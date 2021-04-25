The Academy Awards will be handed out on Sunday night, marking the end of one of the strangest years in cinematic history. The lockdown is making it difficult to accurately gauge what Academy voters are thinking as they turn in their ballots, still, I’ve dusted off my film critic crystal ball to bring you my Oscar predictions.
Best Picture/Director/ Cinematography
I think “Nomadland” will take the top prize and that Chloé Zhao will become only the second woman to be given the Best Director statue. It wouldn’t be a shock to see “Trial of the Chicago 7” in an upset win, but the smart money is still on “Nomadland” taking three of the night’s biggest prizes.
Best Actress
It’s not so simple when it comes to Actress. I’m still picking Frances McDormand to win for “Nomadland,” but she already has two statues and the late momentum is behind Carey Mulligan in “Promising Young Woman.” Viola Davis in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” also has a shot because she is long overdue for an Oscar win as well.
Best Actor
Sir Anthony Hopkins has his fans, but even he seems to be pulling for Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” It seems like an obvious way to acknowledge the late actor for the best performance of his career.
Best Supporting Actor/Actress
Daniel Kaluuya seems like a shoo-in to win for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” although there is some late momentum behind Paul Raci in “Sound of Metal.” The real nail-biter is among the ladies, where it’s a four-way toss-up. My heart says Youn Yuh-jung from “Minari,” although some voters may want to vote for Olivia Colman as a way of giving “The Father” some love.
Best Screenplays
Most people thought that this was Aaron Sorkin’s year, but I think late momentum gives Emerald Fennell the Original Screenplay statue for “Promising Young Woman,” while Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller share the Adapted prize for “The Father.”
Best Animated Feature
I would dearly love to see “Wolfwalkers” in an upset, but Pixar’s “Soul” is the obvious frontrunner here.
Best Documentary/International Feature
“Collective” should win both the documentary and International Feature prizes, but I suspect that the doc statue will go to the more accessible “My Octopus Teacher,” while the foreign film award goes to “Another Round” from Denmark.
Music
“Soul” has taken almost all of the Best Score prizes so far, so expect it to take the Oscar as well. Original Song is a tougher call. I’m going out on a limb and predicting “Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest,” if only because we’ll love seeing Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell sing on Sunday night.
Visual Effects
In a year with so few blockbusters, “Tenet” seems like to obvious choice to win this race.
Production Design/Costume/Makeup
Once upon a time, “Mank” was considered an Oscar frontrunner. Now it appears that Production Design is the only award it will garner on the night, and a “Ma Rainey” win wouldn’t be a huge surprise. I do think “Ma Rainey” takes home the Best Costume as well as the Makeup/Hair statues, although “Emma” is a threat in both of these categories.
Sound/Editing
“Sound of Metal,” the story of a musician who loses his hearing, is another obvious choice for the Best Sound statue. I think it also takes the editing award, although the Academy has a history of giving this award to the Best Picture winner, so “Nomadland” could be a threat.
The Shorts
These last three categories are always a toss-up. My guess is that “If Anything Happens, I Love You,” “A Concerto is a Conversation” and “Two Distant Strangers” take the Animated, Documentary and Live Action Short prizes, respectively. But that’s just my semi-educated guess.
We’ll all have to tune in on Sunday night to see if my film critic intuition still works after this past year.