I’ve always been a fan of the Hong Kong action comedies like “Drunken Master” or anything that Jackie Chan made before coming to America. These are the films where silly martial arts heroes bumble their way through an otherwise serious action movie, and while they aren’t always great art, they are almost always a whole lot of fun.
The problem is that most of these films are in Chinese, so most Americans are either forced to suffer through a bad language dub or spend the whole time reading the movie. Sadly, much of the cinematic magic seemed to get lost in translation when Hollywood tried to remake these films as English language blockbusters.
Enter “The Paper Tigers,” a charming action comedy that’s set in America, but has its cinematic roots planted firmly in China in the 80s. If you like those martial arts comedies of yore, then “Paper Tigers” will easily impress.
The “Tigers” in the title are three martial arts phenoms (Alain Uy, Ron Yuan and Mykel Shannon Jenkins) who were famous in their younger days, but that was a long time ago. They are now middle-aged men who are likely to throw out their backs should they ever try to fight again.
The main story begins when they learn that somebody has murdered their former teacher (Roger Yuan). It’s up to these three old dudes to track down a killer and exact some justice. Ex-wives and failing bodies will prove to be as big an obstacle in their quest as the street assassin who seems to be unbeatable.
“The Paper Tigers” is a lot of fun, thanks primarily to its three main actors. They are very good at delivering the old man comedy as well as some genuine emotional moments as they rekindle their friendship and try to mentor one of the characters’ sons.
The action is not quite as impressive, although it shouldn’t be due to the characters’ ages. Still, a climactic roof-top battle doesn’t quite rise to the level of a rousing finale. Call it serviceable martial arts, but none of the fighting really wows.
What does impress me is the film’s heart. The characters were taught long ago that “kung fu without honor is just fighting,” and the film goes out of its way to allow these sympathetic characters the chance to regain some of their lost honor.
This is director Quoc Bao Tran’s debut, and the production design and cinematography is pretty impressive considering his scant experience. I’m also a fan of the film’s backstory, where the producers had to go to Kickstarter to get their movie funded. It’s as easy to cheer for this indie movie’s success as it is to cheer for the characters within the movie.