
There is a story I wrote about a few years ago that merits revisiting.
“One day villagers heard some noise and rushed to find out what was wrong. Cattle rustling was rampant and any noise could be the onset for searching out and following the rustlers. But, this day the villagers found an elephant that had been poached. Poachers used to shoot the elephant with the largest tusks. Sometimes the victim was the matriarch, the leader of the herd. This time the victim was a nursing mother whose baby stood just a few yards from where his dead mother laid.
Elephants were considered sacred and when hunted, it was mainly for traditional rituals. However, when poachers left tusk-less elephant bodies, villagers would share the meat. The baby elephant watched as villagers discussed how they were to share their unexpected fortune. The last person picked his portion, bagged it and headed home only to turn and see the baby elephant following him. He wanted to be with the last piece of his mother. The baby was later presented to an anti-poaching unit … but not before “teaching the world of the value of a mother.”
There are a myriad of aspects that a mother would rather not think of on Mother’s Day. She thinks of the long periods of time that have passed before she receives a phone call or gets a visit, if that ever happens. She gets lost in deep pain as she thinks of the grandchildren she is not allowed to have a meaningful relationship with, if at all. In this time of focused attention to motherhood, a rejected mother punishes herself with thoughts of, “What more could I have done for my children for them to appreciate me that I didn’t do?”
I wish this writing was a work of imagination. But I have witnessed the sadness of many mothers, especially in our times where cultural norms such as honoring and caring for parents seem to atrophy with every step of modernity. Just because a child is grown and capable of feeding himself does not stop him from being his mother’s baby.
There are those who use past incidences to rationalize their decision to sever relationships with their mothers. Please allow me to remind you of lesson No. 4 of the Top 45 Must Know Life Lessons for Top Achievers which says, “Honor and respect dad and mom. Forgive them for mistakes they might have made while raising you. It was their first time to raise you.”
I have wondered, how is it possible for someone to genuinely appreciate God whom he hasn’t seen, yet not appreciate the woman, who for nine long months, sheltered him in her body before she embarked on the tremendous care a baby needs at its most vulnerable age after birth?
How is it possible to lie down at night and have a peaceful rest when your heart is harboring unresolved issues with a mother whose chest was once your source of comfort?
Is your mother going to have joy in this year’s Mother’s Day? You can make it happen.