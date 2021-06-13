In the interest of full disclosure, I was a fan of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” long before it was turned into a movie. I’ve seen the show three times on Broadway, so I’m more than a little biased. With that in mind, I’m still thrilled to say that the film version of this Tony Award-winning musical is a toe-tapping and grin-inducing spectacle — one of the best films of the year.
If you were waiting for a feel-good film to tempt you back into movie theaters, this is it.
The story follows a group of characters in the Bronx neighborhood of Washington Heights as they struggle with their day-to-day lives, as well as the pressures of gentrification on their community. A bodega store owner (Anthony Ramos) acts as our narrator, as he takes us through the hopes and dreams of his friends.
Those dreams give the film much of its impact. This is mainly a group of young Latinos who have visions of leaving the barrio for bigger and better things, so it has the concept of the American Dream at its heart. The idea of home is juxtaposed with those dreams, providing conflict for those characters yearning for success, but hating the idea of having to leave their neighborhood to find their future.
It’s a complex story, but as you may guess considering that this is based on a Broadway musical, it’s the song and dance that really shines here. The score is an entrancing mix of hip hop and Latin music. It’s impossible not to be sucked in by the sheer energy of what’s happening up on the screen, although I will say that audiences not used to hearing hip hop/rap/Spanish might want to listen to the cast album before seeing the film — just to ensure you get everything.
More energy comes from director Jon M. Chu, thanks to his superb staging and camera work. I was expecting something along the lines of the stage-bound musical, but he has wisely taken this story out onto the streets. There are moments when this feels like a Busby Berkley musical, and others when it simply becomes the world’s biggest MTV video ever. It’s thrilling stuff.
If the film has any flaws, and it doesn’t have many, I suspect that theater purists will notice that several songs and characters have been cut from the original Broadway score few lines have been changed. Obsessive musical fans will need to memorize a new set of lyrics. It also runs for two hour and twenty minutes, which is long for some audiences, but not long enough for most Broadway fans.
These are minor nitpicks. This is a film based on award-winning source material, with a charismatic cast that lights up the screen and a director who is absolutely at the top of his game. It’s one of the most joyous, feel-good movies I’ve ever seen.
But then again, I am absolutely biased.
Still, there’s no denying that “In the Heights” soars, especially in a world looking to celebrate life as we emerge from the pandemic.