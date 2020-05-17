Because of the pandemic, it’s important for people to seek out the things that bring them comfort. It’s a natural defense mechanism against the chaos. For me, comfort is episodic television.
I like being a visitor in another person’s well-worn world. Unlike real life, TV show worlds always make sense; there are rules they have to follow, patterns they repeat and clichés they fall back on. When you become good enough at watching TV, you start to recognize these formulas. You find these tropes bleeding into all the different shows and worlds and you even begin to recognize them in yourself.
Consider the bottle episode.
A bottle episode is an episode of television that usually takes place in one location; characters are essentially bottled in together for the duration of their story. The term “bottle episode” doesn’t have a clear origin. The theory I like the most is that it comes from “Star Trek.” The original series had a lot of episodes that relied on the bottle episode formula, with characters confined to staying on the ship and the conflict coming from within. Cast and crew members nicknamed these episodes “ship in a bottle” episodes.
Like a lot of the best things in life, the brilliance of bottle episodes was an accident. They were originally designed to save money; they required less sets, no guest stars, and no location shoots. But stripping down the production meant that the characters really had to shine and carry the episode. In a lot of cases, bottle episodes end up being some of the defining episodes of a series for that reason.
In a more straight forward example of the trope, take “Community” season two, episode eight, “Cooperative Calligraphy.” The entire episode takes place with the main characters being locked in a room together as they try to figure out who stole a pen. The TV-obsessed character Abed (known for his meta references) makes sure to repeatedly bring up the fact that they are in a bottle episode. Not that he is happy about it. He hates bottle episodes, he says, because they rely on understanding emotional nuance. Which the storyline does. They accuse, they push, they break each other down. But, in the end, they come out stronger for it. Because one of the takeaways from bottle episodes is this: character development isn’t always a forward motion.
In a text group chat recently, some friends and I were talking about how personalities have changed since the pandemic, what little quirks we’ve picked up after being isolated from the real world for the last two months. Some said they are a little bit more paranoid when it comes to strangers, a little more agoraphobic. Some said that they are more prone to make dark, gallows-humor-type jokes. As for me, the major change I’ve noticed is that I find myself staring pensively out the window more. Like a character in a Jane Austen novel sent to live with her distant relatives on the coast to cure her melancholic nature.
Right now, we are all stuck. Literally and proverbially. The pandemic may have put a halt to a lot of things in our lives, but we still have to go on living. We can’t go out, so at the least we can look in. Self-reflect a little. Explore the bonds that tie us to the people in our lives. You don’t have to like what you find but, as “Star Trek’s” number one cliché always tells us, the journey is more important than the destination.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not trying to romanticize this horrible thing that is happening to the world right now. Instead, I’m just trying to share the thing is getting me through the days. More often than not, TV shows get happy endings. But that’s not what defines them, nor is it why I find so much comfort in watching reruns. I love watching TV because of the episodes that don’t get a happy ending. TV characters have bad days, just like those of us in the real world. But the difference is the acceptance that it is temporary. Yes, bottle episodes can be boring. But don’t worry. Because next week we’ll be back with a brand new episode.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have a window to stare dramatically out. But I leave you with this parting gift: a rundown of the bottle episodes I’ve been bingeing the last month. Enjoy.
- “The West Wing,” season two, episode 18: “17 people.” Not only one of the best episodes of the series, but one of the best episodes of television, period. It aged very well. It’s not confined to one room, but it takes place over the course of one night. The main plot involves the staff attempting to write a speech for the President to give at an upcoming event.
- “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” season five, episode 14: “The Box.” Andy Samberg’s Detective Peralta spends a night locked in an interrogation room trying to get a suspect to confess.
- “ER,” season eight, episode 16: “Secrets and Lies.” The staff must attend a sexual harassment seminar.
- “Community,” season two, episode eight: “Cooperative Calligraphy.” See above.
- “Community,” season three, episode four: “Remedial Chaos Theory.” A housewarming party gets tense. Hands down the most famous “Community” episode — and for a good reason.
- “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” season one, episode 19: “Duet.” It’s a well-known fact that most TV
- with “Star Trek.” So, a lot of episodes fit as a bottle episode. But “Duet” is my favorite and considered by fans to be one of the defining episodes of the franchise. A new guest on the star base triggers some unwanted memories for the crew.
- “Parks and Recreation,” season seven, episode 4: “Leslie and Ron.” Another straight-forward use of the bottle trope: a fighting Leslie and Ron are locked in a room together in order to make up.