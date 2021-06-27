The last time we caught up with the “Fast and the Furious” crew, they were racing on an ice sheet, using their cars to battle a submarine. It was arguably the franchise’s most unbelievable moment and audiences rolled their eyes but mostly grinned in delight.
How can you possibly top that bonkers moment? I won’t spoil anything here, but I assure you that the filmmakers more than top it in the latest instalment, “F9.”
I could try and give you a detailed breakdown of the plot, but it’s so complicated and over-stuffed with characters that trying to follow the story details gets in the way of enjoying the film’s over-the-top action moments. Suffice to say that Dom (Vin Diesel) and his crew find themselves squaring off against his never-before-mentioned brother (John Cena) in pursuit of a techno-gadget that would bring world governments to their knees.
None of the story details matter other than a few quiet moments where the cast talks about the importance of family. That’s a nice, underlying message, but this franchise has always been about the fast muscle cars and the overly macho men who drive them.
You’ll be happy to know that the cars are still very cool. The men, on the other hand, could use an acting tune up.
Vin Diesel has never been accused of great acting, but he’s always looked and sounded like a hero. This time around, there are several moments where he’s asked to pose and bark out an acting monologue. It doesn’t work. These are pretty bad, acting wise, and unfortunately the rest of the cast doesn’t fare much better with this script that struggles to do right by the humans who are really just there to drive the cars.
The exception to this is Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris, who have enough charisma to keep their scenes going, and a couple of older actresses (no spoiler reveals here) who have enough talent to coast through their few on screen moments.
The good news is that there are enough car chases to make you forget the human filler moments. These action scenes are absolutely bonkers, straining credulity, but they are always a lot of fun. Remember when a simple street race was enough to satisfy a “Fast and the Furious” audience? Those days are long gone. The cars are now being treated like Marvel superheroes, able to do anything that’s needed at the press of a pedal or the turn of a knob.
Give them a few more sequels, and perhaps the next movie will start to blend in with a character from a “Transformers” flick. It’s crazy stuff that doesn’t make a lick of sense, but I still had a blast turning off my mind and enjoying the visceral thrill of the action. I’m guessing that most “Fast and the Furious” fans will feel the same about “F9.”
