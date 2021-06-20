I was looking forward to seeing Pixar’s latest animated film, “Luca.”
The important part of that sentence is the word Pixar, which generally indicates that the film will be very well-made, filled with glorious visual images, creative flourishes and a whole lot of heart.
“Luca” has all of that, but the elements just aren’t as strong this time around. It’s still quite good, and worth your while if you’re looking for feel-good family entertainment. Still, I doubt that this Pixar film will be remembered as anything other than a pleasant, but slight diversion.
That may not be true if you happen to be Italian, as “Luca” takes place in the fishing village of Portorosso in Italy of the 1950s. Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) is a young sea monster who dreams of what happens up on the land. He gets his chance to explore, much to the dismay of his parents, when he befriends another sea monster kid (Jack Dylan Grazer).
Now it turns out that sea monsters immediately take on human form when they come on land and will stay that way unless they get wet. That allows Luca to befriend a high-spirited girl from town (Emma Berman). He signs on to help her in the town’s annual athletic competition which includes swimming, bike ridings, and of course, eating pasta.
It’s set in Italy, after all.
It makes for an okay story, with the race adding some exciting moments, but it comes across as a bunch of cute moments, rather than a propulsive story.
The moral story is better realized, with the issue being that Luca is an outsider to this town, and worried about what will happen to him if he should get wet and the humans find out that he’s really a sea monster. I’ve seen several articles where this is tied to issues of homosexuality, but that’s not apparent in the movie. It seems to be more about the fears young people have of not fitting in with the crowd.
Visually, the film has plenty of gorgeous Italian vistas to gawk at. The underwater scenes are also fun, but I don’t recall anything that made me wonder at the animation on display. Perhaps more damning is the fact that the film isn’t over-stuffed with creative touches you usually see in a Pixar film. There’s a cute bit about Luca’s parents (Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan) sneaking onto shore and pushing all the town kids into the fountain to figure out which boy is their son, but there aren’t nearly enough of these bits to elevate “Luca” into the rarified air of most Pixar films.
That’s probably unfair, given the studio’s remarkable history. Once again, “Luca” is a lot of fun, and will certainly please families that are looking for some Italian -flavored fun this weekend. It’s just not the great film that many of us were hoping to see, which might explain why Pixar pulled it from theaters and is now releasing the film exclusively on Disney+.